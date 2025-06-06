LegalHarbor credit repair review
LegalHarbor
-
- Startup fee: As low as $99
- Monthly fee: As low as $79
- Money-back guarantee: Yes
- Maximum number of disputes: Unlimited
- Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Support and dispute
-
LegalHarbor is a credit repair company based in Delaware. It primarily focuses on filing disputes for any inaccurate information on your credit report, though the number of disputes it will file depends on the package you sign up for.
In addition, LegalHarbor offers credit monitoring and identity theft protection. There is a 90-day money-back guarantee as well, but you will need to contact LegalHarbor for specifics on its services and credit repair packages.
LegalHarbor services
There isn’t much information about LegalHarbor’s services available online, but you will have access to these when you sign up:
- Credit repair
- Credit building
- Credit monitoring
- Identity theft protection
- Debt settlement
What LegalHarbor does not cover
Like other reputable credit repair companies, Legal Harbor will only dispute inaccurate information on your credit report. Any accurate, but negative, marks on your credit report won't be changed.
Credit repair packages
LegalHarbor offers three credit repair packages, and the basic option is one of the least expensive across multiple credit repair companies. There are no significant differences between LegalHarbor’s packages, so your choice will depend on the number of disputes you want access to and how much you want to spend.
- Essential credit clean up: The basic package is recommended if you have 15 or fewer negative items on your credit report — it will file up to 60 disputes on your behalf (4 rounds, 15 disputes per cycle). It covers up to 10 hard inquiry disputes, and the package starts at $79 per month.
- Intense credit clean up: The mid-tier package is best if you have 16 to 30 negative items on your credit report, and the cost starts at $94 per month. This package includes up to 120 disputes, plus 15 hard inquiry disputes.
- Premier credit enhancement: LegalHarbor’s most expensive package offers an unlimited number of disputes (including unlimited hard inquiry disputes) and is available for as low as $119 per month.
Additional features
Online portal
Regardless of the package you choose, you can access an online portal to check your credit score and report at any time. This is not something other credit repair services usually offer, and those that do limit it to higher tiers.
Support letters
LegalHarbor provides its clients with a support letter to show to landlords or creditors. This document shows that you are actively working to resolve errors on your credit report.
Debt settlement
LegalHarbor will work with your creditors to negotiate your debt balance, but it doesn’t have much information about its debt settlement service online.
LegalHarbor’s accessibility and availability
Availability
LegalHarbor is available in every state except Oregon. Customers can access their account online, and you can check for updates whenever they are available.
Contact information
You can contact LegalHarbor by phone, email or through its online form. Its customer service hours aren’t listed online, and confusingly, multiple customer support phone numbers are listed across the site.
You can also use info@legalharbor.com to email LegalHarbor with any questions or concerns. It doesn't specify how quickly its customer service team will return your correspondence.
LegalHarbor customer experience
There isn’t much to say about LegalHarbor’s customer experience. Very limited information is available online, and it doesn’t have a profile on any of Bankrate’s trusted third-party review websites like Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Contract duration
When you sign up, you will be prompted to choose between a 6-month, 9-month or 12-month repayment plan. LegalHarbor doesn’t provide any information about its contract duration — or your ability to cancel — online.
Customer and third-party reviews
- BBB rating: Not listed
- Consumer Affairs average rating: Not listed
- Google Reviews average rating: Not listed
- Trustpilot average rating: Not listed
Review information accurate as of June 6, 2025.
Unlike its competitors, LegalHarbor doesn’t have a profile on trusted third-party review sites. This is neutral — many businesses lack reviews — but it does mean you’re in the dark when it comes to how others fared while working with LegalHarbor.
Regulatory and legal
LegalHarbor doesn’t appear to have any pending legal issues as of June 2025.
LegalHarbor vs. competitors
LegalHarbor vs. Credit Saint
Both LegalHarbor and Credit Saint have three credit repair packages, but LegalHarbor has better benefits with its lower-priced packages. You will need to sign up for Credit Saint’s most expensive package (starting at $79.99 per month) for access to credit reports from all three bureaus — something LegalHarbor includes with its basic package.
With that in mind, Credit Saint may still be a good option if you want a credit repair company with a known track record. Unlike LegalHarbor, Credit Harbor has positive ratings on its BBB page and with Consumer Affairs, Google and Trustpilot. This is a big benefit if you want to know how other people fared while working with a credit repair company.
LegalHarbor vs. Lexington Law
Lexington Law is a well-regarded credit repair service, with positive customer reviews on both Google and Consumer Affairs. It only offers one package ($139.95 per month), compared to LegalHarbor’s three, but has more additional services.
LegalHarbor may be a better choice than Lexington Law if you have a lot of errors to dispute on your credit report. Lexington Law only offers eight challenges for TransUnion and Equifax, and just three challenges for Experian. With its basic package, LegalHarbor files up to 10 disputes to all three credit bureaus.