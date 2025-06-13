Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for young adults

Katie Kelton, CCC Brooklyn Lowery
Katie Kelton, CCC,
Brooklyn Lowery
Published on June 13, 2025

The advice in this article is offered by the team independent of any bank or credit card issuer. This article may contain from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page. as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.

Young adults, whether entering the workforce, in college or newly graduated, are entering a new season of earning income, managing finances and making money choices. An important step in the process is credit-building. Having a good credit score opens up opportunities for better housing, lower interest rates and approval for future credit. And one way to build credit is with a credit card.

From cards for college students to cards for fair credit, you can find the right card for you. And as you practice on-time payments and responsible use, you could also earn rewards and tap into perks. Check out our picks for credit cards for young adults.

Top cards for young adults

Best for cash back for students

Discover it&#174; Student Cash Back

Discover it® Student Cash Back

See Rates & Fees

Cashback Match

1% – 5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

17.24% – 26.24% Variable APR

Best for upgrading after graduation

Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Earn $100

1% – 8%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.24% – 29.24% (Variable)

Best for unlimited cash back

Chase Freedom Rise®

Chase Freedom Rise®

$25 statement credit

1.5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

25.99%

Best for hotel and rental car rewards

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

N/A

1.5% – 5%

Annual fee

$39

Regular APR

29.74% (Variable)

Best for secured card rewards

Bank of America&reg; Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card

N/A

1% – 3%

Annual fee

None

Regular APR

28.24% Variable

Compare

Comparing the best cards for young adults

Card name Best for Annual fee Credit score range Rewards
Discover it® Student Cash Back Cash back for students $0 N/A
  • 5% cash back on activated rotating categories each quarter up to $1,500 spent (then 1%)
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card Upgrading after graduation $0
See rates and Fees 		Fair to Good (580 – 740)
  • 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
  • 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
  • 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
Chase Freedom Rise® Unlimited cash back $0 N/A
  • 1.5% cash back on all purchases
Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Hotel and rental car rewards $39
See rates and Fees 		Fair to Good (580 – 740)
  • 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • 1.5% cash back on all purchases
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card Secured card rewards None N/A
  • 3% cash back in the eligible category of your choice: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings
  • 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (3% and 2% earning capped at $2,500 combined spending i choice category and grocery store/wholesale club purchases quarterly)
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

How to choose the best credit card for a young adult

As you’re considering which card to apply for as a young adult, here are some to-dos.

  • Know your credit score. You can check your credit score for free with Experian. Knowing where your score falls on the bad to excellent scale helps you decide what type of card to apply for. The cards above are catered to those with fair or no credit. If you already have good credit, you can apply for one of the best rewards cards.
  • Examine your spending habits. Some cards for young adults have rewards potential for spending on things like groceries, dining or travel. If you don’t spend much in the typical boosted categories, a high flat rate card on all purchases might be a better fit. Here’s how to choose a rewards card.
  • Get prequalified. Card issuers or tools like Bankrate’s CardMatch may let you get prequalified for a credit card without pulling a hard credit inquiry, which can temporarily ding your credit score. Find out your chances of being approved before submitting an application.
  • Consider the card’s long-term value. Your starter credit card doesn’t have to be forever. Later down the road, you may be able to upgrade the card with the same issuer or apply for a more desirable card. Even if you stop using your first card regularly, keeping it open will lengthen your credit history, which may help your credit score.
Learn more: A millennial financial planner shares how to choose a credit card

How to use a credit card responsibly as a young adult

Credit is an exciting tool to have at your fingertips, but it also comes with risks. Sky-high interest rates make it expensive to carry an unpaid balance. And not using the card responsibly can hurt your credit, instead of help.

Bankrate’s 2025 Credit Card Debt Report shows that nearly half of Gen Z credit cardholders (47 percent) carry a balance on their credit card. And nearly 3 in 4 Gen Zers with debt (72 percent) have delayed another financial decision — like saving for an emergency or investing — because of their debt.

Several rules of thumb for using a credit card responsibly are paying on time, making more than the minimum payment whenever possible and keeping your credit utilization below 30 percent.

The first two are simple — when you get your credit card statement at the end of each billing cycle, aim to pay it off in full by the due date. This helps you have a positive payment history on your credit report and avoid interest charges.

Another credit-scoring factor is credit utilization, which measures how much of your available credit you’re using. Experts recommend keeping it below 30 percent. So if your credit limit is $5,000, you would ideally only spend $1,500 before paying it off.

During your credit-building journey, you can monitor your credit using a free tool from your card issuer, Experian or AnnualCreditReport.com. Keep an eye out for any changes, positive or negative, as well as possible errors.

What’s next?

CardMatch™

Get prequalified for the right card for you

Caret Right Icon

Student budget calculator

Create a money blueprint for the school year

Caret Right Icon

The bottom line

Using a credit card responsibly and maximizing rewards — which are essentially free money — are great skills to have throughout your lifetime. In fact, it’s something I wish I’d known more about in my early 20s. By applying for the right card for you now, you can open the door to better credit tomorrow.

Frequently asked questions

