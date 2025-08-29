Each year, millions of taxpayers file an extension so they can get extra time to file. Now the Oct. 15 deadline is fast approaching.

Tax extensions are filed for a variety of reasons, and a common one is delayed paperwork. “We use them often when a taxpayer does not have complete information,” says Morris Armstrong, an enrolled agent in Cheshire, Conn. Many forms, including W-2s and 1099s, are subject to revision, he says, which can delay tax filing.

All told, about 19 million people were expected to file an extension during last year’s filing season, the most recent data available, according to an IRS statement.

Keep in mind that if you didn’t file your tax return and didn’t file an extension, you still may be able to avoid late-filing penalties. In certain circumstances an extension form isn’t necessary.

“Taxpayers in federally declared disaster zones, active-duty military serving in combat areas or U.S. citizens living abroad often qualify for extra time automatically,” says Daniel Kochka, CPA, managing principal of Integrated Accounting Solutions LLC in Havertown, Penn. (Check out Bankrate’s U.S. expat tax guide.)

“In 2025, for example, residents of California affected by wildfires have until October 15 to file and pay. Other states impacted by disasters, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Texas, and West Virginia, have different extended deadlines depending on the situation,” he says. (See this IRS page for information on state-specific disaster relief.)

Regardless of the reason for the extension, October is around the corner. Now’s the time to make sure you’re ready to file. Don’t forget that the penalty for failing to file is much higher than the penalty for failure to pay so, if nothing else, at least get your tax return filed.

1. Organize paperwork to claim valuable tax breaks

The sooner you start preparing, the sooner you’ll get done. And finalizing your tax return as soon as possible is key, because people often run into hiccups such as missing forms, software issues or questions that need research before finalizing the return. You want to deal with those before midnight on Oct. 15.

“Make sure you have the necessary forms that report your income, like W-2s and 1099s, as well as receipts and forms for deductible expenses like mortgage interest or student loan interest,” says Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA, a TurboTax spokesperson.

Plus, you’ll want to gather receipts related to the cost of tuition or childcare. You may qualify for a variety of valuable child- and student-related credits such as the American Opportunity Tax Credit and the child and dependent care credit.

“If you have children, college-age or younger, you will want to have all the required information that pertains to them,” Morris says. “Day-care receipts or college expenses, all depending on the ages.”

Greene-Lewis also recommends making sure you’re aware of deductions and credits that may apply to you. “The IRS reports that one out of five people who are eligible miss both the earned income tax credit and the retirement savers credit,” she says. Learn more about the earned income tax credit and the retirement savings contributions credit, aka the saver’s credit.

Tax filing checklist for extended tax returns Check to see if you're eligible for valuable tax credits and tax deductions and organize relevant paperwork.

Gather the details on any tax payments you’ve already made for the tax year, either through estimated payments, one-off payments or through withholding.

If you’re eligible for a SEP IRA retirement account, you have until Oct. 15 to set up and contribute to that plan to reduce your taxable income for the 2024 tax year (generally, other types of IRAs have a deadline of April 15 for making contributions for the previous year).

Prepare your paperwork to file your state tax return, too.

Consider hiring a tax pro to get help filing your tax return.

If you had a big bill this year, consider adjusting tax withholding or estimated payments to set you up for a better situation next year.

2. Reconcile tax payments and pay tax bill

You probably know you were supposed to make your full tax payment by April 15. Filing for extension is only an extension of time to file, not to pay.

As you prepare to file your tax return, be sure to gather records related to any payments you already made when you submitted your extension request or if you paid estimated taxes, Kochka says.

If you haven’t yet paid what you owe, start sending money to the IRS as soon as possible. Depending on how much you owe, it’s usually easy to set up a payment plan. Any money you send now will reduce your overall interest and late-payment penalties.

“The IRS will work with you and has installment agreements available,” Greene-Lewis says.

Many people qualify for a tax refund, and you want to get your money back as soon as possible. “Go online and e-file with direct deposit,” Greene-Lewis says. “E-file with direct deposit is the quickest way to get your refund. The IRS states that the majority of refunds are issued within 21 days or less of e-file acceptance.”

3. Don’t forget about your state tax return

Make sure your paperwork is in order for any states where you are required to file and that you complete all tax returns due by Oct. 15.

“It’s a common misconception that a federal extension automatically covers state filings,” Kochka says. “Most states have their own requirements. Some accept the federal extension, while others want a separate form or payment.”

For example, he says, Arizona allows either its own extension form or a copy of the federal one, while California offers an automatic extension but may still require taxpayers to send in a payment voucher. Illinois will grant an automatic extension but those who owe money must file Form IL-505-I with their payment.

4. Consider hiring a tax pro

Check to see if you qualify for free tax return filing. There are several options available and generally they’re available through Oct. 15. Here are five ways to file your taxes for free in 2025.

If you’re still scrambling to organize your return, hiring a tax professional may be the best way to go. The money you spend can save you time and energy, reduce stress and potentially save you money in the long term.

“It’s not too late,” Kochka says. “Many people only reach out for professional help after filing an extension and most firms keep capacity available for this. The best time to connect is during the summer, well before October 15, so there’s time to review records and avoid a rushed filing,” he says.

“By early October, some firms may already be at capacity, so waiting too long can limit your options,” he adds.

Morris recommends giving a tax professional written permission, via Form 8821, to pull your tax transcripts for you. Tax pros “can look at prior-year returns and identify any missing information. History is always good,” he says.

Finally, remember that filing in October can be an opportunity to think about the future. “Filing the final return isn’t just about compliance — it’s also a chance to make last-minute savings and set yourself up better for the next tax season,” Kochka says.