Key takeaways Semi-truck loans are a common way to finance a semi truck, but you can find a variety of alternatives to get the funding you need

SBA loans are designed to help business owners struggling to get conventional financing, which can help them get a semi-truck loan

You can find alternative semi-truck financing from banks, credit unions and fintech lenders

While semi-truck loans offer an accessible way to finance a crucial piece of your business, the downside to semi-truck loans is that they may not provide the terms or flexibility you need. Fortunately, you’re not limited to this type of loan as your only financing option.

Make sure to compare multiple types of loans to see which one provides the best interest rates, repayment terms and loan features for your semi-truck purchase.

Term loan

Similar to a semi-truck loan, a business term loan pays a lump-sum amount and is repaid over a set time, such as two or five years. This loan charges a fixed or variable interest rate that gets calculated on the loan amount before each repayment.

The main difference between a semi-truck loan and a term loan is that term loans can be used for a variety of purposes, while semi-truck loans have to be used to buy a semi truck. Semi-truck loans are also secured by the semi truck as collateral, but generally, term loans are secured or unsecured.

An unsecured loan means you won’t have to use collateral to back the loan. It typically comes with higher interest rates and more strict eligibility requirements than a secured loan.

Equipment loan

An equipment loan provides a lump-sum amount for your business to purchase commercial equipment. Repayment terms are fixed, typically ranging from 12 to 60 months.

This loan is similar to a semi-truck loan because the equipment secures the equipment loan as collateral. The lender can sell the equipment to repay the loan if you get in a tight spot and can’t make repayments. But an equipment loan can be used to buy nearly any type of equipment, including but not limited to a semi truck. On the other hand, semi-truck loans have to be used specifically to purchase a semi truck, giving you less flexibility in how you use the funds.

You might opt for an equipment loan if you’re looking to buy additional equipment other than a semi truck or if a lender doesn’t offer semi-truck loans specifically.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight Compare the best equipment lenders to fund your equipment purchase, and see which lender gives you the best loan offer after applying.

Equipment line of credit

An equipment line of credit is an equipment loan in which the lender sets a maximum loan amount, called the credit limit, that you can use to purchase equipment. The line of credit may have revolving or non-revolving terms. Revolving terms means you can borrow against it, repay the amount you borrowed and borrow again as long as the line of credit remains open. Most lines of credit have revolving terms.

A non-revolving line of credit means that the lender sets a credit limit to be used for purchases up to the approved amount. Once you withdraw funds, you can’t borrow from the credit line again.

Once you draw funds, you may pay a draw fee, and then the repayment term starts. Repayment terms range from six to 18 months for business lines of credit.

An equipment line is different from a traditional business line of credit since the equipment secures the line. This loan works well for business owners who need funds accessible for truck repairs.

SBA loans

An SBA loan is partially guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and offered through SBA-approved lenders. Depending on the type of loan, the SBA guarantees 50 percent to 90 percent of the loan amount.

7(a) loans are the most commonly used type of SBA loan, while 504 loans are designed specifically for equipment purchases.

SBA business lines of credit may also be a solid option since they can give you access to revolving credit, which means that the loan amount replenishes so that you can use it again in the future. SBA business lines of credit can also come as a non-revolving loan.

The SBA also sets lending requirements for businesses to qualify while capping the amount of interest lenders can charge. SBA loans help businesses that don’t qualify for conventional business loans get access to funding.

Equipment leasing

Equipment leasing is a type of semi-truck financing that lets you rent a semi truck. Leasing often comes with lower upfront costs, such as low-to-no down payments. It may also lower the monthly payments compared to a semi-truck loan, though you’ll want to compare loan and leasing offers to be sure.

The leasing company may also offer maintenance and repairs, helping you get on the road worry-free. You can choose between two types of semi-truck leases:

Operating leases let you rent a truck for a set period and then return it to the leasing company. You won’t be able to buy the truck at the end of the lease.

let you rent a truck for a set period and then return it to the leasing company. You won’t be able to buy the truck at the end of the lease. Capital leases offer business owners the chance to purchase the truck at the end of the lease agreement. The truck is considered a business asset for tax purposes, and lease payments are treated as a debt liability. Owner-operators can take tax deductions for both depreciation and the interest paid on lease payments each year.

Where to find alternatives to semi-truck loans

Owner-operators and transport business owners can turn to both traditional and fintech lenders for semi-truck financing, even without getting an equipment loan specifically. Here’s what to expect from each type of lender:

Banks and credit unions

Banks and credit unions offer a wide range of loans that small business owners can use to finance a semi truck. These traditional lenders typically offer lower interest rates than online lenders.

Credit unions operate as a not-for-profit entity, which helps to keep interest rates low, though you are required to become a member.

Both banks and credit unions provide in-person support at physical locations and can tailor the loan to fit the borrower’s needs. But they keep tight lending criteria to extend loans only to the most creditworthy borrowers.

Fintech lenders

Fintech lenders are lenders that provide banking and lending products online. They offer streamlined applications and loan approvals but may have limited loan options and customer service.

Fintech lenders often use technology to assess a business’s creditworthiness, including pulling alternative data sources. This allows fintechs to approve businesses with a higher credit risk than traditional lenders would normally turn down.

Lightbulb Bankrate insight According to the Federal Reserve Banks’ 2023 Small Business Credit Survey: 80% of employer firms use a small or large bank for financial services

8%use a nonbank company like a fintech

8% use a credit union

Bottom line

A semi-truck loan may seem like the most straightforward option for financing a semi truck, but you can find alternatives if a semi-truck loan doesn’t have the features or terms you need. You may look at other types of business financing to find which loan is right for your business.

The best small business loan will have the repayment terms, interest rates and other features that your business is looking for.

Frequently asked questions