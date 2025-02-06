5 ways to file your taxes for free in 2025

The tax deadline will be here before you know it, and you may be seeking a way to file your tax return at no cost. The good news is there are a few different options to file your taxes for free in 2025 — and many of them offer guided support to make sure you file your return accurately.

If your tax situation is simple, such as having only a Form W-2 with a few tax deductions and credits , choosing a free option is a great idea. However, if your tax return is complicated, there’s a good chance the free options won’t work for you, and you may want to hire a tax professional , such as a certified public accountant or enrolled agent.

“Filing a return for free can help you save money. A tax return may cost about $250 for simple tax filings, which may include wages and Social Security income. But the fees may increase, depending on the complexity of your tax return,” says Tracey Carney, a certified public accountant in New Orleans.

The following free filing options may help you save money this tax season.

1. IRS Direct File

The IRS Direct File program, launched in 2024, allows taxpayers to file their federal income tax return for free directly with the IRS. This tax season, the program is available in 25 states, up from 12 states a year ago, and Direct File now will import information from your W-2 automatically, directly from the IRS.

Also, you can get help from an IRS representative if you have questions while filling out your tax return. The representative can answer basic tax questions and provide technical support.

Direct File was popular in 2024, with 90 percent of users saying their experience was excellent or above average, according to a survey of about 11,000 Direct File users in 2024, by the General Services Administration.

“Direct File may be a great option for some clients because it allows taxpayers to have complete autonomy over their tax situation,” Carney says. “In some cases, it may not be feasible for a taxpayer to obtain assistance from a tax preparer due to cost and availability. This is especially true in the midst of tax season.”

An estimated 30 million people qualify to use Direct File for the 2025 tax season, according to the IRS. But it’s not open to all taxpayers. To use the program, you must live and work in one of the 25 participating states, and meet income requirements:

Your income must be less than $200,000 (less than $168,600 if you have more than one employer). If you’re married filing jointly, your spouse’s income also must fall below these limits.

If you’re married filing jointly, your combined income must be less than $250,000.

If you’re married and file separately from your spouse, your income must be less than $125,000.

Your particular tax situation also might disqualify you from using Direct File. The program doesn’t support these situations:

Self-employment, gig work or business income

Rental income

Itemized deductions

IRA contributions

However, Direct File does support these situations:

Standard deduction

Student loan interest deduction

HSA contributions

Educator expense deduction

Child tax credit

Earned income tax credit

Child and dependent care credit

And there are additional supported tax situations: Find the complete list here .

While Direct File doesn’t support state income tax filing, it will direct you to a free filing tool to help you file your state income taxes. For some states, your federal return information can be transferred to the state tax website, but for other states, you’ll have to re-enter information on your state tax return.

2. IRS Free File

If you don’t qualify for the Direct File program, you might opt for the IRS Free File program instead.

For Free File, the IRS partners with tax software providers to offer their tax-prep software for free to eligible taxpayers. Thus, the Free File program allows you to choose among several online tax software providers to complete your tax return at no cost.

One of the advantages of choosing IRS Free File is that you can file your federal and state tax returns simultaneously. However, to qualify for Free File, your adjusted gross income must be $84,000 or less (that limit applies to all filers, whether single, married filing jointly or another filing status).

Free File is a great option for those who need hand-holding while completing their tax return. Tax software providers generally help you prepare your tax return easily by guiding you through online tax questions. Also, each provider guarantees that your return is filed accurately and free from any calculation errors.

If you use Free File, there is one critical thing to note. You must start your tax return preparation process using the IRS Free File website . If, instead, you go directly to one of the tax provider’s websites, you risk being charged a fee for preparing your tax return.

3. IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free in-person assistance. VITA has been operating for more than 50 years and operates numerous locations nationwide.

The program provides free basic tax preparation to people who need help filling out their return, including those earning $67,000 or less, people who are disabled, and those who speak limited English. Each site is run by IRS-certified volunteers who are pass an online test. Volunteers assist with tax preparation and counseling.

“VITA programs are an ideal resource for those who want extra help without coming out of pocket. It is helpful for taxpayers who may want help understanding different tax forms, may not be so tech savvy, and are interested in receiving tax counseling,” Carney says. “The great thing about working with the IRS is that it provides an additional layer of security that may not be available with other tax filing options.”

In addition to visiting a VITA site, you can also file your taxes with VITA online. To find a VITA program near you, visit the IRS website to search by location.

4. IRS Free Fillable Forms

Another free way to file with the IRS is to use Free File Fillable Forms . With this option, you can prepare your federal income tax return for free. Unlike the other IRS free programs, you’ll need some tax knowledge — Fillable Forms offers no guidance and limited support. Some calculations are handled by the program, but others may have to be done manually.

With IRS Free File Fillable Forms, there is no income limit. Additionally, you can file all types of tax forms. However, you can’t file a state income tax return using this free option.

5. Free tax software products

Some popular online tax software providers, such as TurboTax and TaxSlayer , offer limited free options to file your federal and state income tax return. Generally, each tax software company sets eligibility rules for their free products based on taxpayers’ income and tax situation (which tax benefits you’re claiming and which forms you need to file).

If you have a complex tax situation, you won’t qualify for these companies’ free options — and you may find yourself being upsold into a paid product.

While many tax software providers offer a free product to a limited subset of taxpayers, Cash App Taxes is the only software provider that allows taxpayers of all different types of tax situations to file federal and state tax returns for free.

For example, if you earn freelance or rental income, you can use the platform for free. Although Cash App Taxes is a great option if you need to file any type of tax form, there are some limitations. For example, Cash App doesn’t support filing multiple state income tax returns.

