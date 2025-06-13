Best credit cards for young adults

How to use cards responsibly

Young adults, whether entering the workforce, in college or newly graduated, are entering a new season of earning income, managing finances and making money choices. An important step in the process is credit-building. Having a good credit score opens up opportunities for better housing, lower interest rates and approval for future credit. And one way to build credit is with a credit card.

From cards for college students to cards for fair credit, you can find the right card for you. And as you practice on-time payments and responsible use, you could also earn rewards and tap into perks. Check out our picks for credit cards for young adults.

As you’re considering which card to apply for as a young adult, here are some to-dos.

Know your credit score. You can check your credit score for free with Experian. Knowing where your score falls on the bad to excellent scale helps you decide what type of card to apply for. The cards above are catered to those with fair or no credit. If you already have good credit, you can apply for one of the best rewards cards.

You can check your credit score for free with Experian. Knowing where your score falls on the bad to excellent scale helps you decide what type of card to apply for. The cards above are catered to those with fair or no credit. If you already have good credit, you can apply for one of the best rewards cards. Examine your spending habits. Some cards for young adults have rewards potential for spending on things like groceries, dining or travel. If you don’t spend much in the typical boosted categories, a high flat rate card on all purchases might be a better fit. Here’s how to choose a rewards card.

Some cards for young adults have rewards potential for spending on things like groceries, dining or travel. If you don’t spend much in the typical boosted categories, a high flat rate card on all purchases might be a better fit. Here’s how to choose a rewards card. Get prequalified. Card issuers or tools like Bankrate’s CardMatch may let you get prequalified for a credit card without pulling a hard credit inquiry, which can temporarily ding your credit score. Find out your chances of being approved before submitting an application.

Card issuers or tools like Bankrate’s CardMatch may let you get prequalified for a credit card without pulling a hard credit inquiry, which can temporarily ding your credit score. Find out your chances of being approved before submitting an application. Consider the card’s long-term value. Your starter credit card doesn’t have to be forever. Later down the road, you may be able to upgrade the card with the same issuer or apply for a more desirable card. Even if you stop using your first card regularly, keeping it open will lengthen your credit history, which may help your credit score.

How to use a credit card responsibly as a young adult

Credit is an exciting tool to have at your fingertips, but it also comes with risks. Sky-high interest rates make it expensive to carry an unpaid balance. And not using the card responsibly can hurt your credit, instead of help.

Bankrate’s 2025 Credit Card Debt Report shows that nearly half of Gen Z credit cardholders (47 percent) carry a balance on their credit card. And nearly 3 in 4 Gen Zers with debt (72 percent) have delayed another financial decision — like saving for an emergency or investing — because of their debt.

Several rules of thumb for using a credit card responsibly are paying on time, making more than the minimum payment whenever possible and keeping your credit utilization below 30 percent.

The first two are simple — when you get your credit card statement at the end of each billing cycle, aim to pay it off in full by the due date. This helps you have a positive payment history on your credit report and avoid interest charges.

Another credit-scoring factor is credit utilization, which measures how much of your available credit you’re using. Experts recommend keeping it below 30 percent. So if your credit limit is $5,000, you would ideally only spend $1,500 before paying it off.

During your credit-building journey, you can monitor your credit using a free tool from your card issuer, Experian or AnnualCreditReport.com. Keep an eye out for any changes, positive or negative, as well as possible errors.

The bottom line

Using a credit card responsibly and maximizing rewards — which are essentially free money — are great skills to have throughout your lifetime. In fact, it’s something I wish I’d known more about in my early 20s. By applying for the right card for you now, you can open the door to better credit tomorrow.

Frequently asked questions

