Key takeaways Student loan refinancing and consolidation are two ways to potentially lower your interest rate and simplify your monthly loan payments.

With student loan refinancing, you use a private lender to refinance both federal and private student loans.

Student loan consolidation involves the replacement of existing loans with a single new one, but applies only to federal loans.

Weigh the pros and cons of student loan consolidation versus refinancing to find the right solution for your financial circumstances.

Refinancing and consolidation are terms often used interchangeably with credit cards, personal loans, auto loans and other kinds of debt. There is a big difference, however, between loan consolidation and loan refinancing when it comes to student loans.

In general, refinancing your student loans involves a private lender, and you can refinance both federal loans and private loans. In contrast, student loan consolidation is only available to federal student loan borrowers. To determine which is best for your finances, you’ll need to understand the purpose, benefits and drawbacks of each option.

Student loan refinancing vs. consolidation

Refinancing Consolidation Eligible loans Private and federal Federal Purpose Move all loans into one easy payment

Get a lower interest rate

Change repayment terms Move federal loans into one easy payment

Move into alternative federal repayment plans

Extend repayment timeline Benefits Potentially lower interest rate

Streamline student loan payments Potentially lower monthly payment

Keep track of one monthly bill Drawbacks Loses federal benefits

Credit check required

Lower interest rate not guaranteed Interest rate doesn’t change

Longer terms mean more interest paid Best for Borrowers with only private student loans and borrowers with excellent credit Federal student loan borrowers and those who need a longer repayment term

What is student loan refinancing?

Student loan refinancing is the process of replacing one or more existing student loans with a new loan through a private lender. It can be a useful tool to save money if interest rates have decreased since you originally took out the loan or your credit score has increased — both can help you save money overall. Regardless of your reason for looking into refinancing, there are clear advantages and disadvantages to consider.

Advantages of refinancing

Refinancing your loan is a path to getting a lower interest rate and simplifying your monthly payment. You can use refinancing as an opportunity to shorten or lengthen your repayment term, depending on what best suits your financial situation. A lower interest rate and a shorter term can both help reduce how much interest you pay over the life of the loan.

Disadvantages of refinancing

While refinancing has its benefits, there are also some potential downsides. The most important one is that if you’re refinancing federal student loans, you’ll no longer have access to the benefits the federal government provides.

You’ll lose the ability to enroll in student loan forgiveness programs, student loan repayment assistance programs and income-driven repayment plans. And while some private lenders have deferment and forbearance options, they also aren’t typically as generous or robust as federal ones.

How to refinance a student loan

Most private student loan lenders allow you to get prequalified before you submit an official application. This process requires just a soft credit check, which won’t impact your credit score. If you don’t qualify for student loan refinancing on your own, you can apply with a creditworthy cosigner.

When you apply for a loan, you’ll need to provide your income and other personal information so the lender can review its loan requirements to determine whether you qualify and, if you do, what your interest rate will be. Your credit score is a major factor here — the higher your credit score, the lower the rates you could receive through refinancing.

What is student loan consolidation?

Student loan consolidation refers solely to the Direct Loan Consolidation program provided by the Department of Education. Like refinancing, consolidation allows you to replace one or more existing loans with a new one, but you may consolidate only federal student loans. Like refinancing, there are both pros and cons to consolidating your student loans.

Advantages of consolidation

Getting a Direct Consolidation Loan can be beneficial in a few different ways. A consolidation loan allows borrowers with loans that aren’t in the Direct Loan program to gain access to income-driven repayment plans.

This makes it possible to swap older loans from variable interest rates to a new one with a fixed rate, allows you to extend your repayment term up to 30 years and lowers your monthly payment. Consolidation can also help you get your student loans out of default.

Disadvantages of consolidation

When you consolidate federal student loans, the interest rate on your new loan will be the weighted-average rate across all the loans you’re consolidating, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of a percent. This means that you won’t be able to get a lower interest rate through consolidation.

How to refinance a student loan

To get started, submit your paperwork, including IDs, student loan details and employment information to your lender. The lender will determine if it is willing to move forward with the process and, if so, will generate the paperwork for you to sign before establishing the new terms of your loan.

The decision of student loan consolidation versus refinancing depends on your current financial situation, goals and loan types.

You may choose to refinance your student loans if:

You only have private student loans.

Your credit is in good shape, and you can qualify for a better interest rate.

You want to pay off your loans early with a shorter repayment period.

You don’t qualify for student loan forgiveness or loan repayment assistance programs.

You don’t anticipate needing an income-driven repayment plan.

You’re a parent who borrowed on behalf of your child to pay for their education, but you’ve both agreed now to transfer the debt into their name.

You may choose to consolidate your student loans if:

You have federal student loans.

You may qualify for a loan repayment assistance program.

Your credit score isn’t good enough to refinance, but you want to simplify your life with just one monthly payment.

You want to pursue income-driven repayment or a loan forgiveness program.

Your federal loans are in default.

You don’t mind a slightly higher interest rate.

Bottom line

Both refinancing and consolidation can help you with your student loan debt, albeit in different ways. If you’re trying to decide between student loan consolidation and refinancing, take some time to research both options and compare student loan refinance rates before you proceed. Every situation is different, so while one may be a good fit for a family member or friend, that doesn’t mean it’s the right call for you.