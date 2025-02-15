Cash App Taxes review 2025 (tax year 2024)

It’s tax season again. If you want to file your taxes accurately, quickly and with as little stress as possible, you’ll want to choose tax software that suits your needs. With Cash App Taxes, you can file your federal and state tax returns without paying a cent — no matter what your tax situation is, even if you have, say, income from a side business or need to report crypto transactions.

Cash App Taxes is our pick for best free tax product in our best tax software round-up, in large part because it handles complex tax situations for free and offers free federal and state filing.

But if you think you’ll need some help from an expert to complete your tax return, check out TurboTax or TaxSlayer — Cash App Taxes doesn’t offer access to tax professionals. Or, if you want to meet with a tax preparer in person, consider H&R Block.

Here’s our take on Cash App Taxes and why it may work for you.

Cash App Taxes snapshot

Cost for DIY version Federal: $0.

State: $0. Does it offer a free version? Yes. Standout features No upselling.

File any tax form at no cost.

Mobile app available.

Best for

You might like filing your tax return with Cash App Taxes if you want:

Free tax filing for federal and state returns.

An easy to use platform.

The option of using an app on a mobile device or a desktop computer.

Not recommended for

You might not like Cash App Taxes if you:

Want to meet with someone in person.

May need expert assistance to complete your tax return.

Need to file multiple state income tax returns.

How much does Cash App Taxes cost?

Cash App Taxes is one of just a few tax software providers that allows free filing of both federal and state taxes. Use of the free platform is not limited by income or other restrictions, regardless of what tax forms you need to file. Also, with Cash App Taxes, you won’t have to worry about being upsold when filling out your income tax return. Plus, Cash App Taxes offers features such as free audit defense and maximum refund guarantees.

Who should use Cash App Taxes?

Cash App Taxes is a great option even if you have a complex situation, but it does have some limitations. If you need additional assistance while filing your tax return, the platform doesn’t offer access to tax experts. There is limited help available through the software’s frequently asked questions (FAQs) . In addition, you can’t file more than one state income tax return, so if you need to report income to more than one state, Cash App Taxes isn’t for you.

About Cash App Taxes