Balance Transfer Advice

Read the latest advice from the Bankrate team on balance transfers — include who should get a balance transfer credit card, how to execute a balance transfer and everything in between.

Balance Transfer Basics

Balance Transfer FAQs

Senior couple sitting at a dining table, using a laptop computer, paperwork and bills on the table

What debts can you transfer to a credit card?

design image of two women looking at a laptop and with a pen and notepad
5 MIN READ

Do balance transfers hurt your credit score?

Credit card compare tool

  • Compare up to 3 credit cards from our partners using the side-by-side card comparison tool below.
Compare Cards
Bankrate's image file
Get Advice

8 balance transfer credit card mistakes to avoid

Read these helpful tips from our team of credit card experts.

Arrow Right

Bankrate's balance transfer advice

Credit Cards Compared

a man on his tablet holding a card in his hand
5 MIN READ

Wells Fargo Reflect vs. Wells Fargo Active Cash

Young woman with credit card on smartphone
4 MIN READ

Citi Simplicity vs. Citi Diamond Preferred

Credit card compare tool

Compare up to 3 credit cards from our partners using the side-by-side card comparison tool below.

Compare Cards

How to do a balance transfer with your bank

Bankrate's image file
How to

6 things to do after completing a balance transfer

Learn what's next once you finish transferring a balance.

Arrow Right

Latest Balance Transfer Stories

The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
USA Today
The New York Times
CNN
Bloomberg
ABC