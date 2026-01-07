Bank of America personal loan alternatives

Key takeaways Personal loans aren’t among Bank of America’s product offerings.

You can access a small, affordable short-term loan if you’re a current customer and meet the eligibility criteria.

You can also explore Bank of America’s HELOC, car loan, mortgage and credit card products to get the funding you need.

If none of these work for you, consider a personal loan with a different lender.

Unlike many banks, Bank of America does not offer personal loans. Instead, it offers a variety of credit card options, a small loan for unexpected expenses, and other loan products. If you want to borrow a large personal loan, you must look elsewhere.

Alternatives to Bank of America loans

Although there are a wide variety of national and local banks that offer personal loans, some of the best options are online lenders. But don’t worry: most are backed by a larger bank.

Key points LightStream SoFi Discover Best Egg Happy Money Bankrate score 4.7 4.7 4.8 4.6 4.5 Better for Same-day funding Joint loans Borrowers with good credit Secured loan options Paying off credit cards Loan amounts $5,000–$100,000 $5,000–$100,000 $2,500–$40,000 $2,000–$50,000 $5,000–$50,000 APR 6.24%-24.89%* (with AutoPay) 8.74%-35.49% 7.99%-24.99% 6.99%-35.99% 7.95%-29.99% Loan term lengths 24–84 months 24–84 months 36–84 months 36–60 months 24–60 months Fees None Optional origination fee (0%-7%) $39 late fee Origination fee (0.99%-9.99%) Origination fee (0%-5%) Minimum credit score 660 No requirement 660 600 640 Time to funding As soon as same day Within a few days As soon as the next day As soon as the next business day Three to six business days

5 other loan options from Bank of America

If you prefer to explore alternatives to personal loans, consider these options from Bank of America.

1. Balance Assist

The Balance Assist loan allows you to borrow up to $500 for a $5 fee. It is similar to small loans offered by federal credit unions. Unlike traditional personal loans, it is not flexible and won’t be useful for covering large expenses. You’ll need a Bank of America checking account that is at least a year old – or 2.5 years if you don’t have a credit score – to qualify.

2. HELOC

If you have a sizable amount of equity in your home, a home equity line of credit (HELOC) is worth exploring. You can use the funds to cover an assortment of expenses or to consolidate high-interest debt. There are no application fees or annual fees, and Bank of America waives closing costs on HELOCs not exceeding $1,000,000. Rate discounts are also available to qualifying customers.

3. Mortgages

A cash-out refinance is another option if you want to tap into the equity in your home without taking out a second mortgage, like a HELOC. It involves replacing your current loan with a new, larger one from Bank of America, typically under different terms. The difference is the equity you pull out in cash that you’ll receive following closing, once your existing mortgage is paid off with the loan proceeds from the cash-out refinance.

4. Car loans

Bank of America features auto loans with competitive rates and terms of up to 72 months in its lending arsenal. You can borrow funds to purchase a new or used vehicle, refinance your current car loan or buy out your lease. If you’re a current account holder, you can pre-qualify online with no impact on your credit score. There’s also the option to lock your rate for 30 days if you’re approved for a loan, even if you are a first-time customer.

5. Credit cards

If none of these alternatives from Bank of America work for you, there are several credit cards to choose from for consumers with varying needs. Whether you prefer a card offering cash back, travel rewards, airline rewards, points rewards or competitive interest rates, there are options available. The bank also features credit cards for those building credit or currently enrolled in college.

Bottom line

Whether you’re current or interested in doing business with the bank, a personal loan isn’t an option with Bank of America. You’ll need to explore its other lending products to get the funding you need. But if none of these options work for you, a personal loan with an online lender could be ideal for your financial situation.