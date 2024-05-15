How old do you have to be to get a credit card?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The minimum age to get a credit card is 18 years old.

Card applicants under 21 years old need cosigners or proof of income to show their issuers they can repay their balances.

If you're between ages 18 and 21, you could apply for a secured credit card or student credit card — or become an authorized user on someone else's account.

Using your first credit card responsibly can help build your credit history and establish a good credit score.

Building a credit history is one of the most important tasks in a young person’s life — and the sooner you begin, the better. While 18 is the minimum age to be a primary cardholder, getting a credit card before age 21 requires a little extra work.

If you’re new to credit, here’s what to know before applying for a credit card, including at what age you can get a credit card.

How old do you have to be to get a credit card?

Cardholders must be at least 18 years old, the age when you are typically allowed to enter legal contracts. But if you’re under 21, the 2009 Credit CARD Act requires you to have a cosigner or show proof that you can independently repay your card debt, like an consistent income source.

How to get a credit card at 18

If you’re between 18 and 21 but don’t have enough income to apply for a traditional unsecured credit card, you could try applying for a secured credit card. Secured credit cards cater to people with no credit or bad credit by requiring an upfront deposit that typically equals the credit limit. So if you put down a $200 security deposit, your line of credit will likely equal $200.

Showing responsible credit card use, such as making on-time, in-full payments, will help you establish your credit history. It can also lead to your issuer refunding your deposit after a certain amount of time, usually a few months. Eventually, you may be able to upgrade your secured card to an unsecured card — either automatically or by talking to your issuer.

If you’re still in school, consider a student credit card. You will still need proof of income if you’re under 21, in addition to proof of enrollment. But student credit cards may have fewer credit requirements and higher approval rates for those with a thin credit history or limited income. They can even offer rewards designed for students, such as cash back bonuses for spending categories like dining, rideshares and grocery store purchases.

How to access a credit card before you’re 18

If you’re under 18, becoming an authorized user on someone else’s credit card account is your option. Authorized users receive their own credit card that’s linked to the account of the primary cardholder. Though your name is on the card, the primary cardholder is responsible for paying the balance.

If the card issuer reports authorized users’ card activity to the credit bureaus, your credit score could benefit from responsible use of the card. But missed payments or a high credit utilization on the card could hurt your score.

Credit card options and requirements by age

Cardholder age Options available to access credit Under 18 years old Become an authorized user on the credit card account of a trusted cardholder 18 to 20 years old Apply for a traditional credit card with proof of income and potentially a cosigner

Apply for a secured card that requires an upfront deposit

Apply for a student card with lower income requirements

Become an authorized user on the credit card account of a trusted cardholder 21 year old and up Apply for a traditional credit card by meeting the card issuer’s requirements

Signs that you’re ready for a credit card

If you’re over 18 and considering applying for a credit card, here are a few signs that you might be ready to use it responsibly:

You earn enough income. If you have a steady job or other source of income that will allow you to pay off your credit card balance each month, that can help show card issuers you’re ready for a credit card.

If you have a steady job or other source of income that will allow you to pay off your credit card balance each month, that can help show card issuers you’re ready for a credit card. You pay bills on time. You might already have bills to pay, like rent, utilities and a phone bill. Making those payments on time is a sign you could also manage on-time credit card payments.

You might already have bills to pay, like rent, utilities and a phone bill. Making those payments on time is a sign you could also manage on-time credit card payments. You have a budget. Building a budget that tracks your expenses, debt repayment and savings goals can help you be prepared to spend with a card responsibly.

Building a budget that tracks your expenses, debt repayment and savings goals can help you be prepared to spend with a card responsibly. You understand how interest works. Knowing how credit card interest is calculated is crucial in case you ever carry a balance. Interest adds up fast, so be prepared to stay ahead of your balance and pay it off before it gets out of control.

Knowing how credit card interest is calculated is crucial in case you ever carry a balance. Interest adds up fast, so be prepared to stay ahead of your balance and pay it off before it gets out of control. You’ve done your research when it comes to credit card basics. Knowing the difference between your statement balance, current balance and your minimum payment due, as well as other common credit card terms, can help you out quite a bit when you have to read your first credit card statement.

Knowing the difference between your statement balance, current balance and your minimum payment due, as well as other common credit card terms, can help you out quite a bit when you have to read your first credit card statement. You understand what goes into your credit score. It’s important to learn how your credit card usage can affect your credit score, which might get you access to better rewards and lower interest rates in the future.

How to start building credit

After you’re approved for a credit card, you can start using it responsibly to build credit. It helps to know the factors that are considered in your credit score, which include:

Payment history, including on-time payments

Credit utilization ratio, or how much available credit you’re using

Credit age

Credit mix, or different types of credit

Any new credit

Even though a new credit card might feel like you have newfound spending money, it’s best to still spend within your means and pay off what you owe — ideally in full each month. Experts also recommend keeping your credit utilization ratio — or how much of your available credit you’re using — under 30 percent. So if your first credit card has a limit of $500, you want to make sure your balance doesn’t go above $150.

To set yourself up for success, start with one card and wait at least six months before applying for another. Building a good credit score can help you access cards with better rewards, lower rates and lucrative welcome bonuses in the future.

The bottom line

You have to be at least 18 years old to apply for a credit card of your own; however, card applicants under 21 have to apply with a cosigner or proof of income.

Even with the additional requirements, turning 18 opens the door to new financial opportunities that can help you build a strong credit score. Whether you plan to apply for a starter credit card, pay a deposit for a secured card or ask to become an authorized user on someone else’s account, you can start building your credit history and enjoy some of the perks that credit cards can offer. Just keep in mind ways to use your credit responsibly to avoid harming your credit score or ending up in debt.