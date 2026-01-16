4 ways to file your taxes for free in 2026

The tax deadline will be here before you know it. The good news is that there are a few different options to file your taxes for free in 2026 — and many of them offer guided support to make sure you file your return accurately.

Unfortunately, while there were five options for filing for free last year, this year that number has dropped to four. That’s because a popular free tax-filing program sponsored by the IRS, called Direct File, was cancelled by the Trump administration. A whopping 90% of Direct File users in 2024 said their experience was excellent or above average, according to a survey of about 11,000 users by the General Services Administration. But that program is no longer available.

Still, there are other options to file for free, as long as your tax situation is simple, such as having only a Form W-2 with a few tax deductions and credits. If your tax return is complicated, there’s a good chance the free options won’t work for you, and you may want to hire a tax professional, such as a certified public accountant or enrolled agent.

The following free filing options may help you save money this tax season.

1. IRS Free File

For Free File, the IRS partners with tax software providers to offer their tax-prep software for free to eligible taxpayers. The Free File program allows you to choose among several online tax software providers to complete your tax return at no cost.

One of the advantages of choosing IRS Free File is that you can file your federal and state tax returns simultaneously. However, to qualify for Free File, your adjusted gross income must be $89,000 or less (that limit applies to all filers, whether single, married filing jointly or another filing status).

Free File is a great option for those who need hand-holding while completing their tax return. Tax software providers generally help you prepare your tax return easily by guiding you through online tax questions. Also, each provider guarantees that your return is filed accurately and free from any calculation errors.

If you use Free File, there is one critical thing to note. You must start your tax return preparation process using the IRS Free File website. If, instead, you go directly to one of the tax provider’s websites, you risk being charged a fee for preparing your tax return.

2. IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free in-person and online assistance. VITA has been operating for more than 50 years and operates numerous locations nationwide.

The program provides free basic tax preparation to people who need help filling out their return, including those earning $67,000 or less, people who are disabled and those who speak limited English. Each site is run by IRS-certified volunteers who pass an online test. Volunteers assist with tax preparation and counseling.

In addition to visiting a VITA site, you can also file your taxes with VITA online. To find a VITA program near you, visit the IRS website to search by location.

3. IRS Free File Fillable Forms

Another free way to file with the IRS is to use Free File Fillable Forms. With this option, you can prepare your federal income tax return for free. Unlike the other IRS free programs, you’ll need some tax knowledge — Fillable Forms offers no guidance and limited support. Some calculations are handled by the program, but others may have to be done manually.

With IRS Free File Fillable Forms, there is no income limit. Additionally, you can file all types of tax forms. However, you can’t file a state income tax return using this free option.

4. Free tax software products

Some popular online tax software providers, such as TurboTax and TaxSlayer, offer limited free options to file your federal and state income tax return. Generally, each tax software company sets eligibility rules for their free products based on taxpayers’ income and tax situation (which tax benefits you’re claiming and which forms you need to file).

If you have a complex tax situation, you won’t qualify for these companies’ free options — and you may find yourself being upsold into a paid product.

While many tax software providers offer a free product to a limited subset of taxpayers, Cash App Taxes is the only software provider that allows taxpayers of all different types of tax situations to file federal and state tax returns for free.

For example, if you earn freelance or rental income, you can use the platform for free. Although Cash App Taxes is a great option if you need to file any type of tax form, there are some limitations. For example, Cash App doesn’t support filing multiple state income tax returns.

