CreditRepair.com Review
CreditRepair.com Credit Repair
Best for: Affordability
First work fee: $69.95–$119.95
Monthly fee: $49.95–$119.95
Money-back guarantee: None
Maximum number of disputes: Limited, but the limits are not clearly defined
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Dispute, intervention, cease and desist
CreditRepair.com offers affordable credit repair services to consumers aiming to improve their credit scores. In many cases, consumers have inaccurate information listed on their credit histories, which negatively affects their credit scores. CreditRepair.com can work with credit bureaus and creditors to correct the record, which can result in a higher credit score.
With plans currently starting at a discounted rate of $49.95, CreditRepair.com is among the most budget-friendly credit repair companies available. However, recent legal issues relating to marketing and billing policies, combined with comparatively low customer satisfaction, are causing some consumers to think twice before choosing CreditRepair.com.
CreditRepair.com services
When you work with CreditRepair.com, the first step is the team going through your credit reports to identify any suspicious items. After that, the staff members will work through each negative item and help you build your credit.
CreditRepair.com offers the following services:
- Challenges and disputes with all 3 credit bureaus
- Creditor interventions
- ID Theft Insurance
- FICO® score update
What CreditRepair.com does not cover
Like any reputable credit repair service, CreditRepair.com will not dispute accurate negative marks on your credit record.
CreditRepair.com also does not offer money management tools that could help you improve your credit over time (such as bill payment reminders).
Credit repair packages
CreditRepair.com currently offers three credit repair packages.
The Direct Package
For $69.95 per month, you get bureau challenges, inquiry assists, goodwill intervention letters to creditors and quarterly credit score updates. This package requires a first work fee of $69.95.
The Standard Package
For $99.95 per month, you get everything included in the Direct Package plus CreditRepair.com’s FICO® Score Inquiry Assist service, which allows you to dispute inaccurate inquiries on your account. This package requires a first work fee of $99.95.
The Advanced Package
For $119.95 per month, you get everything included in the Standard Package plus monthly credit score updates, more bureau challenges, more creditor interventions and cease-and-desist interventions. This package requires a first work fee of $119.95.
Additional features
CreditRepair.com also offers some additional features for its customers.
Educational library
CreditRepair.com’s credit education page provides useful articles to help you understand how credit and credit repair works.
Free credit snapshot
If you’re not sure what’s currently on your credit history, you can get a free overview of your credit report.
CreditRepair.com’s accessibility and availability
CreditRepair.com serves 38 of the 50 states and offers longer service hours than many competitors.
Availability
CreditRepair.com currently serves 37 states and Washington, D.C.
The states not serviced are Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina and Wisconsin.
Contact information
Customer support is available by phone and online chat. Service hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST. The customer support line is 1-800-232-6499.
Its social media handles are:
- Instagram: @CreditRepair.com
- Facebook: @CreditRepaircom
- X: @creditrepair
CreditRepair.com customer experience
While the CreditRepair.com website is simple to navigate, there is some ambiguity about what customers can expect from the service.
For example, the homepage advertises a $49.95 per month, but that price is not mentioned on the pricing page. Additionally, the Advanced package offers “more” bureau challenges and creditor interventions than the other packages, but the limits on the number of challenges and interventions are never outlined. Furthermore, the homepage encourages visitors to “sign up for $0,” but all packages come with a first work fee. It's unclear when the first charges happen.
As with most credit repair services, customers typically consider the experience to be good if their credit score improves and bad if their credit score does not improve.
Contract duration
You do not have to sign a contract with CreditRepair.com. Instead, you can subscribe to the service on a month-to-month basis. This means you can cancel the service at any time, which would prevent you from getting charged for future months.
Customer and third-party reviews
Online customer ratings can give you an idea of what people think of a company:
- BBB rating: CreditRepair.com is not currently accredited by the Better Business Bureau. As the business profile is in the process of being updated, there are no BBB reviews available.
- Consumer Affairs average rating: 3.1 stars with 52 reviews
- Google Reviews average rating: 5 stars with 1 review
- Trustpilot average rating: 1.9 stars with 626 reviews
*Review information accurate as of April 8, 2024
Many credit repair services have low satisfaction ratings because customers are understandably disappointed if the service is unable to improve the customer’s credit score. However, it's important to understand the limitations of credit repair services. If the record is accurate, there is little that they can do to help. Additionally, if consumers don’t continue to pay all bills on time, their credit scores will accurately reflect the late payments, and their credit scores may go down, despite the work of the credit repair service.
Having said that, CreditRepair.com does have some reviews from satisfied customers who have seen their scores improve.
Regulatory and legal
CreditRepair.com was one of the credit repair services recently accused of violations of the Telemarketing Sales Rule. According to this rule, businesses are required to delay any requests for, or receipt of, payments from customers until six months have elapsed. In August 2023, this accused group of credit repair companies settled with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for $2.7 billion.
CreditRepair.com’s parent company, Progrexion, filed for bankruptcy as a result of the settlement, and CreditRepair.com appears to be working to rebuild its reputation
Comparison to other companies
CreditRepair.com vs. Lexington Law
Lexington Law offers many of the same pros and cons as CreditRepair.com, which makes sense since they share the same parent company. Both credit repair services offer ID theft insurance and have the same recent legal issues. Neither service offers a money-back guarantee. Lexington Law offers a more comprehensive library of free credit help resources, but CreditRepair.com offers a lower price with the Direct Package option. For comparison, Lexington Law offers a single suite of services for $99.95 per month.
CreditRepair.com vs. Credit Saint
Credit Saint offers three service packages, which range in price from $79.99 to $129.99 per month. The $79.99 Credit Polish plan is most similar to CreditRepair.com’s Direct plan. CreditRepair.com’s first work fees are also lower than Credit Saint’s, which range between $99 and $195, depending on your chosen package. However, Credit Saint offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. Credit Saint is also BBB accredited, while CreditRepair.com is not, and Credit Saint’s customers tend to be more satisfied with their service, based on online reviews.
CreditRepair.com vs. The Credit Pros
The Credit Pros offers a wider range of services than CreditRepair.com. The Money Management plan provides helpful features, including a bill reminder system, a debt-payoff plan and TransUnion fraud alerts to help you naturally improve your credit over time. However, this package does not include any credit disputes or interventions, which makes the $69 per month rate feel high. For a plan more comparable to CreditRepair.com’s Direct Package, you would need The Credit Pros’ Prosperity plan for $129 per month. CreditRepair.com has a competitive advantage with a lower price point, but it’s worth noting that The Credit Pros offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.