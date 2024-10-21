What credit score do you start with?
Learn what credit score you start with and how to build good credit from scratch.
7 min read Oct 21, 2024
Amanda Garland is a personal finance writer covering topics related to credit, credit repair and credit cards. Her work has been featured on Credit Karma, Finmasters, and The Frugal Expat. Amanda's interest in credit started with her own credit-building journey, and she is passionate about helping others discover their own path to achieving their credit goals.
Amanda holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University. In her spare time, Amanda enjoys brewing fruit beers and participating in homebrewing competitions.
Learn what credit score you start with and how to build good credit from scratch.