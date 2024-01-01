12 best investment apps in January 2024
Looking for the best investing apps to get your financial life back on track? A solid finance app can handle routine financial tasks, shuffle money into investment accounts, and track spending. But the best investment apps can also let you quickly trade stocks, follow your account in real time, help you learn about the markets and more. Because they can do so much, investment apps have become increasingly popular.
Here are some of the top apps for getting your finances organized and invested.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
12 best stock investment apps
All of these apps are great for beginners, and they make it easy for those just starting to invest or looking to play a stock-picking game for fun.
- Betterment – Best app for automated investing
- Invstr – Best app for education
- Acorns – Best app for saving
- Wealthbase – Best app for trading games and contests
- Wealthfront – Best app for portfolio management
- Fidelity Investments – Best app for managing money all-in-one
- Robinhood – Best app for active trading
- Stock Rover – Best app for stock research
- Charles Schwab – Best app for beginners
- Ellevest – Best app for socially responsible investing
- Public – Best app for learning about companies
- Fundrise – Best app for direct investment in real estate
Betterment - Best app for automated investing
Betterment is one of the largest and most popular robo-advisors, and for good reason. The app provides professionally managed portfolios using a selection of ETFs that’s calibrated against your own risk tolerance and when you need the money. Betterment can create socially responsible portfolios focusing on climate change or social impact.
Minimum balance required: $0 for digital service; $100,000 for premium service
Fees: Management fee of 0.25 – 0.40 percent of assets annually
Invstr - Best app for education
Invstr is what you get when you mix learning, real-life investing and community into an app that’s designed to give beginning investors a way to get into stocks, especially if you like games. The app combines a fantasy stock game, where you can assist in managing a virtual portfolio, with access to investors’ thoughts on stocks and other investments.
Minimum balance required: $0
Fees: $0, $3.99 a month for Invstr Pro. Can trade stocks, crypto and ETFs commission-free with a $5 minimum investment.
Acorns - Best app for saving
Acorns remains one of the most popular of the new breed of savings apps, because of how easy it is to use. You really don’t have to pay much attention once you’ve set it up.
Minimum balance required: $0 for savings account
Fees: $3, $5 or $9 per month depending on the service tier
Wealthbase – Best app for trading games and contests
Wealthbase is a top player in the world of stock market games, and it may be the most user-friendly investing app out there for having fun and picking stocks. You can set up games with friends to last up to 15 days or even just until the end of the day.
Minimum balance required: $0
Fees: $0 up to 5 players. $20 game fee up to 1,000 players, plus five cents per player per day.
Wealthfront – Best app for portfolio management
Wealthfront is one of the largest independent robo-advisors. For a small fee, it can manage your money, whether that’s in a taxable account or an IRA.
Minimum balance required: $500
Fees: Management fee of 0.25 percent of assets annually
Fidelity Investments – Best app for managing money all-in-one
If you wanted to live your whole financial life on Fidelity Investments, you could do it with little issue – and have the top integrated experience. At Fidelity, you can get an investment account, a checking account, an IRA, a business retirement account such as a SEP IRA, bill paying, a savings account, a robo-advisor account and even credit card accounts, to cover the big ones.
Minimum balance required: $0
Fees: $0 for stock/ETF trades, $0.65 per contract on options.
Robinhood – Best app for active trading
Robinhood is the app to have if you like a smooth interface and avoiding trading commissions, whether you’re trading stocks, ETFs, options or cryptocurrency. You’ll get to do it all with no commission and using a slick mobile interface that makes smooth work of it all.
Minimum balance required: $0
Fees: No commissions for stock, ETF, options or crypto trades
Stock Rover is the app to use if you’re looking to access detailed financials and research reports on thousands of publicly traded companies and funds. You’ll be able to screen for stocks and funds, chart valuations over time and access what seems like an endless amount of data.
Fees: A free plan as well as three subscriptions ranging from $7.99 to $27.99 per month or discounted annually
Charles Schwab – Best app for beginners
Charles Schwab does well for experts, but it’s also a great app for beginners, because of all the resources it provides. Schwab provides tons of research and education, helping newer investors get up to speed on topics such as investing and personal finance.
Minimum balance required: $0
Fees: $0
Ellevest – Best app for socially responsible investing
Ellevest is one of the top-ranked robo-advisors, but it’s also the top app for socially responsible investing. Ellevest’s mission is to help women investors make smart investing decisions (though, of course, anyone can become a client).
Minimum balance required: $0
Fees: $12 a month (or a discounted $129 annually)
Public – Best app for learning about companies
Public is a trading app geared toward helping new investors learn about business and investing. You can trade stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrency, but what sets Public apart from others is the educational content, including “town hall” meetings with business leaders and its podcast Public Live. Users will also have access to a social feed to discuss stock picks with other investors.
Minimum balance required: $0
Fees: Commission-free stock and ETF trades; $5 semiannual inactivity fee for accounts less than $20
Fundrise – Best app for direct investment in real estate
The Fundrise app allows individual investors to invest in commercial real estate with virtually any amount of money. The app provides information about potential deals, and then you can select the ones you’d like to participate in. But if you can bring more money to the table, you can get access to even more select deals. The app even allows you to reinvest your dividends.
Minimum balance required: $10
Fees: 0.15 percent annual advisory fee, annual asset management fee of 0.85 percent; 1.85 percent for Innovation fund.
What to consider when choosing an investment app
When it comes to investment apps, think about how you’ll plan to use them. Do you need an educational tool or are you looking to actually trade and invest? Some apps charge fees that can eat into your investment returns, while others have very low costs and offer commission-free trading. If you’re interested in trading things like cryptocurrencies, you’ll want to make sure that’s a feature offered by the app or broker – not all brokers offer crypto trading.
Deciding how much money to invest
The good news for investors starting out today is that it requires very little money to get started. Fees are so low or even non-existent that you can start with virtually any amount of money. In fact, what you start with matters much less than your saving and investing discipline over time.
The key to achieving ongoing investing success is to add money regularly over time. So you’ll want to add cash to the account and keep investing in your positions regularly over time in order to build wealth.
How much you actually invest depends on your own financial situation and needs. And today’s low-fee brokerages and apps leave more money in your pocket to actually invest.
Investment apps FAQs
Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.