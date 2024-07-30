CreditRepair.com Review

CreditRepair.com customer experience

While the CreditRepair.com website is simple to navigate, there is some ambiguity about what customers can expect from the service.

For example, the homepage advertises a $49.95 per month, but that price is not mentioned on the pricing page. Additionally, the Advanced package offers “more” bureau challenges and creditor interventions than the other packages, but the limits on the number of challenges and interventions are never outlined. Furthermore, the homepage encourages visitors to “sign up for $0,” but all packages come with a first work fee. It's unclear when the first charges happen.

As with most credit repair services, customers typically consider the experience to be good if their credit score improves and bad if their credit score does not improve.

Contract duration

You do not have to sign a contract with CreditRepair.com. Instead, you can subscribe to the service on a month-to-month basis. This means you can cancel the service at any time, which would prevent you from getting charged for future months.

Customer and third-party reviews

Online customer ratings can give you an idea of what people think of a company:

BBB rating: CreditRepair.com is not currently accredited by the Better Business Bureau. As the business profile is in the process of being updated, there are no BBB reviews available.

Consumer Affairs average rating: 3.1 stars with 52 reviews

Google Reviews average rating: 5 stars with 1 review

Trustpilot average rating: 1.9 stars with 626 reviews

*Review information accurate as of April 8, 2024

Many credit repair services have low satisfaction ratings because customers are understandably disappointed if the service is unable to improve the customer’s credit score. However, it's important to understand the limitations of credit repair services. If the record is accurate, there is little that they can do to help. Additionally, if consumers don’t continue to pay all bills on time, their credit scores will accurately reflect the late payments, and their credit scores may go down, despite the work of the credit repair service.

Having said that, CreditRepair.com does have some reviews from satisfied customers who have seen their scores improve.

Regulatory and legal

CreditRepair.com was one of the credit repair services recently accused of violations of the Telemarketing Sales Rule. According to this rule, businesses are required to delay any requests for, or receipt of, payments from customers until six months have elapsed. In August 2023, this accused group of credit repair companies settled with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for $2.7 billion.

CreditRepair.com’s parent company, Progrexion, filed for bankruptcy as a result of the settlement, and CreditRepair.com appears to be working to rebuild its reputation