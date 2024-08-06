At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A student loan settlement helps you pay off your student loans in one lump sum for less than the amount you owe.

Your loans must be in default, meaning you have failed to make multiple payments, to be eligible for student loan settlement.

Student loan settlements can negatively impact your credit score, so consider alternatives like deferment, forbearance or refinancing first.

Individual borrowers carry an average federal student loan debt balance of $37,853. When private student loans are added to the equation, the average increases to $40,681.

Despite these high numbers, student loan payments might not be your top priority. Housing costs, utility bills, transportation expenses and groceries might demand more urgent attention. But those student loans still have to be addressed to avoid serious financial penalties like late fees and marks against your credit score.

If you’re having trouble making student loan payments, it’s worth considering options for managing this debt. One such option is student loan debt settlement.

What student loan settlement is

Student loan settlement is when you make a lump-sum payment to close out your student loans for less than the amount you owe. If your student loans are in default, your lender might be willing to accept less than the full amount rather than take the risk that you will stop paying entirely.

However, you usually need to offer a large lump-sum payment to incentivize your lender to accept less than the full amount.

For example, if you have $30,000 in student loans, you might offer to pay $25,000 now if the lender will forgive the remaining $5,000. This would settle the debt for far less than you owe, but you would need the cash to make such an offer.

The amount of debt that can be forgiven varies by lender. Not all student loan lenders are willing to entertain settlement offers.

You might want to consider a student loan settlement if:

Your loans are in default (or near it).

Your loans have been sent to collections.

Your credit is already damaged.

The alternative is a court judgment.

You have access to cash that can be a lump-sum payment to settle your outstanding debt.

How to be eligible for student loan settlement

You might qualify for federal student loan debt settlement if:

You can’t afford the loan . You must prove you don’t make enough money to repay your loan. This typically requires submitting pay stubs or recent tax returns as proof of income. You may also need proof of your other expenses (like recurring bills, bank statements and a lease agreement) to explain where your income is going.

. You must prove you don’t make enough money to repay your loan. This typically requires submitting pay stubs or recent tax returns as proof of income. You may also need proof of your other expenses (like recurring bills, bank statements and a lease agreement) to explain where your income is going. You haven’t paid your loans in almost a year . Most federal student loan servicers consider your loans in default after you’ve failed to make payments for 270 consecutive days, while private student loans are often considered in default after 120 days.

. Most federal student loan servicers consider your loans in default after you’ve failed to make payments for 270 consecutive days, while private student loans are often considered in default after 120 days. You’ve re-defaulted. If you’ve defaulted on the same loan more than once, settlement may be a last resort for getting out of debt.

Steps to negotiating student loan settlements

Can you negotiate a student loan payoff? Yes. But before you begin negotiating, your loans will probably need to be either in default or near default. Some lenders may suggest an alternative repayment plan before entertaining settlement offers.

If you have explored other options and found that a settlement is your best bet, you can take the following steps to negotiate a student loan settlement.

1. Gather required documentation

When seeking a student loan settlement, present evidence that your financial situation prevents you from paying the amount owed. Gather any documentation that might serve to show the hardship you are experiencing.

This documentation might include:

Bank statements

Childcare expenses

Credit card statements

Medical bills

Paystubs

Rent or mortgage payments

Tax returns

2. Know your options

Your student loan settlement options depend on your lender. Some lenders require you to pay at least 90 percent of your loan, while others might accept less.

The longer you go without making a payment, the less you might need to pay when you request a student loan settlement. The lender sees a greater risk they’ll be unable to collect any of the balance if you haven’t paid in a while.

A few standard compromise options exist for getting out of federal loan default. You can pay:

90 percent of the current balance of principal and interest

The principal and half of the unpaid interest that has accrued since the loan went into default

The remaining principal and interest without any collection charges

There is also potential for a “discretionary compromise.” This allows you to offer an amount you feel you can reasonably pay back. This amount can be lower than the standard compromise amounts, but the Department of Education would have to approve it.

The amount of money you could save through student loan settlement depends on several factors, including:

How much you owe

Outstanding collection charges and late fees

How far behind you are on payments

A settlement can potentially waive late fees, collection costs, a portion of the interest and even a portion of the principal balance.

3. Negotiate the terms of the settlement

Allowing the lender to make the first offer gives you the advantage of knowing the starting point for negotiations.

To get your lender to make the first offer, explain your situation, then ask open-ended questions like “What are my options at this point?” or “How can we settle this debt?”

Then, you can accept the offer or make a counteroffer.

4. Request a paid-in-full statement

Since settlement is outside the scope of a normal payment plan, you need to handle it carefully. Get an offer in writing and have a lawyer review the terms with you. The terms should include a requirement that you receive a “paid-in-full” statement once the settlement payment is made. Otherwise, you may still be on the hook for some of your outstanding loan balance.

Save your paid-in-full statement in case lenders or debt collectors try to request money from you later. You might also need it to request an update on your credit report or when filing your tax return.

Alternatives to student loan settlement

Student loan debt settlement is typically a last resort. Most people who default on loans don’t have access to the lump sum needed to settle the debt. Also, student loan settlement requires going into default on your loan, which negatively impacts your credit score for years. A damaged credit score could prevent you from borrowing money in the future or cost you more money on future loans by requiring higher interest rates.

Before settling your student loans, try getting back on track with your payments in other ways.

Deferment or forbearance

Deferment and forbearance offer a temporary pause on student loan payments. Depending on your loan type, interest may continue to accrue, but the break from making payments could help you get back on track. This is particularly useful in cases where your financial burden is temporary.

Deferment or forbearance may help you stay afloat while you’re between jobs, for example.

Income-driven repayment plans

Available with federal student loans, income-driven repayment plans base your payments on 10 to 20 percent of your discretionary income (aka what’s left after taxes and covering your basic needs).

If you don’t have a job, you could pay as little as $0 without facing any penalties, fees or harm to your credit. Your remaining balance will be forgiven after 20 or 25 years of payments.

Refinancing

If you have private student loan payments you can’t afford, you might want to consider student loan refinancing.

Refinancing might help you secure a lower interest rate (if rates are lower now than when your loan was originated), which would result in lower monthly payments. Even if you can’t get a lower rate, you could still reduce the monthly payment by extending the term of the loan over more years. Just note that this would result in paying more interest over the life of the loan.

If you have federal student loans, refinancing may not be the best option since you’ll lose federal benefits by doing so.

The bottom line

Student loan debt settlement is one way to discharge debt and prevent further damage to your finances. If you determine that a settlement is your best option for student loan relief, review all required documentation, carefully consider the terms and request a paid-in-full statement from your lender.

Frequently asked questions