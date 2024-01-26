Reasons to love the Discover it® Cash Back
Learn more about the Discover it® Cash Back and why it’s one of the best cash back credit cards.
Saving money on gas with credit cards isn’t as simple as it seems.
Deferred interest deals can be enticing but you could pay more than you expected.
If you need to pay for surprise medical expenses with credit, make sure to pick the right card and pay off your medical debt as quickly as you can.
Determine which type of cash back credit card is best for your spending style.
American credit card balances rose to $1.13 trillion in the last quarter of 2023
It’s more important than ever to make sure that you get the highest offer possible when applying for a credit card.
Compare different card offers and understand how a balance transfer works.
Returning an item purchased with credit will cause points earned to be deducted.
Booking car rentals with rewards points can offer some value to travelers.
Credit cards offer a variety of rewards, but wisely choose, and use, suitable cards
Funding a large purchase with credit can be handy if you have a payment plan to reap the benefits.
Store credit cards reward loyalty, but they may not be the best choice for you.
Credit card interest rates have a high mark up over the prime rate. Why are card APRs so high?
A credit card with a 0 percent intro APR can help you pay off debt.
Earning travel rewards with credit cards can help offset travel expenses.
Earn rewards for your spending while establishing a credit history you’ll inevitably need.
Making too many credit card applications in a short period can hurt your credit score
Cashback Monitor tracks cashback earning rates across many online shopping portals.
Small business credit cards tend to come with personal liability