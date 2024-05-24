Advertiser Disclosure
Bolster Review
Bolster
-
Start-up fee: $0
Monthly fee: $0
Money-back guarantee: None
Maximum number of disputes: Unlimited
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Dispute
-
Launched in 2023, Bolster is a free mobile app that promotes a “modern approach to financial health.”
The app can be linked to bank accounts and credit cards to help consumers track saving and spending habits. It also offers digital credit disputes with the TransUnion credit bureau, a feature that allows users to challenge inaccurate information on their credit reports and potentially improve their credit scores.
While Bolster is not a traditional credit repair company, it shares ownership and financial backing with Credit Saint, a well-established credit repair service.
Bolster services
Bolster offers the following features:
- Digital disputes to TransUnion
- Spending insights
- Credit update notifications
- Customized financial tips
Users can link bank accounts and credit cards to the Bolster app, which allows the app to track spending habits and make customized recommendations for financial improvements.
Bolster’s digital dispute feature makes it easy to review your TransUnion credit report and challenge any errors you find. Unfortunately, this service currently only works with TransUnion. If you want to correct your credit reports with all three credit bureaus, you’ll need to contact Experian and Equifax on your own, outside the app.
What Bolster does not cover
As a mobile app, Bolster only offers a few of the services associated with a traditional credit repair company. Bolster does not currently offer:
- Cease-and-desist letters to debt collectors
- Creditor intervention letters
- Disputes to Equifax or Experian
- ID theft protection
- Inquiry targeting
Credit repair packages
Bolster doesn't offer credit repair packages in the traditional sense.
The Bolster app’s integration with TransUnion serves as a credit repair feature by enabling users to dispute inaccurate information found on their TransUnion credit report. Correcting this information can potentially increase the TransUnion credit score.
In addition to this credit repair service, the free app includes functionality to integrate banking and credit card information. This allows the app to monitor spending and provide personalized tips for reducing spending and increasing savings.
Additional features
Curated product recommendations
The app offers financial products suited to each user’s financial position. For example, you may receive a recommendation for a credit card with better rewards than your current cards. The recommendation would be based on your spending habits.
Paid Bolster Legal Watch
Bolster offers an in-app purchase of Bolster Legal Watch for $14.99 per month. With this service, attorneys review your credit report, monitor changes in credit scores and “defend you against creditors.”
Bolster’s accessibility and availability
Because Bolsters does not provide credit repair consultants to file disputes on behalf of users, company contact information is not easily accessible.
Availability
Bolster is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. This app is region-locked to be accessible only to those living in the United States.
Contact information
There is no contact information presented on Bolster’s official website, www.Bolster.co. However, Google Play lists the company address as 221 River Street, 9th Floor in Hoboken, New Jersey, and the email address as support@bolster.co.
- Instagram: @bolster.co
- Facebook: none
- X: none
Bolster customer experience
Because Bolster is such a new service, there isn't much information about the customer experience. There are no reviews or ratings on the Better Business Bureau, Consumer Affairs or Trustpilot.
There are dozens of ratings on the App Store and hundreds of ratings on the Google Play Store, but very few reviews. The ratings are favorable, averaging 4.8 stars out of five.
Contract duration
Bolster does not require a contract. Users can uninstall the app at any time. Pay careful attention to the terms of any in-app purchases. You may need to cancel those subscriptions to prevent future charges. Uninstalling the app might not automatically cancel the recurring payments.
Customer and third-party reviews
- BBB rating: Bolster is not currently accredited or rated by the Better Business Bureau, nor does it have any customer reviews on the platform.
- Consumer Affairs average rating: Consumer Affairs does not currently provide any information on Bolster.
- Trustpilot average rating: Trustpilot does not currently provide any information on Bolster.
- Google Play Store reviews average rating: 4.8 stars with 723 ratings
- Apple App Store reviews average rating: 4.8 stars with 64 ratings
Review information accurate as of July 19, 2024.
Regulatory and legal
Bolster does not appear to have any pending legal issues.
Bolster vs. alternatives
Bolster vs. Credit Saint
Credit Saint is owned by the same company as Bolster. Unlike Bolster, Credit Saint offers full-service credit repair solutions, providing three packages that range in price from $79.99-$139.99 per month (plus a one-time start-up fee ranging between $99 and $195).
With Credit Saint, credit repair consultants review your credit report and dispute errors with the credit bureaus on your behalf. Credit Saint is one of the few credit repair companies accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and it offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Bolster vs. CreditRepair.com
CreditRepair.com is an affordable option for budget-conscious consumers who would rather leverage the expertise of professionals than attempt to file disputes via the Bolster app.
Packages at CreditRepair.com start at a discounted rate of $49.95 per month (normally $69.95 per month) plus a one-time charge of $69.95 for the first work fee. This low-cost Direct Package provides basic credit repair services, like disputes, quarterly credit score updates and intervention letters to creditors.
There is also a Standard Package, which adds FICO® Score Inquiry Assist services for $99.95 per month (plus a $99.95 first work fee), and an Advanced Package that adds monthly credit score updates, more bureau challenges and cease-and-desist interventions for $119.95 per month (plus a $119.95 first work fee).
Bolster vs. The Credit Pros
The Credit Pros is known for its wide range of services. Its Money Management package provides financial assistance in the form of bill payment reminders, fraud alerts and budgeting systems for $69 per month (plus a $119 first work fee).
For traditional credit repair services, like credit bureau disputes and creditor interventions, you would need the Prosperity package at $129 per month (plus a $129 first work fee). The Credit Pros also offers a Success Plus package for $149 per month (plus a $149 first work fee), which includes access to a $5,000 credit line.
The Credit Pros offers a 90-day money-back guarantee on all packages.