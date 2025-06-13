Best credit cards for young adults

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Katie Kelton is a senior writer on Bankrate's credit cards team and Certified Credit Counselor™, bringing eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.
Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
Young adults, whether entering the workforce, in college or newly graduated, are entering a new season of earning income, managing finances and making money choices. An important step in the process is credit-building. Having a good credit score opens up opportunities for better housing, lower interest rates and approval for future credit. And one way to build credit is with a credit card.
From cards for college students to cards for fair credit, you can find the right card for you. And as you practice on-time payments and responsible use, you could also earn rewards and tap into perks. Check out our picks for credit cards for young adults.
5%Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
1%Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Bankrate’s view
Tailored for college students, the Discover it Student cash back card lets you earn a generous rewards rate while practicing responsible credit use. You’ll earn 5 percent cash back with activation — one of the highest rates on the market — on up to $1,500 spent in quarterly rotating categories (then 1 percent). Past categories have included such common purchases as groceries, dining, gas and online shopping. Plus, you’ll earn an unlimited 1 percent cash back on everything else. Even if you apply for a better rewards card after graduation, you can hold onto the card to maintain your credit age — a credit-scoring factor.
Pros
Earn rewards and a welcome offer that matches all your cash back earned in the first year, effectively doubling your earnings for that first year.
You don’t need a credit score to qualify for the card.
Cons
Maximizing the rotating category rewards requires some effort compared to a card that offers a higher flat rate on every purchase.
The intro APR period on purchases and balance transfers is short, so you must have a solid plan to pay off your purchases before it ends.
Card Details
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. So you could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200.
Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Redeem your rewards for cash at any time.
No credit score required to apply.
No annual fee and build your credit with responsible use.
0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months, then the standard variable purchase APR of 17.24% – 26.24% applies.
8%8% Cash Back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
5%5% Cash Back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel (terms apply)
3%3% Cash Back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services
1%1% Cash Back on all other purchases
Bankrate’s view
The Capital One Savor Student card makes the perks of the popular Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card accessible to college students, with the chance to upgrade to another Capital One card after graduation. You’ll reap 3 percent cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart and Target) and on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services. You’ll also get 1 percent on all other purchases and boosted rates on Capital One Entertainment and Capital One Travel purchases. After six months, you’ll be automatically reviewed for a credit limit increase, which can help your credit score.
Pros
The welcome offer is very accessible for students with limited incomes, along with the standard cash back rewards.
You only need fair credit and college enrollment to apply.
Cons
There’s no intro APR offer on purchases or balance transfers.
The highest variable APR makes it very expensive to carry a balance.
Card Details
Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
Early Spend Bonus: Earn $100 when you spend $300 in the first three months
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won’t be responsible for unauthorized charges
Enjoy no annual fee, foreign transaction fees, or hidden fees
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get Capital One’s best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
Earn up to $500 a year by referring friends and family when they’re approved for a Capital One credit card
Earn 8% cash back on entertainment purchases when you book through the Capital One Entertainment portal
Build your credit with responsible card use
Whether you’re at a 4-year university, community college or other higher education institution, this card might be an option for you
1.5%With Chase Freedom Rise®, you can start building credit while earning 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open and there is no minimum to redeem for cash back.
Bankrate’s view
For young adults who’ve already graduated college, the Chase Freedom Rise card is a great beginner option. Meant for applicants with no credit history, you’ll earn a decent flat rate of 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases while you practice responsible credit habits. Plus, you’ll join the Chase Freedom family, so you can potentially upgrade to the Chase Freedom Flex®* or Chase Freedom Unlimited® later on.
Pros
Earn solid, unlimited cash back rewards on every purchase without having to strategize.
Get automatically reviewed for a credit limit increase after six months, which could help your credit score.
Cons
The welcome offer is low, offering only a $25 statement credit for enrolling in autopay in the first three months.
Don’t plan to transfer a balance or avoid high interest on early purchases, as there’s no intro APR offer.
Card Details
Increase your approval chances – Having a Chase checking or savings account with a balance of at least $250 will increase your chances of getting approved for Chase Freedom Rise®
Earn Cash Back – With Chase Freedom Rise®, you can start building credit while earning 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open and there is no minimum to redeem for cash back.
Earn a $25 statement credit after signing up for automatic payments within the first three months of opening your account. With automatic payments, just pick a date and dollar amount to make sure your Credit Card gets paid on time.
Credit Limit Increase – As a Freedom Rise cardmember, you’ll be evaluated for a credit line increase in as soon as 6 months. Your credit line is the maximum amount of money you can spend on your Freedom Rise® Card
Free Credit Score – Track your credit score and learn how to build it with Chase Credit Journey.
No Annual Fee – You won’t have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Rise® card.
5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Bankrate’s view
The Capital One Quicksilver card family is popular for its straightforward cash back rewards and options for applications with varying credit levels. With the QuicksilverOne card, you’ll earn an unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase. Plus, you can book your next trip through Capital One Travel and earn 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars. Once your credit is established, you could upgrade to a higher-tier Quicksilver card. And if you ever end up with a Capital One travel card, you can convert your cash back into miles for even higher value.
Pros
Join the Quicksilver family and earn rewards on everyday spending and travel while building credit.
Be automatically considered for a higher credit limit in six months.
Cons
There’s a $39 annual fee and no welcome offer or statement credits to make up for it.
No intro APR is offered on purchases or balance transfers.
Card Details
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
No rotating categories or limits to how much you can earn, and cash back doesn’t expire for the life of the account. It’s that simple
Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won’t be responsible for unauthorized charges
Help strengthen your credit for the future with responsible card use
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get Capital One’s best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It’s free for everyone
Check out quickly and securely with a contactless card, without touching a terminal or handing your card to a cashier. Just hover your card over a contactless reader, wait for the confirmation, and you’re all set
3%3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings
2%2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
1%Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Bankrate’s view
A secured card requires a security deposit to open the account, but can be a great way to build credit and qualify for a card with no credit history. The Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Secured card* offers one of the highest rewards rates in the secured category, with 3 percent cash back in an eligible category of your choosing, 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1 percent back on other purchases. Rewards are capped at $2,500 in combined choice category and grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases.
Pros
Earn a high 3 percent rate on your preferred category each month — gas/EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans, and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies or home improvement and furnishings.
You’ll be periodically reviewed for a return of your security deposit and an upgrade to an unsecured card.
Cons
The credit limit is only as high as your security deposit.
There’s no intro APR offer on purchases or balance transfers.
3% cash back in the eligible category of your choice: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings
2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (3% and 2% earning capped at $2,500 combined spending i choice category and grocery store/wholesale club purchases quarterly)
1% cash back on all other purchases
How to choose the best credit card for a young adult
As you’re considering which card to apply for as a young adult, here are some to-dos.
Know your credit score. You can check your credit score for free with Experian. Knowing where your score falls on the bad to excellent scale helps you decide what type of card to apply for. The cards above are catered to those with fair or no credit. If you already have good credit, you can apply for one of the best rewards cards.
Examine your spending habits. Some cards for young adults have rewards potential for spending on things like groceries, dining or travel. If you don’t spend much in the typical boosted categories, a high flat rate card on all purchases might be a better fit. Here’s how to choose a rewards card.
Get prequalified. Card issuers or tools like Bankrate’s CardMatch may let you get prequalified for a credit card without pulling a hard credit inquiry, which can temporarily ding your credit score. Find out your chances of being approved before submitting an application.
Consider the card’s long-term value. Your starter credit card doesn’t have to be forever. Later down the road, you may be able to upgrade the card with the same issuer or apply for a more desirable card. Even if you stop using your first card regularly, keeping it open will lengthen your credit history, which may help your credit score.
How to use a credit card responsibly as a young adult
Credit is an exciting tool to have at your fingertips, but it also comes with risks. Sky-high interest rates make it expensive to carry an unpaid balance. And not using the card responsibly can hurt your credit, instead of help.
Bankrate’s 2025 Credit Card Debt Report shows that nearly half of Gen Z credit cardholders (47 percent) carry a balance on their credit card. And nearly 3 in 4 Gen Zers with debt (72 percent) have delayed another financial decision — like saving for an emergency or investing — because of their debt.
Several rules of thumb for using a credit card responsibly are paying on time, making more than the minimum payment whenever possible and keeping your credit utilization below 30 percent.
The first two are simple — when you get your credit card statement at the end of each billing cycle, aim to pay it off in full by the due date. This helps you have a positive payment history on your credit report and avoid interest charges.
Another credit-scoring factor is credit utilization, which measures how much of your available credit you’re using. Experts recommend keeping it below 30 percent. So if your credit limit is $5,000, you would ideally only spend $1,500 before paying it off.
During your credit-building journey, you can monitor your credit using a free tool from your card issuer, Experian or AnnualCreditReport.com. Keep an eye out for any changes, positive or negative, as well as possible errors.
Using a credit card responsibly and maximizing rewards — which are essentially free money — are great skills to have throughout your lifetime. In fact, it’s something I wish I’d known more about in my early 20s. By applying for the right card for you now, you can open the door to better credit tomorrow.
Frequently asked questions
The average credit score among Gen Zers in 2024 was 681, according to credit bureau Experian. That falls into the good credit score bucket. But if you haven’t reached the 670 mark for good credit yet, don’t worry. In the next year or two, you can try to build credit fast by using a credit card responsibly, paying bills on time, diversifying your credit mix and even becoming an authorized user on a trusted person’s credit card account.
Yes, you can keep your student credit card even after you graduate. You may be able to continue using it as is, or your issuer might automatically change it to a non-student version of the card. If you’ve got your eye on another card with the same issuer, especially if it’s within the same card family — like Capital One’s Savor cards — you can call the issuer and ask for an upgrade. As long as your account’s in good standing, you may be approved with no hard credit check.
The credit card you use after graduation should align with your credit score and spending habits. You can apply for one of the cards above with fair credit and still earn rewards. Or if you already have good credit, one of the best cash back cards or travel cards could get you even more bang for your buck and better perks. If you’re still learning how to use a card responsibly, a secured card or low APR card may be a safer option.
The information about the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer. The information about this card was last updated on May 27, 2025.
Katie Kelton is a senior writer on Bankrate’s credit cards team and Certified Credit Counselor™, bringing eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.