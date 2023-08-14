The basics

What is considered a bad credit score? A FICO score below 580 or a VantageScore of less than 601 is considered a bad credit score. How to build credit fast Unless you've got a perfect credit score, it's worth knowing what you can do to make your credit better. How a bad credit score affects you You don't have to live with a bad credit score and can proactively take steps to improve your score and your outcomes Why is having good credit so important? Today's economy runs on lines of credit. You'll need to be worthy of that line of credit Different types of credit repair and how they work You can hire a credit repair company to do the legwork for you or repair your credit on your own.

Tools for rebuilding your credit

Practicing good credit habits

Improving your credit score takes time, consistency and patience. Here's what you can do — and the pitfalls to avoid — as you work toward taking your credit score from bad to fair, and beyond.

8 Bad credit card habits you need to break If you find yourself on a slippery slope with credit cards, you can still turn things around. How to build credit without going into debt It is possible to increase your credit score without incurring unnecessary debt How bad credit affects your physical, mental health Bad credit can be a source of stress, leading to mental and physical health issues.

5 Steps you can take to repair your credit Though it may take time, fixing your credit is worth the effort long term. Does asking for a credit card rate cut affect your credit score? The hard truth is this: maybe it will and maybe it won't. What to do about credit card default The hard truth is this: maybe it will and maybe it won't. Rebuilding your credit after delinquency There is a high cost to ignoring your credit card bills. How to negotiate debt with credit card companies Credit card negotiation may feel overwhelming, but the truth is that you have options for reducing your debt. When to apply for a credit card after bankruptcy Depending on the type of bankruptcy filed, it could take as long as five years for it to be discharged. Pros and cons of credit repair services What to know before you start

Build your credit with secured credit cards

Secured credit cards are designed to help people with poor or no credit build their scores over time. Learn how a secured card can put you on the path toward better credit in the future.

What is a secured credit card and how does it work? Building credit with a secured credit card is a great way to get your finances on track by establishing strong financial habits. How to build credit with a secured card Building credit with a secured credit card is an important step in establishing a positive credit history How to choose a secured credit card Take the time to review what to look for in a secured card to find the right fit for you.

How long should you keep a secured card? You should think twice before closing your secured card account since it boosts the length of your credit history. What is the difference between secured and unsecured credit cards? Should you get a secured card or an unsecured card? The answer generally depends on your credit score and credit history. How much is a secured credit card deposit? The specific deposit amount will depend upon your financial situation and the card you're applying for. What happens if you don't pay your secured credit card bill? Here's what can happen if you fall behind. Can you change a secured credit card to an unsecured card? You may be able upgrade your secured credit card to an unsecured credit card.

Real-life stories about rebuilding credit

Improving your credit score and paying down debt is not impossible. Take inspiration from the following real-life stories.