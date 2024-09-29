At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Apprenticeship programs can last anywhere from one to six years, depending on the trade.

Instead of paying your way through an apprenticeship as you would with a college degree program, you’ll be paid as a full-time employee.

You may even get college credit, which you can use if you plan to complete a degree at some point.

An apprenticeship may be worth it if you're interested in a specific trade and can confidently place in it.

An apprenticeship is a paid vocational training program that allows you to learn the skills necessary for a specific trade. You’ll typically get the benefit of on-the-job training from one or more mentors in addition to classroom instruction, and you’ll receive credentials once you’ve completed the program.

With sometimes-fierce competition, obtaining an apprenticeship isn’t always easy. Understanding the many options available and how they work can help you to approach the application process with confidence.

How apprenticeships work

Apprenticeship training programs typically last anywhere from one to three years, though the exact timeline may vary by industry and occupation. During that time you will participate in a curriculum with the goal of learning the skills necessary for the job.

The pay for apprenticeships also varies by field, but the average hourly wage in the United States for an apprentice as of 2024 is $21, according to Salary.com. However, the exact pay often ranges from $19 to $23 per hour and may vary based on your education, certification or any other skills you may have. Pay can also be influenced by the number of years experience you already have in the profession.

According to U.S. government regulations, an apprentice must earn a progressively increasing level of pay during the course of the apprenticeship program. Government regulations also require that an apprentice be at least 16 years old.

Common fields for apprenticeships

There are many types of apprenticeships available across a variety of career paths. Some of the more common industries or fields for apprenticeships include:

Manufacturing.

Agriculture.

Construction.

Cybersecurity.

It’s also possible to find apprenticeships in fields such as education, hospitality, healthcare, financial services and transportation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship website provides a full list of the industries offering apprenticeships and details about the occupations in each industry that might provide apprenticeship opportunities.

How to get an apprenticeship

If you’re interested in pursuing an apprenticeship, here are a few steps you can take to get started:

Search for opportunities: Apprenticeships are typically provided by program sponsors or employers directly. Use the U.S. Department of Labor’s apprenticeship finder tool to look for opportunities in your area. You can filter by location, occupation, company name or other keywords. You can also search online using job posting websites. Complete the prerequisites: Apprenticeship programs typically require you to meet certain requirements before you can enter the program. That may include an interview, an exam, some coursework or other stipulations. Once you’ve narrowed down your list of options, find out the prerequisites and get started, then submit your application. Leverage connections, if possible: If you know someone who works in the trade you’re considering, consider leveraging your network to get your foot in the door. It won’t necessarily guarantee you a spot, but it can help. Have a backup plan: Apprenticeships can be very competitive, so don’t pin all your hopes on getting into a program immediately. You may need to wait for the program to get through its waitlist until it reaches you. In the meantime, consider having a backup plan, such as attending college or getting a job.

How hard is it to get an apprenticeship?

Your chances of landing an apprenticeship depend largely on your field, your location and your preferred program. You’re not the only person who wants to avoid a costly stint as a college student, so apprenticeships can be highly competitive.

To improve your chances of being accepted, find opportunities to network with people in your chosen trade. It can also help if you have any kind of experience in the trade, as it gives you a leg up on novices who may take longer to catch up. If you qualify, a preapprenticeship program in the Job Corps may be helpful to get that experience.

Regardless of how long it takes, don’t be afraid to wait if it’s what you want to do with your career. You can always gain experience at a different job or take college classes while you wait.

Is an apprenticeship worth it?

Whether an apprenticeship is worth your time depends on your career goals and situation. Carefully consider both the benefits and drawbacks of these programs before you proceed.

Some of the benefits include:

You’ll earn money while you get experience and training instead of taking on student loan debt.

You can get the necessary credentials for in-demand skills.

The instruction portion of the program may count as college credit, which may come in handy if you decide to pursue college at some point in the future.

Some apprenticeships are shorter than a college degree program.

In contrast, the potential downsides include:

There’s no guarantee that you’ll get placed into a program.

Even if you do get placed it can take time to enroll, so you’ll need to have other plans while you wait.

Apprenticeships aren’t available for all job fields, so they’re only worth it if you want to make a career in certain trades.

In some cases, it can take longer than a college degree to complete the program.

If you’re not sure about whether an apprenticeship would be worth it, reach out to people in the field you’re considering and ask about their experience. You can also use online forums like Reddit to ask questions as they come up. Because an apprenticeship can be a big commitment, take your time to determine if it’s the right fit for you.

Alternatives to an apprenticeship

For those who are looking into a trade that doesn’t offer apprenticeships, it may be worth looking into specialized college programs. When it comes to paying for one, it’s recommended you max out scholarships, grants and federal student loans before turning to private student loans.

If you have to go to private student loans, you’ll want to shop around. Check for the best private student loan rates and compare the options you qualify for.

You may want to use a student budget calculator in order to determine how much you can afford, especially because you’ll need to seek out work if you want to earn while you learn. A work-study program may be an option to pursue if you qualify.

The bottom line

If you’re looking to train for a career and earn a paycheck at the same time, an apprenticeship may be a win-win for you and a prospective employer. The opportunity to learn directly from seasoned professionals can help you to enter the job market with a unique level of experience and skill. To learn more about apprenticeships in your area, start by searching the Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Finder tool.

Apprenticeships aren’t for everyone though. If a traditional college experience is going to better fit your career plans, make sure to compare student loan rates before applying for financing.