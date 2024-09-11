At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Slate Edge® card from Chase can help you pay off credit card debt, with a no interest purchase and balance transfer option for 18 months. After the introductory period ends, a 20.49 percent to 29.24 percent APR applies.

The Chase Freedom Flex® card also comes with a purchase and balance transfer option, this one features no interest for 15 months before the 20.49 percent to 29.24 percent APR kicks in. Its primary feature, however, is the ability to earn rewards, including 5 percent cash back on activated bonus category purchases each quarter up to $1,500, then 1 percent.

Determining which card is right for you depends on whether you prioritize a long interest-free intro offer or a shorter intro offer but ongoing rewards.

The Slate Edge®* and Chase Freedom Flex®* are designed for cardholders with different goals. Taking a look at your priorities for the card will help you choose.

The Slate Edge card makes sense if you’re paying off debt and want to save on interest with a balance transfer and long 0 percent intro APR. On the other hand, the Freedom Flex card is a popular, no-annual-fee cash back rewards card that also offers a 0 percent intro APR, albeit for a shorter time frame.

Learn how the cards stack up and which might be right for you.

Card features

Feature Chase Slate Edge℠ Chase Freedom Flex® Annual fee $0 $0 Welcome bonus N/A Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Rewards rate None 5 percent cash back on activated bonus category purchases each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent) and Chase Travel℠ purchases; 5 percent cash back on Lyft rides (through March 2025); 3 percent cash back on dining (including restaurants, takeout and eligible delivery services) and drugstore purchases; and 1 percent cash back on all other purchases. Intro APR 0% intro APR for the first 18 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the intro APR ends, a 20.49% to 29.24% variable APR applies. 0% intro APR for the first 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. After the intro APR ends, a 20.49% to 29.24% variable APR applies. Balance transfer fee $5 or 3% of balance transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After, $5 or 5% of each balance transfer, whichever is greater.

$5 or 3% of balance transfer, whichever is greater, for the first 60 days. After, $5 or 5% of each balance transfer, whichever is greater.

Chase Slate Edge vs. Freedom Flex highlights

While the Chase Slate Edge and Freedom Flex both have advantages, they’re geared toward different cardholder needs. Take a look at how these cards compare.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Freedom Flex Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Freedom Flex Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Balance transfer offer winner Slate Edge Why it won Caret Down

Badge Financing new purchases winner It depends Why it depends Caret Down

Badge Approval rate among Bankrate users winner Freedom Flex Why it won Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

Freedom Flex is the only option that will earn you rewards, but it can depend on how strategic you are with your spending. You’ll have to activate and use your card in the quarterly 5 percent categories to get maximum value.

That said, earning 3 percent at restaurants and drugstores can add up as well.

How to maximize earning with the Freedom Flex

Let’s say you max out your spending with the Freedom Flex in the 5 percent categories each quarter. That spending alone will earn you $300 in cash back a year (or 30,000 Ultimate Rewards points).

Now let’s say you also spend $1,000 a year on travel booked via the Chase Travel portal at the 5 percent rate — that’s another $50 in cash back.

Lastly, estimate that you spend $6,000 per year at restaurants for another $180 and $1,000 per year at drugstores for $30 at the 3 percent rate.

All that spending adds up to $560 a year in cash back.

Why should you get the Slate Edge card?

With credit card interest rates currently averaging above 20 percent, it’s best to tackle credit card debt as quickly as you can. The Slate Edge buys you time — 18 months — to pay off debt without accruing more of that high interest.

Slate Edge cardholders are also eligible for a credit line increase by paying on time and spending $500 in the first six months, which could help reduce your credit utilization and boost your credit score.

And Chase will automatically consider you for a 2 percent APR reduction if you spend $1,000 by your next account anniversary and make timely payments on your balance. The potential to decrease your APR is unique and can save you money if you carry a balance after the intro period.

Why should you get the Freedom Flex card?

The Freedom Flex is a good cash back rewards card for anyone willing to strategize their purchases. However, it truly shines as an addition to a comprehensive Ultimate Rewards strategy.

If you already have a premium Chase card such as the Sapphire Preferred or Sapphire Reserve, adding the Freedom Flex to the mix will allow you to earn more rewards in quarterly categories and boost your Ultimate Rewards stash.

The bottom line

When choosing between the Chase Slate Edge and Freedom Flex, it depends on your current relationship with credit card debt and reasons for getting a new card.

If you have debt and are looking to transfer it to a new card to save money on interest, the Slate Edge offers a longer 0 percent intro APR period. But if you want to earn rewards on your spending — and possibly still benefit from a shorter 0 percent intro APR period — the Freedom Flex can be a great pick.

The information about the Slate Edge® and Chase Freedom Flex® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.