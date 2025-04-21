Math to money: A student financial aid expert’s journey
Mark Kantrowitz is a nationally recognized expert on student financial aid and student loans. He often contributes comments on Bankrate’s student loan coverage (such as the recent court decision blocking the SAVE plan). Now, as a member of Bankrate’s Expert Contributor program, he will be penning several articles a month analyzing student loan news and offering savvy advice for borrowers.
Here’s a deeper dive into Mark’s background and what he’s learned in three decades of watching this industry.
Mark Kantrowitz’s background
Your educational background is in math and computer science — how did that lead to the career you’ve built as a recognized expert on financial aid and college planning?
When I was a student, I won a gazillion dollars in scholarships. At the time, there were no books specifically about scholarships for math and science students, so I compiled my own list of scholarships, grants and fellowships in STEM fields.
This list was eventually published as a book in 1993, around when the web was emerging. Soon, I began receiving countless questions about planning and paying for college. Rather than answer the same questions again and again, I created a web page where I posted answers for students and families. I started proactively answering questions before they were even asked. This web page took on a life of its own, with traffic doubling every month.
My training is as a research scientist. I approach financial aid challenges with an analytical mindset, focusing on generating new knowledge and deriving insights from first principles. My goal is to bridge the gap between policy, data and real-world financial planning, ensuring that complex financial aid concepts are accessible and actionable.
A key focus of my work has been on helping students and families make informed decisions about college admissions, financial aid and student loans.
By making complicated topics easier to understand, solving practical problems and delivering clear, data-driven guidance, I strive to empower families to navigate the financial aspects of higher education with confidence.
Could you tell us about some high points in your career to date?
A few key numbers illustrate the real-world impact of my work in financial aid, college planning and student loan policy.
What Mark’s watching in the industry
You’ve been observing and writing about the student financial aid space for decades now. Are there themes or trends you’ve seen repeating themselves during that time?
Despite historic levels of student loan forgiveness, student loan debt continues increasing. President Joe Biden canceled $188.8 billion in student loans — more than any previous president — yet total outstanding student loan debt was higher when he left office than when he began.
The root of the problem? College affordability continues to decline.
The cost of higher education has risen faster than income growth, leaving graduates with increasing levels of debt.
- 2012: Total federal and private student loan debt surpassed $1 trillion, exceeding credit card and auto loan debt.
- 2018: The total reached $1.5 trillion.
- 2025: Student loan debt is now nearing $1.8 trillion.
- 2028 (Projected): Student loan debt is on track to exceed $2 trillion.
Without significant changes to college affordability and repayment plans, student loan debt will likely continue its relentless climb — outpacing relief efforts and placing an ever-growing financial burden on students and graduates.
How have economic shifts over recent years changed your views on student loan debt and how it should be handled?
Student loans are too complicated. The student loan system is unnecessarily complex, with a dozen different repayment plans that confuse borrowers and complicate loan repayment. A simpler, more effective approach would include just two repayment options:
- A standard 10-year repayment plan for borrowers who can afford fixed payments.
- A single income-driven repayment plan, similar to Income-Based Repayment, where payments adjust based on income.
Borrowers who want to pay off loans faster can make extra payments toward the principal, as student loans have no prepayment penalties.
By simplifying repayment, updating loan limits and expanding grant aid, we can create a fairer, more sustainable student loan system that empowers students without trapping them in debt.— Mark Kantrowitz
Loan limits are stagnant. Federal student loan limits have not kept pace with rising costs and wages. Aggregate loan limits should be pegged to the average starting salary for the degree level and adjusted every three years.
Annual student loan limits should be set proportionally based on aggregate limits, enrollment status, and time remaining to graduation. A student who is enrolled half-time should have half the annual limits of a student enrolled full-time, ensuring proportional access to funding.
Loans should be replaced with grants in the financial aid packages of low-income students. Low-income students are more likely to graduate with student loan debt, and more of it, despite having limited means to repay it. To level the playing field, financial aid packages for low-income students should replace loans with grants. Tripling the average Pell Grant would significantly reduce or eliminate the need for student loans among low-income students, making college more affordable without saddling them with debt.
Keep in mind: By simplifying repayment, updating loan limits and expanding grant aid, we can create a fairer, more sustainable student loan system that empowers students without trapping them in debt.
Mark’s top advice for students
My advice is generally to minimize debt. Borrow as little as you need, not as much as you can. Live like a student while you’re in school, so you don’t have to live like a student after you graduate.
