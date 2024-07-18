At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Personify stands out for dedicated customer service, but its steep maximum interest rates make it a risk for most.

Upstart uses AI technology to determine eligibility and is best for advanced underwriting criteria.

Due to Personify’s higher rates and lower loan amounts, Upstart is the better choice for most borrowers.

Personify Financial and Upstart are online lenders that offer unsecured personal loans. Both work with borrowers who don’t have the best credit, but Upstart will be a better choice for most. It offers larger loans at significantly lower rates than Personify.

Both lenders claim their lending decision software considers advanced criteria other lenders might miss or dismiss.

Upstart states its artificial intelligence-driven software weighs non-traditional criteria, like career and educational background, when making lending decisions. Personify offers fewer specifics but states its decision software uses “advanced technology” to “see your entire financial story.”

Either option could be a good choice if you can’t find a better bad credit personal loan rate elsewhere. Just be aware of the total cost, especially how much interest you will be charged when you borrow.

Personify Financial vs. Upstart at a glance

Both Personify and Upstart offer unsecured personal loans. However, Personify offers limited amounts and much higher APRs.

Personify Financial Upstart Bankrate Score 4.1 4.8 Better for Personalized customer service experience Bad credit Loan amounts $500-$15,000 $1,000–$50,000 APRs 19.00%-179.50% 7.80%-35.99% Loan term lengths 12 to 48 months 3 - 5 years Fees 5% origination fee

Late fee

Non-sufficient funds fee Origination fee of up to 12%

Greater of 5% or $15 late fee

$15 fee for ACH or returned check fee

$10 paper copies fee Minimum credit score Not disclosed No requirement Time to funding 1-2 business days 1-3 business days

Personify Financial personal loans

Best for dedicated customer support Personify Financial personal loans Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Quick funding Personal support team Free FICO credit score check Cons Only available in 23 states Origination fees of up to 5 percent Extremely high interest rates



Upstart personal loans

Best for advanced underwriting criteria Upstart personal loans Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Prequalification option Lower max rate than Personify’s starting rate Soon as same-day funding Cons Higher origination fee than Personify Limited loan terms As with Personify, loan minimums differ among states



How to choose between Personify Financial and Upstart

Both Personify and Upstart offer online lending experiences that differ from what you will get with a traditional lender for personal loans. Consider the ins and outs of the lenders to get the best personal loan for your needs.

APR range

Personify has much steeper interest rates than that of Upstart — up to almost 180 percent. This is significantly higher than almost every other non-payday lender, including Upstart, which has a maximum rate of 35.99 percent.

Three-digit APRs are more common among payday lenders. By comparison, the average personal loan interest rate is just above 12 percent.

Upstart also has a lower minimum rate than Personify, 7.80 percent versus 36.00 percent.

Minimum credit score

Upstart states borrowers may qualify with them even with poor or no credit history or score. Personify does not state a minimum, though its rates suggest it caters to bad-credit borrowers.

Repayment terms

Personify offers a wider range of repayment terms. Personify allows borrowers to finance for as little as one year or up to 48 months. Upstart offers only 36- and 60-month terms.

Time to receive funds

The two lenders offer similarly fast funding timelines, up to three days with Upstart and up to two with Personify. However, Upstart says on its site that 99 percent of its applicants will receive their funding in just one business day following loan acceptance.

Personify also shares that funds will be available in as soon as one business day. However, your funds’ availability depends on how fast your banking institution processes the transfer.

Fees

Both lenders charge a loan origination fee. Upstart’s is up to 12 percent of your loan amount, one of the highest in the business. Personify, on the other hand, charges 5 percent.

Unlike most lenders, Personify adds the amount of the fee to your total amount borrowed rather than subtracting it. This means you get the full amount you applied for — but it also means paying interest on a higher starting balance.

The bottom line: Which lender is best?

Ultimately, your choice will depend on both the total cost and the customer experience you prefer. However, due to Personify’s high rates, we only recommend it as a last resort if you cannot get a bad credit personal loan and your only alternative is a payday loan.

Compare lenders before applying

Before making a final decision, compare more lenders to see how Personify and Upstart stack up. Since most online lenders now offer prequalification to check your rate without impacting your score, you can submit an application and see what fits your needs best.