At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Home prices have been on the rise throughout the country over the past year, and America’s Dairyland is no different. With sale prices up around 9 percent in Wisconsin, per Redfin data, you may be thinking you can make a lot of cash by selling your home here. However, there are a number of costs associated with selling a house to consider first. Here’s what to know about the cost to sell a house in Wisconsin.

Sellers’ closing costs

Home sellers in all states, including Wisconsin, will have to pay some form of closing costs before the deal can be finalized. Common seller closing costs include:

Transfer tax: Like many states, Wisconsin levies a real estate transfer tax that is typically paid by the seller (though it can be negotiated). The rate is 30 cents for every $100 in value — for a $300,000 home, for example, that would come to $900.

Like many states, Wisconsin levies a real estate transfer tax that is typically paid by the seller (though it can be negotiated). The rate is 30 cents for every $100 in value — for a $300,000 home, for example, that would come to $900. Title-related fees: Title insurance protects against problems with the home’s ownership; in Wisconsin, the seller typically pays for the buyer’s policy. There may also be a fee to run a title search on the property.

Title insurance protects against problems with the home’s ownership; in Wisconsin, the seller typically pays for the buyer’s policy. There may also be a fee to run a title search on the property. Escrow fees: An escrow account is often used during a real estate transaction to manage any funds exchanged between the buyer and seller, and there may be a fee to manage the account.

An escrow account is often used during a real estate transaction to manage any funds exchanged between the buyer and seller, and there may be a fee to manage the account. Property taxes and HOA fees: You’re still the homeowner up until closing day, so you have to pay for all costs associated with the property up until then. That includes state and local property taxes as well as HOA fees, if applicable.

You’re still the homeowner up until closing day, so you have to pay for all costs associated with the property up until then. That includes state and local property taxes as well as HOA fees, if applicable. Seller concessions: If you offered any incentives as a part of the listing, such as covering some of the buyer’s closing costs, you will need to pay these costs at closing as well.

If you offered any incentives as a part of the listing, such as covering some of the buyer’s closing costs, you will need to pay these costs at closing as well. Attorney fees: Wisconsin law doesn’t require sellers to hire a real estate attorney, but it’s a good idea to have a lawyer look over your contract and paperwork anyway. It’s worth the cost to make sure your interests are protected in a financial transaction this large.

Real estate agent commissions

Your real estate agent’s commission fee will likely be one of the highest selling costs. Agents typically earn somewhere between 2.5 percent and 3 percent of the home’s sale price.

August Redfin data shows that the statewide median home sale price was $327,800. At this price, a 2.5 percent commission would total $8,195. Keep in mind that this number can vary greatly depending on how much a home sells for. For example, in Milwaukee the median price was $225,000, which would equate to a lower commission of $5,625 — but in Madison, where the median was a higher $408,000, that number would be $10,200.

It’s important to note that many sellers pay their buyer’s agent’s commission as well (though some buyers will pay their own agent directly, depending on the contract details). If this is the case for you, those dollar amounts would double.

Home prep and moving costs

Before you even list your property, you may need to spend some cash to prep it for the sale. Think about any repairs that need to be done — that leaky faucet you never got around to fixing or patching a hole in the drywall, for example. Consider upping your curb appeal with a fresh coat of exterior paint or new landscaping, too. It’s all about making your house look its best for prospective buyers.

And don’t forget to factor in the cost of moving. Moving costs average around $1,700, according to HomeAdvisor, but they can be more or less depending on how far you’re moving. Long-distance moves can cost considerably more.

How much do I get from selling my house?

Your net proceeds are the total amount of cash you actually pocket after covering all the expenses of selling. These expenses include closing costs, Realtor fees and paying off your existing mortgage, if you have one — add them all up, then subtract that total from the home’s final sale price.

Reducing costs

If you’re looking for ways to save, there are lots of options to consider. For example, any project you have the skills to take on yourself can save you the cost of hiring a professional. If you don’t want to pay for any upgrades or repairs at all, you might even consider selling the home as-is, which means the buyer agrees to take on the home in its existing condition (this might fetch a lower price, however).

You can also try negotiating to see if your agent will accept a slightly lower commission fee — even a small reduction can result in serious savings, especially for a higher-priced home.

Alternatives

If you’re not sure whether a traditional sale is right for you, consider these alternatives:

Cash-homebuying companies or iBuyers: If you need the proceeds from the sale quickly, local homebuying companies make all-cash offers and can close much faster than a typical sale — usually within a couple weeks or even less. You will likely make less from the sale than you would with a traditional listing process, though.

If you need the proceeds from the sale quickly, local homebuying companies make all-cash offers and can close much faster than a typical sale — usually within a couple weeks or even less. You will likely make less from the sale than you would with a traditional listing process, though. For sale by owner: Up for a challenge? Selling your house on your own, without an agent, means saving a listing agent’s commission fee. But it also means taking on all the responsibilities an agent would normally handle, including research, marketing and negotiating. It takes a lot of time and energy.

Up for a challenge? Selling your house on your own, without an agent, means saving a listing agent’s commission fee. But it also means taking on all the responsibilities an agent would normally handle, including research, marketing and negotiating. It takes a lot of time and energy. Home equity: If you need cash but you’re not ready to let go of the property, consider tapping into your equity with a home equity loan or line of credit.

If you need cash but you’re not ready to let go of the property, consider tapping into your equity with a home equity loan or line of credit. Renting: If you have another place to live, you could also rent the home to a tenant instead of selling it. This has the potential to bring in steady monthly rental income.

Next steps

Selling your Wisconsin home is a big undertaking, and it can cost more than you might think. If you’re ready to sell, start by reaching out to a knowledgeable local agent. A pro will know your market well and be able to guide you through the home sale process from start to finish.

FAQs