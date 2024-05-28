Advertiser Disclosure
Credit Firm Credit Repair Review
Credit Firm
-
Start-up fee: $0
Monthly fee: $49.99
Money-back guarantee: none
Maximum number of disputes: Unlimited
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Dispute, intervention, cease-and-desist and debt validation
-
Credit Firm, also commonly called CreditFirm.net, was founded in 1997 by a group of attorneys specializing in consumer credit advocacy. These attorneys began providing credit repair services, helping people correct mistakes and misleading information documented in their credit histories. Correcting questionable credit history records can result in a quick credit score boost.
With low monthly pricing, no start-up fee and unlimited disputes, Credit Firm is one of the best credit repair companies available to value-conscious consumers.
Credit Firm services
Credit Firm offers the following services:
- Credit bureau disputes
- Inquiry challenges
- Goodwill interventions
- Escalated info requests
- Debt validation
- Cease-and-desist requests
While many credit repair companies offer a limited number of challenges, disputes and interventions per billing cycle, Credit Firm offers unlimited filings. This means your credit report could potentially be cleaned up faster.
For example, if you have four accounts to dispute, Credit Firm could file them all in the first month, while another company might only file three disputes in the first month and save the fourth for the following billing cycle.
What Credit Firm does not cover
Credit Firm does not offer credit monitoring or provide a convenient way to track your credit repair progress. Furthermore, it does not provide any sort of protection against identity theft.
Like all legitimate credit repair companies, Credit Firm can only confirm the accuracy of records listed on your credit report and challenge incorrect information. It cannot dispute accurate information on your credit report.
Credit repair packages
Credit Firm currently offers one package, which includes most of the services you would expect from a credit repair company, such as credit bureau disputes, goodwill interventions and inquiry challenges.
Some features often reserved for higher-level packages at other firms, such as escalated info requests, debt validation and cease-and-desist requests, are included in Credit Firm’s package. This is a good deal at just $49.99 per month ($89.99 for couples).
Credit score tracking is conspicuously missing from this package. So customers may have to regularly check their credit score independently to watch for updates.
Additional features
Free credit review
Credit Firm offers a free consultation to help potential customers understand credit repair and how it could potentially improve their credit scores.
Procedural compliance verification
Credit Firm verifies that the credit bureaus complete their investigations in compliance with section 611 of the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). If steps were skipped or investigations were not completed promptly, Credit Firm will request that the account in question be removed from your record.
Credit Firm’s accessibility and availability
Credit Firm is open around the clock, every day of the year, and serves all 50 states.
Availability
Credit Firm serves customers in all 50 states.
Contact information
Credit Firm’s phone number is 800-750-1416, and its email address is info@creditfirm.net. There is also a contact form on the website, as well as a chatbot to assist. The company claims to remain open 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. However, multiple customers report having difficulty reaching a company representative at all hours.
- Instagram: @creditfirm
- Facebook: @creditfirm.net
- X: @creditfirm
Credit Firm customer experience
Customers report being happy with the low price point. However, there are some complaints that it can be difficult to reach a representative or receive a quick reply.
Customer reviews are split regarding the results provided by Credit Firm. This is common in the credit repair industry where customers are generally satisfied when their credit scores increase and disappointed when their scores do not increase.
Contract duration
Credit Firm does not require a long-term contract. You can sign up for the monthly service and cancel anytime to stop the monthly payments.
Customer and third-party reviews
- BBB rating: 3 stars with 2 reviews. Credit Firm is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, but it currently holds a BBB rating of A.
- Consumer Affairs average rating: Not listed
- Google Reviews average rating: 3 stars with 12 reviews
- Trustpilot average rating: 2.5 stars with 46 reviews
Review information accurate as of July 29, 2024.
Several online reviews report that Credit Firm has done nothing besides collect payment, only to have Credit Firm respond with a detailed account of the progress it has made on the account. This indicates that Credit Firm is better at filing disputes and keeping records than at communicating with customers. With no automated credit monitoring or progress tracking system, customers are often unaware of the work Credit Firm is doing on their behalf.
In general, credit repair companies often have lots of negative reviews stating that the company is a “scam” for collecting monthly service fees but not improving a customer’s credit score.
It’s important to remember that credit repair companies can only remove inaccurate, misleading or outdated information from your credit report. If a negative mark on your score is valid and current, no credit repair service will be able to remove it. So the company can provide legitimate service and still be unable to improve your credit score.
Regulatory and legal
Credit Firm does not appear to have any pending legal issues.
Credit Firm vs. competitors
Credit Firm vs. CreditRepair.com
With discounted packages starting at just $49.95 per month (normally $69.95 per month), CreditRepair.com is the closest competitor to Credit Firm in terms of pricing. The services included in CreditRepair.com’s affordable package are similar to those offered by Credit Firm. Both packages include disputes to all three credit bureaus and creditor interventions.
CreditRepair.com offers additional services, including ID theft and quarterly credit score updates. However, CreditRepair.com limits the number of disputes and interventions that can be filed per cycle (on every plan except for the $119.95 Advanced package), while Credit Firm’s disputes and interventions are unlimited.
Credit Firm vs. Credit Saint
Credit Saint offers three packages of service to meet a range of needs. The most comparable to Credit Firm’s offering is the $79.99 Credit Polish plan, which comes with challenges to the three credit bureaus, creditor intervention letters and a credit score analysis and tracker.
Unlike Credit Firm, Credit Saint offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. However, Credit Saint also charges a $99 first-work fee, while there is no such charge with Credit Firm
Credit Firm vs. Sky Blue Credit
Like Credit Firm, Sky Blue Credit offers couples pricing to help partners improve their finances together. Sky Blue offers two packages, a Basic plan for $79 per month ($119 for couples) and an Advanced plan for $99 per month ($149 for couples).
Sky Blue’s Basic package provides credit bureau disputes, one-on-one consultations and 60-day credit updates. You would need to upgrade to the Advanced plan to match Credit Firm’s suite of services, which also include creditor interventions and cease-and-desist requests. Sky Blue’s primary advantage over Credit Firm is that it offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.