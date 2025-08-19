Choosing the right tax professional can make a big difference for your peace of mind. But with so many options — from tax accountants to tax attorneys, certified public accountants (CPAs) to enrolled agents (EAs) and more — it’s not always clear who’s best for your situation.

Each type of tax pro brings different qualifications, specialties and legal authority when it comes to filing returns, offering tax advice or representing you before the IRS.

Types of tax preparers

Here’s a quick summary of the main types of tax professionals:

Types of tax preparers Summary of what they do Tax preparer

Tax preparers focus on preparing and filing tax returns. They don’t hold a credential and aren’t required to have formal tax education, but they may be trained by a tax-prep company (think TurboTax or H&R Block). Anyone who is paid to file a tax return must have a preparer tax identification number (PTIN) issued by the IRS. Also, a handful of states require all tax preparers to be registered or licensed. Tax accountant Accountants prepare tax returns and help clients with tax-saving strategies; they work with businesses to manage their books, organize financial records and stay current on shifting tax regulations, among other things. Jump ahead to learn more about tax accountants. Certified public accountant (CPA) CPAs do everything accountants do, and much more. For example, they sign off on audit statements, offer business and financial advice and can represent clients before the IRS. Jump ahead to learn more about CPAs, including the requirements they must meet to earn the credential. Enrolled agent (EA) Enrolled agents focus on taxes for individuals and businesses. Unlike CPAs, enrolled agents don’t audit financial statements, but they can, like CPAs, represent clients before the IRS, including for tax audits and payment issues. Jump ahead to learn more about EAs and for details on how they earn their credential. Tax attorney Some attorneys specialize in taxes. They’ll have completed law school and may have an additional degree known as an LLM, which is a specialization in taxation. Like CPAs and EAs, tax attorneys can represent their clients before the IRS. Here’s more on what tax attorneys do and how to find one.

What is a tax accountant?

An accountant is a financial professional who helps individuals and businesses manage their tax obligations. Their job goes far beyond just filling out forms — they make sure your tax returns are accurate and filed on time, find ways to legally reduce your tax bill and help you comply with tax laws.

Tax accountants handle everything from income tax filings to payroll and sales taxes. They also advise on tax-saving strategies, organize financial records for audits and stay current on shifting tax regulations.

Tax accountants will typically hold at least a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or a related field. Many also have advanced credentials like CPA or EA certifications, which add another layer of expertise.

What is a CPA?

A CPA is a licensed accounting professional who meets state-specific education, experience and exam requirements. It’s one of the most widely recognized and respected designations in the financial field.

To earn the CPA title, a person must earn 150 college credit hours (30 hours more than the typical undergraduate degree). CPAs also need to pass the Uniform CPA Exam and complete one to two years of supervised experience. After that, there’s mandatory ongoing education to stay current with tax laws and accounting standards.

CPAs do more than prepare taxes — they audit financial statements, offer business and financial advice and represent clients before the IRS. Only CPAs can legally provide certain services like signing audit reports.

While all CPAs are accountants, not all accountants are CPAs. The CPA designation reflects a higher standard of knowledge, responsibility and legal authority.

What is an EA?

An EA, or enrolled agent, is a federally licensed tax professional authorized by the IRS to represent individuals and businesses in all tax matters, including audits, collections and appeals.

To become an EA, individuals must either pass a comprehensive three-part exam covering all aspects of tax law or qualify through prior experience working for the IRS. Unlike CPAs, who often work in broader areas of accounting, EAs focus solely on taxes.

EAs have unlimited rights to represent any taxpayer before the IRS, and because they’re licensed at the federal level, they can practice in all 50 states. To maintain their status, they must complete continuing education and follow strict ethical standards.

“Enrolled agents must meet annual continuing education requirements, as well as renew their licenses every three years,” says Tina Collins, an enrolled agent and tax principal at PYA, an accounting and advisory firm.

If you need expert help with tax preparation, planning or IRS issues, an EA is a go-to specialist with deep expertise in tax law.

CPA vs. EA: How to choose

It’s worth noting that you aren’t required to use an EA, CPA or tax accountant to prepare your taxes. You can hire an attorney who specializes in tax preparation, or a tax preparer who simply has an IRS preparer tax identification number (PTIN). Or you can use tax software or even prepare your taxes yourself.

However, many people choose to hire a professional for the peace of mind and to avoid the stress of doing it themselves. One advantage of working with an EA, CPA or tax attorney is that they’re authorized to represent you if issues come up with the IRS — something most non-credentialed preparers and software programs can’t do, says Heather Liston, an EA, CFP® and principal at Clarity Financial, an advisory firm.

The main difference between an EA and a CPA is that “an enrolled agent is a tax specialist. Our credential is awarded from the IRS, and it’s all about taxes,” Liston says.

Choose a tax professional based on expertise and fit, not just the letters after their name. — Jeremy Wells, EA, CPA Head of tax at Steadfast Bookkeeping

Others agreed: EAs earn their license “by passing a rigorous, tax-focused exam and maintaining tax-specific continuing education,” says Jeremy Wells, an EA, CPA and head of tax at Steadfast Bookkeeping.

“CPAs are licensed at the state level, with requirements for education, a broad accounting-focused exam and work experience,” he says. “While CPAs often work in tax, their license is actually designed for audit and assurance work, with tax being only a part of their training.”

If you’re deciding between an EA or CPA, think about what kind of support you need:

EAs focus exclusively on taxes — this makes them a great choice if your needs are tax-specific or you want someone highly specialized in dealing with the IRS.

CPAs have broader training across accounting, finance and auditing. While some CPAs also specialize in tax, many offer additional services like financial planning, business consulting and audit support. This makes them a good fit if your finances are more complex, or you want help beyond just tax prep.

“If a taxpayer needs attestation of financial statements or has tax provision needs, they will probably need the expertise of a CPA,” Collins says. “Because an enrolled agent has concentrated their efforts solely on tax, an EA should be able to prepare even the most complex of returns.”

If you’re considering a CPA to do your taxes, “you want to make sure that is their field of expertise,” Collins says.

How tax pros charge fees

CPAs, EAs and other tax professionals generally use three main fee structures:

Fixed per-service fees: Common for standard tax prep.

Common for standard tax prep. Hourly fees: Used for consulting, planning, or specific questions.

Used for consulting, planning, or specific questions. Monthly, quarterly or annual retainer fees: For ongoing, year-round services and comprehensive support.

Factors that affect cost include the complexity of your taxes — including the type and number of income sources, itemized deductions and credits, home ownership, digital assets like crypto, etc. — the type of service you need, where you live and the professional’s level of expertise.

Generally, the more specialized or experienced the advisor, the higher the fees. In general, basic tax prep costs less than ongoing planning or legal representation, and businesses will typically pay more than individuals.

“It’s important for taxpayers to ask not just ‘how much,’ but also ‘what am I getting’ when evaluating the cost of tax services,” Wells says.

And don’t assume tax pros with one type of credential will always charge more than advisors with other types. “It’s a myth that CPAs automatically cost more than EAs. Pricing depends more on the services and relationship you want than on the credentials,” Wells says.

“Both CPAs and EAs can be outstanding tax professionals,” he says. “What matters most is whether they specialize in your needs and can guide you with confidence.”

Bottom line

Hiring a tax professional can save you stress, and potentially money — especially if your situation is complex or you want expert help when dealing with the IRS.

CPAs offer broad expertise in accounting and business services, while enrolled agents focus exclusively on tax and IRS representation. Tax accountants handle a range of filing and planning needs but may not have advanced credentials. Consider the type of help you need, the complexity of your finances and how much you’re willing to spend before deciding which pro is right for you.