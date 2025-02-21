Myriam Robinson-Puche is a personal finance freelance writer. Previously, she was a financial coach at the Financial Gym. In her role, she developed financial plans for over 150 clients and tracked their progress. Client goals included repaying debt, buying a home, retirement, investing for medium-term goals, hacking travel credit card rewards and budgeting. Before that, Myriam was a financial advisor at a multi-family office serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Since moving to content creation full-time, Myriam has written for Morning Brew, MarketWatch and more. Her work focuses on both the individual and collective solutions for building wealth.

When she’s not typing away, Myriam likes to play video games, read and explore shelves at second-hand stores.

Myriam earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Hunter College.

Myriam wants you to know

As you navigate your finances, it can be tricky – but oftentimes that’s by design. For example, fees are occasionally buried in fine print. Many companies use a subscription-based system because they hope you’ll forget about them yet remain a paying customer. And some financial services can do more harm than good. None of this is your fault; that lies with the system.

Fortunately, educating yourself can help. For example, familiarize yourself with common personal finance mistakes and misconceptions. Read news about the Federal Reserve (the central bank run by the government which controls the money supply). And learn how to read your account statements.

But most importantly, talk to your loved ones about money. You’ll likely see that your situation mirrors others. If more people decide to start opening up about their finances, that may be a catalyst for bigger change that could benefit us all.