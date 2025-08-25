Life after debt: 5 side effects of debt freedom

Just seven months after graduating from business school, I made the final payment on my $72,000 student loan balance . It wasn’t easy — it took extra hustle, long days and sacrifice — but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I thought our journey to debt payoff would be done after we paid off the student loans, but we took it a step further. We paid off our house, too, and have been debt-free ever since.

When you become debt-free, there won’t be any fireworks or confetti (unless you throw your own party). But something major shifts. Not just in your finances, but in your mental health, your relationships and the way you strive and dream.

I thought that becoming debt-free was the finish line — but it became the starting point for a whole new life. Here are five things that really change after you kick debt to the curb, and what you need to know to get there.

1. You make more decisions based on joy, not fear

Before: “Can I afford this?”

After: “Do I truly want this?”

Nearly two-thirds of credit cardholders (64 percent) who carry a balance from month to month say their debt has caused them to postpone or skip other financial decisions, according to Bankrate’s 2025 Credit Card Debt Report . Carrying a large amount of debt kept me in a state of constant survival mode — I had to postpone my dreams rather than chase them.

Once you’re debt-free, you shift from reacting to choosing. The anxiety around money may not dissipate completely, but it definitely eases, and you start making decisions based on joy and peace, not guilt.

Lightbulb Icon How to get there Even if you’re wholly focused on paying off debt, you don’t have to feel guilty about every little purchase. Instead of asking, “Is this in my budget?” ask, “Does this align with the life I’m building now?” Sometimes, a little treat is worth it if it keeps you motivated and helps you avoid burnout during debt payoff.

My budget includes a “Little Luxuries” line item, where I pay myself back 5 percent for hitting my debt payoff targets. For example, while I was paying off my student loans, I still allowed myself the occasional bubble tea or weekend activity, knowing that I’d planned for it ahead of time. I only allowed those small indulgences if I had already hit my monthly debt payment target. For every $1,000 I paid, I allowed myself $50 to celebrate along the way.

2. You get your time (and sleep) back

Being debt-free can mean fewer hours staying up late crunching numbers, hustling for your next payday or feeling mired in anxiety. Fewer jobs, fewer side hustles and less mental clutter.

Dr. Darla Bishop, author of How To Afford Everything, shares, “Debt rents space in your mind. Paying it off is like reclaiming gorgeous lakefront real estate. Paying off debt means not having desperate energy around money; things just flow better.”

According to Bankrate’s Money and Mental Health Survey, Americans who say money is impacting their mental health are three times more likely to have paid a bill late over the past month. Debt can create a vicious cycle — when you have more bills to catch up on, it can make you feel stressed and broke, and feeling broke can discourage you from keeping track of all the bills.

This was certainly true for me when the student loan payments began — the financial stress loomed over me like a dark cloud. But rather than accept decades of payments, I opted for a few years of intense work, saving and budgeting. Financial freedom was waiting on the other side.

In hindsight, I wish I had slowed my pace a little. Taking a few extra months to pay off my debt would still have been worth celebrating, and I could have used the extra sleep to build my business and make better money choices with a fresh set of eyes. As with anything, balance is key.

Lightbulb Icon How to get there Use the time you used to spend worrying or working overtime to rest, recharge or refine your monthly budget instead. I advise my clients to spend no more than five minutes of their monthly budgeting routine rehashing the past that can’t be undone, and instead, focusing on what they can control in the next month.

3. You change who you listen to (and hang with)

When you’re in debt, there is no shortage of people eager to tell you that it’s normal. But debt is a short-term solution — it doesn’t have to be a long-term lifestyle. Once you’re debt-free, you realize that a lot of those voices don’t apply anymore.

Our society has normalized debt to such an extent that we often forget there are people out there who are debt-free. Amplify these voices in your social media feed and around your dinner table.

When I first started paying off my student loans, I decided to post about my payoff journey on Instagram. I was astounded by the number of people who shared my struggle, but also the surprisingly few people who offered me tips or words of encouragement. It seemed as though everyone knew what it was like to be trapped by debt, but no one had reached the other side.

Lightbulb Icon How to get there Find one person in your daily life who is debt-free, and one person online who regularly talks about their debt-free lifestyle. The more you surround yourself with those who share your values and goals, the more likely you are to prioritize your debt payoff journey.

Instead of following influencers on social media flaunting vacations and cars, I followed debt-free leaders I admired, particularly women of color like Bola Sokunbi of “Clever Girl Finance” and Stefanie Gonzalez of “Permission To Be Wealthy.” Instead of taking financial advice from my father, who had a lot of debt, I listened to my debt-free uncle’s words of financial wisdom.

4. You redefine “enough”

Once I achieved debt freedom, I started learning about the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement and prioritized investing and saving. Instead of only contributing up to my employer’s match in my 401(k) , I started contributing the maximum limit and matching myself as my own employer.

A big epiphany came the day I realized that my paycheck felt so much bigger when I didn’t have car loans, student loans or mortgage payments coming out. My income hadn’t changed, but my debt payoff plan felt manageable once I started paying off smaller debts.

Before long, debt freedom had shifted my definition of health and wealth. It’s not just about the material things you can buy — peace becomes the new flex.

Lightbulb Icon How to get there Identify your lowest balance debt account — it could be a credit card, a personal loan or one of your student loans. Aim to pay it off in the next three months or sooner. When you zero out the balance, apply that monthly payment toward your next financial goal. This is called the debt snowball method of debt payoff, and it can be a great way to build momentum toward being debt-free.

5. You don’t just have goals, you focus on dreams

According to Bankrate’s Credit Card Debt Report , 46 percent of credit cardholders report having a credit card balance, and 23 percent don’t believe they’ll ever pay it off. But there’s good news: You don’t have to treat debt like a foregone conclusion.

When I finished digging myself out of the debt hole, I was finally on what felt like flat ground. That’s when I started asking, “What do I really want now?” This is when strive mode kicks in.

I was surprised to learn that one of my biggest goals — to own a home outright — wasn’t my dream anymore. Instead, I’m living my new dream: teaching financial education in my community and across the country, traveling with my husband for weeks at a time and going to as many K-Pop concerts as I can manage.

Ericka Young, host of the For Better and Worth podcast, shared that paying off $90,000 of debt changed her family legacy. “My husband and I feel less pressure around money conversations because they’re not solely around debt and other stressors. It made room for us to do the things for our kids we couldn’t do for ourselves before.”

Lightbulb Icon How to get there Write down three things you think are “impossible” while in debt, but frame them as though they are within reach. Post these dreams where you can see them as you work on your monthly budget. Even better, share them with a friend who you know would encourage you to try.

Final thoughts: Debt freedom is the freedom to say no

Being debt-free isn’t just about finances — it’s about freedom from obligations. You’re free to say yes to new opportunities. Free to say no to situations that burn you out. Free to rest. Free to dream.

The best part? You get to choose what happens next, and it doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s version of success.

You won’t just pay off debt. You will buy back years of your life. Spend it well.