If you are an Oregon homeowner who’s ready to sell, you may be thinking about how much money you will make. But selling a home isn’t all profit — there are closing costs, agent commissions and other expenses to consider, all of which will eat into your sale proceeds. Ready to list? Here’s what to know about how much it costs to sell a house in Oregon.

Sellers’ closing costs

Closing costs in Oregon average a relatively low 0.9 percent of the home’s sale price (not including Realtor commissions), according to data from CoreLogic. The average in neighboring Washington state is 2.4 percent, by comparison. However, the full amount is not paid solely by the seller or the buyer — both parties have their own set of costs to cover. Common seller closing costs in Oregon include the following:

Transfer tax: There is no real estate transfer tax in most of Oregon. The only exception is Washington County, which includes some Portland suburbs — there, buyers and sellers usually split the cost of this modest local tax.

Title-related fees: Title insurance provides protection in case of ownership claims or disputes. Buyers typically pay for the lender’s policy and sellers cover the new owner’s policy; there may also be a fee for a title search.

Legal fees: Oregon does not require home sellers to hire a real estate attorney. However, it’s often a good idea to hire one anyway, to protect your interests in a financial transaction this large. Their fees will be due at closing.

Property taxes and HOA fees: As the owner of the property, you will be responsible for any property taxes and homeowners association dues incurred until closing day.

Escrow fees: When funds are held in escrow during a real estate transaction, there is typically a fee to manage the account. Buyers and sellers in Oregon usually split escrow fees.

Seller concessions: Home sellers often offer to cover a portion of the buyer’s closing costs, or pay for a needed repair, to sweeten the deal and keep a transaction moving smoothly. These funds are also due at closing.

Real estate agent commissions

On top of closing costs, home sellers who use a real estate agent can expect to pay their agent’s commission. The amount is negotiable, but typically it comes to somewhere between 2.5 and 3 percent of a home’s sale price. The median sale price in Oregon as of July 2024 was $521,200; a 2.5 percent commission on a home of that price would come to just over $13,000.

However, keep in mind that home prices can vary widely across the state. For example, the median price in Bend was much higher at $725,000, and 2.5 percent on that would be $18,125. And in Pendleton, where the median was a much more affordable $299,000, that figure would be just $7,475.

Keep in mind, though, that the seller is often responsible for paying the buyer’s agent’s fee as well as their own — in that case, these numbers would be doubled. Which party pays for which commission can differ depending on the details of your individual deal.

Home prep and moving costs

Closing costs aren’t the only expenses to consider when selling your home. It can take time and money to prep your home for listing. Are there any obvious repairs that need to be made around the house before buyers come to see it? Think leaky faucets, broken tiles and other things that might be turnoffs for house-hunters.

Home staging isn’t a requirement, but it can make your home much more attractive to prospective buyers. Additionally, professional photography can help your listing stand out online and in marketing materials. (Some real estate agents include staging and/or photography as a part of their services, so be sure to consult your agent before hiring someone on your own.)

And don’t forget to factor moving costs into your budget. The cost of packing materials and pro movers can add up, especially if you’re moving long-distance or out-of-state.

How much do I get from selling my house?

Your net proceeds are the total amount of money you’ll receive for the sale after paying all the required costs, including paying off the existing mortgage on the home if there is one.

You can calculate your net proceeds by subtracting all of the costs listed above from your final sale price. If you make a very significant profit, you may need to pay capital gains tax on your earnings.

Reducing costs

Selling your home can cost more than you expect. But there are ways to keep your expenditures down. Try these cost-reducing strategies:

Negotiate commissions: Realtor commissions are usually negotiable. If your agent is willing to lower their commission rate even by a little bit, it can save you thousands (especially on a higher-priced home).

Sell as-is: Selling a home as-is means you don’t intend to spend money on any repairs or upgrades — what the buyer sees is what they get. Just remember, if the property isn’t in great shape, this may result in a lower sale price.

Compare costs: Shop around for service professionals to get the best price you can, whether it’s for a photographer, a title company or movers.

DIY it: If you have the skills, making basic home repairs or doing your own landscaping or photography can save you money over hiring a pro.

Alternatives

The cost to sell a house in Oregon may be different if you decide to use a non-traditional sale method. Here are some alternatives to a traditional, agent-assisted sale:

Cash-homebuying companies: Homebuying companies make fast all-cash offers on homes in just about any condition, no matter how bad. They also close much more quickly than a traditional sale — often within a couple weeks or less. These companies typically charge no fees or commissions, and may even cover closing costs, but they will also offer you a lower price than you might get on the open market.

iBuyers: These online homebuyers operate with a similar speed and also make all-cash offers. However, they may charge service fees and are usually more strict about what type of properties they’re willing to buy.

For sale by owner: Selling on your own, without hiring an agent, will save you from having to pay a listing agent’s commission. However, you’ll have to do all the work an agent would normally do yourself.

Home equity: If you are in need of money but don’t want to sell, consider leveraging your home equity with a home equity loan or line of credit.

Rent it out: If you have another place to live, you might consider renting out your property instead of selling. Being a landlord is a lot of work, but it can bring in a steady monthly income: The median rent for a house in Oregon is $2,600 per month, according to Zillow Rental Manager.

Next steps

Ready to sell your property? Start by looking for an expert real estate agent in your area. A local agent can guide you through the current Oregon housing market, provide insight on how to prepare your property for the market, and help ensure you bring in the highest price possible.

