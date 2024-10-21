Amanda Garland is a personal finance writer covering topics related to credit, credit repair and credit cards. Her work has been featured on Credit Karma, Finmasters, and The Frugal Expat. Amanda's interest in credit started with her own credit-building journey, and she is passionate about helping others discover their own path to achieving their credit goals.

Amanda holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University. In her spare time, Amanda enjoys brewing fruit beers and participating in homebrewing competitions.