About the author

"Everything is complicated only until you understand it—including finance. Don't let the intimidation of "complexity" suppress your curiosity to confront the unknown."

Experience

Kiara Taylor has worked as a financial analyst for more than a decade. Her career has involved a number of financial firms, including Fifth Third Bank, JPMorgan and Citibank. She has filled a number of roles, including equity research analyst, emerging markets strategist and risk management specialist.

Kiara believes fintech (the fusion of finance and technology) has the potential to raise the quality of life for millions of people. She's fascinated by fintech’s capacity to increase the accessibility to financial products and services which were previously out of reach for so many.

Kiara is an active proponent of increased diversity in the finance space. She volunteers with Wall Street Bound, a non-profit organization that aims to provide underrepresented minorities with the skills necessary to succeed in the financial workplace.

Education

Kiara received her bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati and a master's from The Ohio State University.