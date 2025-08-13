Optimal Debt Solutions: 2025 Review
Optimal Debt Solutions is an accredited debt relief company that works primarily on debt settlement cases. It negotiates with your creditors and attempts to settle your debt for a fraction of the original amount owed. While this type of relief may not be best for everyone, it can be a helpful way to resolve outstanding loans and credit cards.
If you're struggling to make timely payments on your unsecured debt and have no clear ability to resolve your accounts, Optimal Debt Solutions might be able to help you find a way forward.
Optimal Debt Solutions is an accredited debt relief service that negotiates directly with your creditors. You put money into a savings account each month, and once a settlement is made, Optimal Debt Solutions will draw from your account and pay your creditors on your behalf.
- Minimum debt required: Not stated
- Timeframe: 24 to 48 months
- Fees: 15 to 25 percent of the total debt enrolled
Types of debt settled
Optimal Debt Solutions will negotiate unsecured debt, including:
- Personal loans.
- Credit cards.
- Department store credit cards.
- Medical debt.
- Collection accounts.
- Payday loans.
Ineligible debts
Like many debt settlement companies, Optimal Debt Solutions will not settle certain kinds of debt — primarily secured debts. It does not assist with:
- Mortgage loans.
- Car loans.
- Federal student loans.
- Secured credit cards or loans.
- Utility bills.
- Taxes owed.
- Child support or alimony.
Pros and cons of Optimal Debt Solutions
Pros
- Potentially lower debt costs: Optimal Debt Solutions may be able to negotiate far lower settlements than what you owe. Over time, you may be able to save thousands of dollars when compared to making minimum payments.
- No upfront fees: While you will have to pay some fees and make regular deposits into a savings account, Optimal Debt Solutions does not charge any upfront fees and offers a free consultation.
- AACR membership: Optimal Debt Solutions holds a current membership with the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (AACR), indicating a level of ethics and transparency that some competitors do not abide by. This also means the organization is compliant with state and federal laws.
Cons
- No immediate solution: If you are in the debt collection process and need quick relief, this option may not be for you. Though debt settlement can help, Optimal Debt Solutions estimates a timeline of 12 to 48 months before your accounts are fully settled.
- Negative impact on credit: Your credit scores will take a hit with any debt relief company. You will need to stop making payments to your creditors, which can make you fall even further behind while awaiting a resolution.
- Limited scope: Like other debt relief services, Optimal Debt Solutions won't handle federal student loans, mortgages or other ineligible debts. Even if your debts are eligible, services are not available in every state — and your creditors may not agree to settle and discharge your account.
Optimal Debt Solutions services
Optimal Debt Solutions advertises a number of debt relief options on its website, but only offers settlement as a direct service. The process it follows is similar to many other debt relief companies.
Fees and penalties
Fees depend on your location, debt eligibility and total debt settled. The monthly fee, which is wrapped into deposits each month, is typically 15 to 25 percent of the total debts settled. Other fees may include settlement fees determined by the creditor or the costs of maintaining your account.
No fees are required upfront, and you will have the opportunity to review any applicable fees before committing to participate.
Credit score consequences
Like with other debt settlement companies, customers are advised to leave their accounts in delinquent status while working toward debt settlement. This can tank your credit score, 35 percent of which is calculated based on your payment history. It may also put you in a precarious position — without repayment, your creditors have the right to take legal action against you.
Bankruptcy may have an even more negative impact on your credit scores. However, you should consider all potential routes when considering debt settlement, especially if you need to get behind on bills to complete a program.
Risks of debt settlement
Debt settlement may lead to relief for some borrowers, but it can be a lengthy process compared to the quick relief of a debt consolidation loan. It may take several years to negotiate a settlement and put an account to rest, and in the meantime, you are still responsible for the account. Even once settlements have been made, there are significant tax implications involved with debt settlement or debt forgiveness arrangements, including needing to file an additional 1099-C form.
You should also be mindful of the expenses involved with debt settlement. Optimal Debt Solutions advertises a “performance-based” fee structure, but there are still maintenance costs associated with holding an account or being an active customer.
Debt settlement should be used as an option only after borrowers have considered the pros and cons of debt consolidation, debt management and credit counseling as alternatives.
How to qualify for debt relief with Optimal Debt Solutions
Borrowers must live in a qualifying state to qualify for Optimal Debt Solutions' services, and their debts must be of a certain kind. Beyond this, few details are provided until borrowers complete an initial consultation. Debt settlement programs typically require that accounts be beyond 90 days past due as a starting point.
Customer experience and reviews
- BBB rating and accreditation: BBB Accredited with an A+ Rating
- BBB customer reviews: 4.9 out of 31 reviews
- ConsumerAffairs: No reviews
- Google reviews: 4.9 out of 693 reviews
- Trustpilot: No reviews
Review information accurate as of Aug. 8, 2025.
Optimal Debt Solutions holds an A+ rating and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. It also earns positive reviews on Google, with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating at the time of this writing. Customers consistently cite knowledgeable, responsive staff as a strength. Critics fault the company's fees, including a hefty and nonrefundable enrollment fee, as a major drawback.
Accreditations
- Accredited by the Better Business Bureau.
- Accredited member of the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR).
How to contact Optimal Debt Solutions
Phone: 877-336-7008
Operating hours:
- Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET
Address: 1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, Suite 222, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Email: info@optimaldebtsolutions.com
How Bankrate rates Optimal Debt Solutions
|Overall score
|Score 4.1
|Explanation
|Availability
|3.7
|While Optimal Debt Solutions offers credit counseling and works with multiple types of debt, it doesn't list the minimum amount of debt you need to enroll.
|Affordability
|4.6
|Optimal Debt Solutions is not completely transparent when it comes to pricing, but there are no upfront fees and it does offer a money-back guarantee.
|Customer experience
|2.9
|With limited information available online, Optimal Debt Solutions earns a middling score on customer experience.
|Company reputation
|5
|There are no FTC or CFPB complaints listed against Optimal Debt Solutions, and it earns mostly positive ratings on the BBB website.
|Stability
|4.5
|Optimal Debt Solutions has been in business since 2009 and is accredited by a trade association.
Methodology
To rate debt relief services, Bankrate considers 15 factors. These factors include minimum debt allowed, what fees are charged, whether there are unresolved complaints and if the company is accredited. Categories that the services are rated on include:
- Availability: Availability is assessed based on the minimum debt balance required, types of eligible debt and whether the company provides free credit counseling.
- Affordability: Affordability is assessed based on associated fees and whether the company specifies money-back guarantee terms.
- Customer experience: Customer experience is assessed based on website usability and features, customer support options and hours of operation.
- Company reputation: Company reputation is determined by assessing complaints with regulatory agencies, like the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
- Stability: Stability ratings are based on how long the company has been in business and whether it maintains membership with a professional trade association.