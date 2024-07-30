Advertiser Disclosure
The Credit Pros Credit Repair Review
The Credit Pros
-
Best for: Range of service
Start-up fee: $119–$149
Monthly fee: $69–$149
Money-back guarantee: 90 days
Maximum number of disputes: Unlimited with the Prosperity and Success Plus packages
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Dispute, reference, intervention, cease and desist
-
The Credit Pros offers a wide range of credit repair services to help customers improve their credit scores. If you need help managing your money to improve your credit, you can use The Credit Pros’ money management tools, like debt payment plans and budgets. Additionally, if you believe you have inaccurate information on your credit history, you might hire The Credit Pros to dispute the information with the credit bureaus and/or creditors. Correcting negative marks on your credit can potentially increase your credit score in just a few months.
While the service offerings are impressive, The Credit Pros is expensive compared to some other companies in the space.
The Credit Pros services
The Credit Pros offers the following services:
- Access to credit reports and scores
- ID Cover dark web monitoring
- Fraud alerts from TransUnion
- Bill reminder system
- Debt payoff and budgeting system
- Credit bureau disputes
- Creditor interventions
- Cease and desist letters
- Letters of reference
- Credit builder loan program
What The Credit Pros does not cover
The Credit Pros will not dispute accurate information on your credit record. The company can only dispute inaccurate, outdated or misleading information.
Credit repair packages
The Credit Pros currently offers three credit repair packages.
The Money Management package
For $69 per month, you get access to tools that can help you build your credit and protect your identity. This suite of services includes:
- One-bureau credit reports
- Fraud alerts from TransUnion
- Dark web ID monitoring
- Bill payment reminders
- Debt payoff plans
- Budgeting system
This package does not include traditional credit repair services like credit report disputes or creditor interventions. It also requires a comparatively high first-work fee of $119.
The Prosperity package
For $129 per month, you get everything from the Money Management package plus the traditional credit repair services, such as:
- Unlimited disputes with all three credit bureaus
- Creditor interventions
- Cease and desist letters
- Letters of reference
This package requires a first work fee of $129.
The Success Plus package
For $149 per month, you get everything included in the Prosperity Package and access to a Credit Builder Loan Program. This program offers a credit line of up to $5,000 from National Credit Direct. This loan is intended to give you a chance to build a good track record of managing credit responsibly. The Success Plus package requires a first work fee of $149.
Additional features
Free credit consultation
The Credit Pros offers a free credit consultation via chat or phone to help you understand how to improve your credit.
Spanish language assistance
The website can easily be translated into Spanish by clicking on the Mexican flag in the header. There is also a dedicated Spanish-speaking phone line at 973-968-6976.
90-day money-back guarantee
The Credit Pros offers a full refund if it fails “to get any of your questionable items deleted or updated on your credit report.”
The Credit Pros' accessibility and availability
The Credit Pros serves 46 of the 50 states and offers multiple contact methods for customers.
Availability
The Credit Pros currently serves 46 states. The states not serviced are Kansas, Maine, Minnesota and Oregon.
Contact information
Customer support is available by phone, online chat and email. However, service hours are not posted online. The customer support line is 800-411-3050, and the email address is info@thecreditpros.com.
The social media handles for The Credit Pros are:
- Instagram: @thecreditpros
- Facebook: @TheCreditPros
- X: @thecreditpros
The Credit Pros customer experience
The Credit Pros provides customer-friendly features like an easy-to-navigate website, clear pricing and a flexible month-to-month subscription model you can cancel anytime.
However, as with most credit repair services, the customer experience depends largely on results. Customers are generally satisfied with The Credit Pros when they see an improvement in their credit scores and unsatisfied if they don’t see an improvement.
Contract duration
Customers do not need to sign a contract with The Credit Pros. Instead, you can subscribe to a monthly service package and cancel the subscription at any time to avoid further charges.
Customer and third-party reviews
- BBB rating: 3.94 stars with 139 reviews. The Credit Pros is not currently accredited by the Better Business Bureau. However, it does have an A+ rating.
- Consumer Affairs average rating: 4.8 stars with 104 reviews
- Google Reviews average rating: 4.2 stars with 507 reviews
- Trustpilot average rating: Due to a breach of Trustpilot’s guidelines. Trustpilot believes some of the reviews for TheCreditPros were fake reviews. As a result, Trustpilot is not currently providing a TrustScore.
*Review information accurate as of April 15, 2024.
It is important to remember that credit repair companies have limited capabilities. They can only correct inaccurate, outdated and misleading information on your credit report; they cannot remove accurate negative marks. Additionally, you have to do your part as a consumer. For example, if you pay your bills late, your credit score could go down, even if a credit repair company successfully disputed an error on your report.
The Credit Pros does have many strong reviews from satisfied customers. There are also the expected negative reviews from customers whose credit has not improved.
One notable complaint from The Credit Pros customer reviews is that there are stipulations on the money-back guarantee. For example, if The Credit Pros successfully corrects any information on your credit report, the guarantee becomes void.
Regulatory and legal
The Credit Pros has run into a few legal issues relating to advertising practices. Plaintiffs allege that The Credit Pros used auto-dialers and/or text bots to promote its services.
How The Credit Pros compares
The Credit Pros vs. Lexington Law
Lexington Law is missing some of the features available from The Credit Pros. For example, Lexington Law does not offer money management tools, dark web monitoring or a money-back guarantee. However, at just $99.95 per month, Lexington Law offers a lower price for traditional credit repair services. Lexington Law also provides an impressive library of free resources to help consumers fix credit issues, build a solid credit history, and maintain a good credit score.
The Credit Pros vs. Creditrepair.com
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly credit repair company, Creditrepair.com offers packages starting at a discounted rate of just $49.95 per month (normally priced starting at $69.95 per month). Creditrepair.com does not offer money management tools as The Credit Pros does, but its low-priced Direct package covers basic credit repair services, including dispute letters and quarterly credit score updates. Creditrepair.com does not include fraud alerts or dark web monitoring, but it does offer ID Theft insurance to provide a level of protection. Unlike The Credit Pros, Creditrepair.com does not offer a money-back guarantee.
The Credit Pros vs. Credit Saint
Like The Credit Pros, Credit Saint offers three service packages and a 90-day money-back guarantee. Credit Saint’s packages range from $79.99 to $139.99 per month. If you just need basic credit repair services, the $79.99 Credit Polish plan may be all you need. However, the $139.99 Clean Slate plan is most similar to The Credit Pros' $149 Success Plus plan. Credit Saint does not offer money management tools, but the Clean Slate plan offers a loan readiness program and access to the Rent-to-Own Home Program through Pathway Homes. Credit Saint is also BBB accredited, while The Credit Pros is not.