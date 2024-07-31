Student loan debt statistics
Key takeaways
- Although borrowing year-over-year has leveled off since early 2024, the national student debt load has been steadily increasing over the past decade.
- The Saving On A Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan was temporarily blocked by the federal appeals court in July 2024 as the legality of the plan was under discussion.
- Borrowers can explore income-driven repayment, forbearance and public service loan forgiveness programs to address payment affordability.
More than half of U.S. adults who have borrowed for their education (59 percent) say that student loan debt has caused them to put off making important financial decisions, according to Bankrate’s Financial Milestone Survey.
Despite this, nearly 6 in 10 degree holders who borrowed for their education (59 percent) reported that their degree has been beneficial to both their salary and career growth. Over the past 10 years, college costs have continued to trend upward, a likely explanation for why so many rely on student loans.
As of today, more than 43 million Americans hold federal student loans, with a collective balance exceeding $1.7 trillion. Since federal student loan payments have resumed, many Americans are struggling to fit this bill into their monthly budgets. Luckily, there are some options available that can make payments more manageable.
Key student loan debt statistics
Student loan debt is a national crisis that affects millions of Americans. Though the Department of Education has led efforts to tackle this issue in recent years, rising education costs make it hard for many to afford college without loans.
How much student loan debt is there?
Student loan debt is the second largest form of consumer lending debt in the U.S., affecting more than 43 million Americans. But as college costs continue to increase, so does general concern about college affordability and the need for loans to fill in the blanks.
According to Bankrate’s Student Loans and Financial Regret Survey, more than half of student loan borrowers (58 percent) think the cost of higher education is too high. More than 2 in 5 (44 percent) Americans say students are not fully aware of the negative consequences borrowing can have before taking out loans.
However, 30 percent of Americans said that student loan borrowers should still repay their debt in full.
That’s even as 29 percent of adults later felt that student loan debt is a national crisis, Bankrate’s separate Student Loans and Presidential Elections Survey found.
Students may take out loans for reasons other than paying tuition. Student loans can be used to cover living expenses, books and course materials, transportation and more.
The U.S. student debt crisis
Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the total outstanding student loan debt has increased by roughly 52 percent since 2013.
|Year
|Total outstanding student debt (in millions)
|2013
|$1,145,550.75
|2014
|$1,235,751.47
|2015
|$1,320,248.14
|2016
|$1,405,332.16
|2017
|$1,488,895.48
|2018
|$1,566,903.43
|2019
|$1,637,880.71
|2020
|$1,693,860.24
|2021
|$1,733,415.18
|2022
|$1,764,067.41
|2023
|$1,737,181.66
|2024 (YTD)
|$1,753, 333.67
Source: The Federal Reserve
Student debt is the second largest form of consumer debt, accounting for 9 percent of the nation’s household debt as of the third quarter of 2023.
Student loan debt and the end of the repayment pause
The Supreme Court shot down the Biden administration’s $20,000 federal forgiveness plan in July 2023. The Supreme Court’s ruling also meant the end of the three-year administrative forbearance on federal student loan payments, a decision that has been met with mixed feelings.
More than 1 in 4 Americans(27 percent) believe that the federal government hasn’t provided enough financial support to borrowers, according to Bankrate’s 2024 student loan poll.
Borrowers who are struggling to make their payments aren’t completely out of luck. The Department of Education has implemented a 12-month “on-ramp” transition, which will prevent servicers from reporting missed payments to the credit bureaus or placing borrowers who miss payments on default until September 30, 2024.
“Before the pandemic, tens of millions of borrowers and their families were crushed by overwhelming and unmanageable student loan balances,” Ella Azoulay, research and policy analyst at the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC) says.
“While the student debt crisis is known to be a barrier preventing borrowers from achieving financial stability and other milestones, such as homeownership, the payment pause helped borrowers improve their credit and get out of default,” she adds.
Billions in federal debt canceled through administrative policy amendments
Despite Biden’s mass forgiveness proposal getting shut down, millions have had some form of debt relief. Through implementing provisions to existing federal forgiveness plans, the administration has reported forgiving 168.5 billion in federal debt for nearly 5 million Americans.
The relief is made possible under The Higher Education Act, which allows for federal forgiveness plans and alternative repayment options. “These improvements have been in the works for since day one of the Administration as part of the Department’s efforts to overhaul loan servicing and implement significant improvements to all of its loan forgiveness programs, including PSLF,” reads an Education Department press release.
Forgiven student debt to date by program
- Income-driven repayment plans: $51 billion for over 1 million borrowers
- Borrower defense: $28.7 billion for over 1.6 million borrowers
- Total and permanent disability: $14.1 billion for over 548,000 borrowers
- SAVE Plan: $5.5 billion for 414,000 borrowers
Student loan repayment plans
The following repayment plans are available to federal student loans only. Repayment plans for private loans vary from lender-to-lender.
Key terms
- Fixed payment repayment plans
- These include the Standard Repayment, Graduated Repayment and the Extended Repayment plans. They are repaid in 10 to 30 years, depending on the plan, and your monthly bill is based on your outstanding balance, repayment term and interest rate.
- Income-driven repayment (IDR) plans
- These include the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE), Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Repayment, Income-Based Repayment (IBR) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) plans. With these, your payments are based on factors such as your income and family size and can be as low as $0.
- Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF)
- With PSLF, you can get the remainder of your federal student loan balance forgiven after making 120 qualifying payments. To qualify for this program, you must work full-time at an eligible not-for-profit organization or be employed by a U.S. federal, state, local or tribal government agency and be enrolled in an IDR plan.
Individual student loan debt statistics
Here’s how student loan debt in the U.S. impacts individual borrowers.
Americans cite debt, rising cost of living as negative contributors to mental health
Bankrate’s Money and Mental Health Survey found that 47 percent of Americans who say their mental health has been negatively impacted by financial concerns name debt as the primary culprit. Just like any other kind of debt, student loans can have a significant impact on a borrower’s mental health, increasing anxiety and stress.
According to a survey by ELVTR, 54 percent of respondents reported mental health issues related to student debt, including the following:
- 56 percent reported experiencing anxiety.
- 32 percent had depression.
- 20 percent experienced sleeping problems.
- 17 percent reported panic attacks.
Additionally, 10 percent of respondents said they had other mental health issues not listed above.
Federal student loan debt statistics
Federal student loans are offered by the U.S. Department of Education rather than private lenders. They’re a good first choice for any student considering student loans, and they comprise more than 90 percent of the U.S. student debt portfolio.
Student loan debt by loan type
All new loans originated by the federal government are part of the Direct Loan program: Direct Subsidized Loans, Direct Unsubsidized Loans, grad PLUS loans, parent PLUS loans and Direct Consolidation Loans. Because of this, Direct Loans make up the greatest portion of the federal student loan portfolio. However, there are still borrowers who are paying off older Perkins or Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans.
Here’s how total loan amounts have changed for each loan type in the past three years:
|Direct Subsidized (in billions)
|Direct Unsubsidized (in billions)
|Grad PLUS (in billions)
|Parent PLUS (in billions)
|Perkins (in billions)
|Consolidation (in billions)
|2020 – Q1
|$279.6
|$516.3
|$75.3
|$95.6
|$5.9
|$542.4
|2020 – Q2
|$282.9
|$528.5
|$78.8
|$99.4
|$5.6
|$547.7
|2020 – Q3
|$282.3
|$529.1
|$79.5
|$98.3
|$5.4
|$550.2
|2020 – Q4
|$285.7
|$539.8
|$82.8
|$100.8
|$5.2
|$552.1
|2021 – Q1
|$285.2
|$539.4
|$82.7
|$100.3
|$4.9
|$552.6
|2021 – Q2
|$289.8
|$552.7
|$86.3
|$103.6
|$4.7
|$554.7
|2021 – Q3
|$288.7
|$553.5
|$87.3
|$102.8
|$4.3
|$554.5
|2021 – Q4
|$291.5
|$563.5
|$90.7
|$105.4
|$4.4
|$555.1
|2022 – Q1
|$290.9
|$562.5
|$90.6
|$104.8
|$4.2
|$553.3
|2022– Q2
|$293.1
|$571.9
|$94.0
|$107.3
|$4.2
|$549.2
|2022 – Q3
|$291.9
|$571.5
|$94.9
|$106.3
|$4.0
|$548.7
|2022 – Q4
|$294.3
|$579.3
|$97.9
|$108.5
|$3.9
|$550.6
|2023 – Q1
|$293.0
|$574.1
|$96.7
|$107.6
|$3.8
|$560.3
|2023 – Q2
|$296.2
|$584.9
|$100.7
|$111.7
|$3.7
|$547.3
|2023 – Q3
|$295.4
|$585.4
|$101.9
|$111.3
|$3.7
|$536.2
|2023 – Q4
|$295.6
|$588.5
|$104.0
|$111.3
|$3.6
|$498.3
|2024 – Q1
|$293.3
|$585.2
|$103.4
|$107.2
|$3.5
|$505.9
|2024- Q2
|$295.4
|$549.9
|$107.5
|$109.8
|$3.4
|$509.2
Source: U.S. Department of Education
Student loan debt by state
The three states with the lowest outstanding student debt per borrower are:
- North Dakota $29,312
- Alaska $35,346
- Wyoming $32,018
In each of these states, the average student debt per borrower comes in just under $33,000.
The three states with the highest student debt per borrower are:
- Maryland – $43,298
- West Virginia – $39,843
- Florida – $38,857
In these states, the average debt per student is near $41,000. Washington, D.C., has the highest average debt per student overall at $54,146.
The table below summarizes each state’s total federal student loan balance, the number of borrowers and the average federal student debt per borrower as of March 31, 2024
|Location
|Average federal debt (per borrower)
|Alabama
|$37,390
|Alaska
|$35,346
|Arizona
|$35,511
|Arkansas
|$33,624
|California
|$37,810
|Colorado
|$37,113
|Connecticut
|$36,481
|Delaware
|$38, 031
|District of Columbia
|$54,146
|Florida
|$38,857
|Georgia
|$41,652
|Hawaii
|$38,118
|Idaho
|$33,167
|Illinois
|$38,645
|Indiana
|$32,941
|Iowa
|$30,719
|Kansas
|$32,838
|Kentucky
|$33,410
|Louisiana
|$34,570
|Maine
|$33,845
|Maryland
|$43,298
|Massachusetts
|$35,329
|Michigan
|$36,567
|Minnesota
|$34,053
|Mississippi
|$36,904
|Missouri
|$35,452
|Montana
|$33,437
|Nebraska
|$32,310
|Nevada
|$34,407
|New Hampshire
|$34,932
|New Jersey
|$36,899
|New Mexico
|$34,136
|New York
|$38,410
|North Carolina
|$38,439
|North Dakota
|$29,312
|Ohio
|$25,696
|Oklahoma
|$34,767
|Oregon
|$31,809
|Pennsylvania
|$37,507
|Puerto Rico
|$47,711
|Rhode Island
|$36,010
|South Carolina
|$31,111
|South Dakota
|$32,908
|Tennessee
|$38,326
|Texas
|$31,356
|Utah
|$36,683
|Vermont
|$33,456
|Virginia
|$33,438
|Washington
|$37,662
|West Virginia
|$39,843
|Wisconsin
|$36,292
|Wyoming
|$32,018
|Other
|$32, 432
|Not Reported
|$30,567
Source: U.S. Department of Education
Federal student loan debt by age
As of the second quarter of 2024, Gen X, followed by baby boomers, are among the most affected generations by student loan debt. Please note that these percentages are approximations based on the provided data, and the sum of the percentages may not add up exactly to 100 percent due to rounding.
Private student loan debt statistics
Private student loans are offered by online lenders, banks and credit unions. While private student loans should only be taken out once federal aid potential has been exhausted, they still account for almost a tenth of student loan debt in America.
Here’s how private student loans contribute to the overall levels of student debt in the U.S., according to data from College Board’s Trends in College Pricing report.
Student loan debt by degree
Advanced degrees are expensive, but the investment could pay off. Here’s what you need to know before taking out graduate student loans.
Student loan FAQs
-
Student loans are a type of installment loan specifically designed to cover college-related expenses. These include tuition and fees, room and board, course materials, books, transportation and more. These loans can be federal or private.
-
The process for getting a student loan will depend on the type of student loan you’re applying to.To apply for federal student loans, you’ll need to fill out the FAFSA. To do this, you’ll have to visit StudentAid.gov and provide the following information:
- Your Social Security number.
- Your driver’s license.
- Your household size and income.
- Your school’s information.
To apply for private student loans, you’ll need to do the following:
- Calculate how much you need.
- Check your credit score.
- Research and compare lenders.
- Gather all of the necessary information, including your Social Security number, proof of ID, proof of income, statements of debts and assets and your school’s information.
- Prequalify with at least three lenders to see which one gives you the best offer without hurting your credit.
- Pick a lender and fill out an official application.
- Add a co-signer if you don’t have a job or another source of income.
- Submit your application and wait for a decision.
-
Federal student loans have a standard repayment term of 10 years. However, depending on your repayment plan and type of loan, you may extend this term to up to 30 years. Private student loans, on the other hand, have repayment terms ranging from five to 20 years.
