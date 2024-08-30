At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Federal student loans are in default if you haven't made a payment in 270 days.

It is possible to get out of default by rehabilitating your loans or consolidating them through the Direct Consolidation Loan program.

When you consolidate defaulted student loans can stop the default from doing continued damage to your credit score.

If you’re one of the five million borrowers who have defaulted on their federal student loans, the Direct Consolidation Loan program can get you back on track. To qualify, you must make three consecutive payments or sign up for an income-driven repayment plan and, once approved, your defaulted federal student loans get rolled into one.

A major benefit of consolidating is you get a low, affordable monthly loan payment and you can protect your credit score from further damage. However, you’ll need to decide between rehabilitating your federal student loans or consolidating them.

Can I consolidate a defaulted student loan?

If you have federal student loans, you’re officially in default if you haven’t made your scheduled student loan payments in 270 days or missed a Perkins Loan payment. At that point, your entire balance plus interest and fees will be due, and your loan servicer may also add collection fees on top of that.

Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to get out of default: You can rehabilitate your federal student loans or consolidate them through the Direct Consolidation Loan program. You may consolidate any defaulted federal student loan, with one exception. Defaulted Direct Consolidation Loans may be consolidated again only if you add another loan to the consolidation.

This applies only to federal student loans — private student loans cannot be consolidated in the same way. The specific rules for getting out of default depend on your lender.

Consolidating your defaulted federal student loans is a relatively straightforward process, which makes it a good option for getting out of default.

Pros of consolidating

You can get on a more affordable repayment plan.

Your student debt will no longer be due in full.

You can stop the default from doing further damage to your credit score.

You may be able to reduce your collection costs.

You may become eligible for loan forgiveness

Cons of consolidating

Unlike with rehabilitation, the default will remain on your credit reports after you consolidate them.

It may not help if you were previously on an income-driven repayment plan.

You may still owe collection costs.

Outstanding interest and fees will be capitalized and added to your student loan balance.

Certain loan benefits may no longer be available

How to consolidate defaulted student loans

If you have federal student loans, you’ll apply for loan consolidation through the Federal Student Aid website. Before you begin you must meet one of two requirements, though you can choose both:

Agree to pay your new loan under an income-driven repayment plan.

Make three consecutive, voluntary, on-time, full monthly payments on the defaulted loan.

While the first option is much easier, it’s also more limiting. By signing up for an income-driven repayment plan, your repayment period will be either 20 or 25 years. Making the three full payments allows you to choose from a wider variety of repayment options.

Additionally, while consolidating your federal loans gets you out of default, you’ll still be on the hook for collection fees. If you choose the income-driven repayment plan option, you’ll pay $150 or up to 18.5 percent of the principal and interest that’s still outstanding. If you make the three payments, you’ll pay 2.8 percent of the outstanding principal and interest. Regardless of the route you go, your new student loan interest rate will be the average of your current loans. Lightbulb Bankrate tip: Student loan consolidation is free It should never cost you anything out of pocket to consolidate your student loans. You can consolidate loans for free by accessing the Federal Student Aid portal and submitting an application.

How long does it take to consolidate defaulted student loans?

The application process to consolidate defaulted federal student loans may take only a few minutes, but it can take between four and six weeks to complete the consolidation process. And if you want to make three payments before you start the process, you’ll need to tack on an extra three months to your timeline.

While you’re waiting for the consolidation process to complete, it’s important to keep making on-time payments to show that you’re serious about avoiding default again in the future. This will also ensure you avoid more late payment fees.

How consolidating defaulted student loans affects your credit

When you consolidate, you won’t have to worry about a hard inquiry on your credit report or any other major damage to your credit. However, unlike with rehabilitation, consolidating your defaulted federal loans won’t take the default off of your credit reports. The default and late payments will remain on your credit reports for seven years from your first missed payment.

Additionally, when you consolidate your federal loans, it creates a new loan account, which can impact your average age of accounts. This likely won’t do a lot of damage to your credit score, though, and it’s more important to focus on making on-time payments going forward.

The bottom line

Consolidating defaulted federal student loans can be a good way to avoid having to immediately pay the full balance owed. It can also stop your credit score from taking any further damage from your missed payments. However, it’s important to consider all of your options before making a decision.

The option of rehabilitating your loans requires more work on your part, but can remove some of the damage done to your credit. If you do decide to consolidate the debt, consider whether you can make three monthly payments or whether you need to enroll in an income-driven repayment plan.