ClearOne Advantage: 2025 Review
Established in 2008, ClearOne Advantage offers debt relief for those looking for financial stability. Its debt settlement program aims to help clients avoid bankruptcy, and it skips the upfront fees that often accompany other forms of debt relief like debt management plans.
ClearOne Advantage has a team of over 600 trained certified debt specialists, client relations specialists and expert negotiators. To date, the firm has helped clients resolve over $3 billion in debt.
If you’re struggling with credit card or other forms of unsecured debt, ClearOne Advantage may be able to help you find relief. But any debt settlement program is not without risks, so carefully evaluate your finances before enrolling with ClearOne Advantage.
ClearOne Advantage is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. It is a debt relief company that focuses on helping clients resolve unsecured debts for less than they owe. A BBB-accredited entity, ClearOne Advantage is ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine and boasts thousands of positive reviews. It’s free to get started, and fees are only assessed when debts are settled.
- Minimum debt required: $10,000
- Time frame: 24 to 60 months
- Fees: Not published online
Types of debt settled
ClearOne Advantage works with consumers to resolve unsecured debt, including:
- Credit cards
- Store cards
- Personal loans
- Private student loans
- Medical bills
- Unsecured lines of credit
Ineligible debts
Secured debts, which are backed by collateral, and some student loans are ineligible for inclusion in a debt settlement program through ClearOne Advantage. These include:
- Auto loans
- Mortgage loans
- Select federal student loans
Other debts may also be ineligible. When you complete your debt analysis with ClearOne Advantage, be sure to ask what will or won't be included in the program.
Pros and cons
Pros
- Free, no-obligation debt analysis
- No credit score minimum
- Lower, more affordable monthly payments
- Potentially settle all debts in two to five years
- Chat support is available six days a week
Cons
- Limited to unsecured debts
- Not available in all 50 states
- Negative credit impact
- Fee schedule not publicly available
ClearOne Advantage services
ClearOne Advantage works directly with your creditors to negotiate settlement offers on your unsecured debts.
- No-obligation consultation: ClearOne Advantage offers a complimentary debt analysis to determine if its debt relief program is a good fit for you.
- Escrow account: Upon enrollment, ClearOne Advantage will open an FDIC-insured interest-bearing account in your name. Your monthly payment, as outlined in the debt settlement program agreement, will be deposited into this account.
- Negotiations with creditors: Debt negotiators work directly with creditors as the balance in your escrow account grows. The goal is to reach the first settlement within the first three or four months of enrollment in the program.
- Debt settlement: The ClearOne Advantage team pulls funds from your escrow account to cover settlements as agreements are reached with creditors. Your approval is required, and the settlement fee owed to the debt relief firm is also withdrawn from your account at this time.
Fees and penalties
No fees are assessed by ClearOne Advantage until a settlement agreement is reached with each creditor. You can cancel enrollment in the program at any time without incurring fees or penalties.
ClearOne Advantage does not disclose its fee schedule online. You will need to reach out to a customer service representative or discuss potential costs if you choose to enroll in the program.
Credit score consequences
As with any debt settlement program, your credit score could be negatively impacted. The enrollment itself doesn’t necessarily trigger a dip in your credit score, but the longer the accounts remain delinquent in hopes of reaching a settlement that works for both parties, the longer your credit score will be negatively impacted.
According to ClearOne Advantage, the first settlement may be reached within the third or fourth month of enrollment. Be mindful that debt collection efforts may intensify for outstanding accounts until they are settled. Once they are settled, you may face more negative marks on your credit reports for each charged-off account. Your payment history and length of credit history may also be impacted, which could further lower your credit scores.
Risks of debt settlement
Debt settlement, through ClearOne Advantage or another business, could free up space in your budget and provide you with much-needed relief from overwhelming debt. However, debt settlement isn’t without risks that should be carefully considered before moving forward:
- You could further damage your credit when you stop sending payments to your creditors, which is strongly recommended to successfully reach settlement offers.
- You could be sued in court by your creditors or debt collection companies.
- You may owe taxes on your forgiven debt. Any forgiven amount exceeding $600 must be categorized as taxable income, according to the IRS.
- Your lenders and creditors aren’t obligated to accept settlement offers, so you may not receive a settlement and still have damaged your credit scores.
- You could end up paying more than you initially owed on accounts that fail to settle through fees and other charges.
Repair your credit score after debt settlement
How to qualify for debt relief with ClearOne Advantage
ClearOne Advantage requires program participants to have at least $10,000 in unsecured debt to qualify for its debt relief program. If you meet this requirement, reach out for a free personalized estimate.
During the consultation, you’ll provide information about your financial situation and answer questions to help a certified debt specialist develop a viable spending plan. The call will likely be quick, and there is no obligation to proceed. If you aren’t a good fit for the debt settlement program, the debt relief specialist will notify you at that time.
ClearOne Advantage does not specify which documents or information you need to receive a free personalized estimate. However, it’s best to have a list of your debts, along with their balances, minimum payment amounts, interest rates and repayment terms (if applicable) handy. You should also have a list of your other bills and regular expenses so you can get a clear picture of your options and potential budget.
Customer experience and reviews
- BBB rating and accreditation
- BBB Accredited with an A+ Rating
- BBB customer reviews
- 4.03 out of 5 stars, based on 523 reviews
- ConsumerAffairs
- 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 388 reviews
- Google reviews
- 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on 4,178 reviews
- Trustpilot
- 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 9,787 reviews
Review information as of July 23, 2025
Beyond its stellar rating with the BBB, customer reviews across various online platforms consistently reflect an overall positive experience with ClearOne Advantage. The ability to resolve excessive debt balances through affordable monthly payments, exceptional customer service and attention to detail provided by the team was frequently mentioned.
That said, some customers report communication issues almost immediately following enrollment. Other complaints cite a lack of transparency regarding the settlement process and fee structure.
Accreditations
ClearOne Advantage holds the following accreditations and certifications:
- Accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
- Member of the American Association of Debt Resolution (AADR)
- Certified by the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
How to contact ClearOne Advantage
Phone:
- Enrollment: 888-335-0896
- Customer support: 888-768-4767
Operating hours (enrollment):
- Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST
Operating hours (customer support):
- Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST (phone); 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST (chat)
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST (chat only)
Address: 3500 Boston St Ste 413, Baltimore, Maryland, 21224
Email: support@ClearOneAdvantage.com
Social media:
How Bankrate rates ClearOne Advantage
|Overall Score
|4.4
|Explanation
|Availability
|4.3
|ClearOne Advantage has a minimum debt requirement on par with other debt settlement companies.
|Affordability
|3.4
|While ClearOne Advantage doesn't have initial fees, it isn't transparent about the full cost of its services.
|Customer experience
|4.7
|Accessible customer support and an informative FAQ page earn ClearOne Advantage a high customer experience score.
|Company reputation
|5.0
|There are no FTC complaints or negative CFPB reviews filed against ClearOne Advantage.
|Stability
|4.5
|ClearOne Advantage is accredited by multiple industry associations and has been in business for over a decade.
