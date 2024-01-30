Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
USAA vs. Amica
USAA offers exceptional benefits for military families but if you don't meet the company’s eligibility, Amica provides a comprehensive alternative with strong customer satisfaction ratings.
USAA, founded in 1922 by Army officers, has grown to become one of the largest auto insurance providers by market share in the U.S. It exclusively focuses on the needs of veterans, current military members and qualifying family members by limiting membership to these groups.
Amica is even older, founded in 1907, and is the oldest mutual automobile insurance provider in the U.S. As a mutual company, Amica returns some dividends to policyholders, depending on the financial metrics of the year. Amica emphasizes customer satisfaction and continuously receives high marks among the J.D. Power overall customer satisfaction survey. If you are interested in getting a quote from Amica, you can visit its website at amica.com or contact the company directly by phone.
Our verdict
Both Amica and USAA offer unique perks and potential downsides to drivers searching for car insurance. With an array of add-on coverage options, discount opportunities and strong customer service scores, both companies may be worth considering for certain types of drivers, but when it comes to the average cost of car insurance, USAA tends to outshine Amica for most types of drivers. However, Amica earned a slightly higher Bankrate Score compared to USAA, and with USAA’s membership requirements, coverage from this company is not as widely accessible as Amica’s coverage is.
USAA vs. Amica comparison
USAA and Amica are both highly rated car insurance companies that offer coverage in most states. However, USAA only offers insurance to its members, and membership is limited to military members, veterans and their qualifying family members, while Amica does not have membership restrictions and is therefore available to a wider demographic. Still, both companies offer a number of potential benefits and downsides to drivers, and it may be helpful to consider these pros and cons when determining the best fit for your insurance needs.
|
Featured
USAA
4.2
Bankrate scores primarily reflect a weighted rank of industry standard ratings for financial strength and customer experience, in addition to average quoted rates. A secondary assessment of each provider's online and mobile resources and policy management options also contributed to overall ratings
Cost & ratings4.3
Coverage4.0
Support4.3
|
Amica
4.6
Bankrate scores primarily reflect a weighted rank of industry standard ratings for financial strength and customer experience, in addition to average quoted rates. A secondary assessment of each provider's online and mobile resources and policy management options also contributed to overall ratings
Cost & ratings4.5
Coverage5.0
Support4.2
|
OVERVIEW
Bankrate identified key carrier features, coverage offerings, discounts and more
|
USAA might be a good fit for individuals connected to the military looking for tailored benefits and competitive rates, but it might not be accessible to the general public due to its specific membership criteria.Read More
|
Policyholders who value excellent customer service and robust coverage options, but don’t mind paying more for homeowners insurance, might consider Amica as their company of choice.Read More
|
STANDOUT FEATURES
These features are some of the carrier’s most impressive
|
Military on-base discount
MyUSAA Legacy discount
SafePilot telematics program
|
Robust online claim center
Dividend policies available
Loyalty discount available
|
AVG FULL COV. AUTO RATE
Average national annual cost of a full coverage auto insurance policy
|$1,709
|$2,662
|
AVG MIN COV. AUTO RATE
Average national annual cost of a minimum coverage auto insurance policy
|$435
|$673
|
J.D. POWER AUTO SCORE
J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study assesses customer satisfaction with the claims experience on a 1,000-point scale
|890/1000
|909/1000
|
AM BEST RATING
AM Best ratings assess companies’ financial strength based on historical ability to pay out claims, among other financial obligations
|A++(Superior)
|A+(Superior)
USAA pros and cons
-
Unique policy options geared toward military members
-
High customer satisfaction ratings and J.D. Power score
-
Low average premiums on car insurance
-
A++ AM Best financial strength rating
-
Membership eligibility is limited
-
Limited brick-and-mortar access
-
Customer service is not available 24/7 and not available at all on Sundays
-
Limited add-on coverage options
Amica pros and cons
-
Live chat option for customer support and claims
-
Range of coverage options available
-
Cheaper than average car insurance rates
-
Company will pay replacement cost value if your new vehicle is declared a total loss within the first 180 to 365 days of ownership
-
No coverage offered in Hawaii
-
Does not offer ridesharing coverage
-
Online insurance quotes are not available in Louisiana
-
Lower mobile app rating for Android users
Is USAA cheaper than Amica?
When comparing car insurance rates between USAA and Amica, it can be useful to examine how each performs across a variety of driver profiles to see which is the cheapest car insurance company. This comparison not only highlights USAA's general trend of offering lower rates but also presents Amica's rates as a viable option for those who may not meet USAA's specific membership criteria. Refer to the detailed table below to gain a clear perspective on potential savings and evaluate which provider might offer you the best coverage in terms of cost efficiency.
|Driver profile
|USAA avg. full coverage premium
|Amica avg. full coverage premium
|Young driver (age 25)
|$2,226
|$3,136
|Senior driver (age 70)
|$1,747
|$2,579
|Good driver, good credit
|$1,709
|$2,662
|Good driver, poor credit
|$3,287
|$6,394
|Speeding ticket with good credit
|$2,082
|$3,275
|At-fault accident with good credit
|$2,484
|$3,160
Bankrate's take
When assessing the rates between USAA and Amica, it becomes evident that USAA typically offers more competitive pricing across various driver profiles, making it a potentially more cost-effective choice for eligible members. However, not all drivers can benefit from USAA's offerings due to its military-focused membership criteria. This is where Amica's rates become particularly relevant; they provide a solid alternative for those who do not qualify for USAA. By comparing these options, shoppers can better understand the value each company might offer, helping them make an informed decision that aligns with their specific needs. This comparison underscores the importance of evaluating both cost and membership requirements when choosing an insurance provider.
USAA vs Amica: discounts
Discounts are a simple way to save more on premiums. USAA and Amica both offer common discount opportunities to drivers, including bundling, multi-vehicle savings and good student discounts. There are also a few unique discounts each carrier offers, which may help you save more than you would through another insurance provider. For example, USAA offers military installation, SafePilot and family discounts, while Amica offers accident-free, student away at school and anti-theft installation discounts.
Discounts available from both carriers
Both USAA and Amica provide several discount opportunities that could offer potential savings on your car insurance premiums. Exploring these discounts may help you determine which provider offers the best financial advantage for your specific circumstances.
- Bundling home and auto: USAA offers up to 10 percent off property insurance when bundling with auto, while Amica can save you up to 30 percent when you bundle auto and home insurance.
- Multi-car discount: Amica offers up to 25 percent off when you insure multiple vehicles, whereas USAA also provides a discount for multi-car policies, but it does not specify the amount.
- Driver safety discount: Both carriers offer discounts for completing approved driver safety courses, encouraging safer driving habits that may also lower your insurance rates.
USAA discounts
- Good student discount: If you have a driver under the age of 25 in your policy, they might be eligible for a discount, provided they uphold a GPA of B or higher. This could be especially beneficial for teenage and young drivers.
- Family discount: If you were previously covered under your parents’ or guardians’ USAA policy in the past could result in increased savings when securing your own policy. This discount could cut your premiums by as much as 10 percent.
- Military installation: Storing or garaging your vehicle on a military base could lead to savings. USAA provides a potential 15 percent discount on comprehensive coverage for vehicles kept on base. (This option is not available in NY.)
Amica discounts
- Homeownership: If you own a home, you may be eligible for a discount. This discount is available even if your homeowners policy is not with Amica.
- Loyalty: If you have been a policyholder with the same insurer for at least two years, you may qualify for a loyalty discount. The discount is based on the number of years as a customer.
- Parent’s loyalty: If one of your parents has been an Amica policyholder, it may mean more savings for you when it’s time to get your own policy. Ask about this discount if your parents have been with Amica for at least five years.
USAA and Amica telematics programs
Telematics programs, which monitor driving behavior through various technological means, have become a cornerstone of modern auto insurance, offering tailored premiums based on individual driving habits. Both USAA and Amica incorporate these advanced tools into their insurance offerings, helping policyholders potentially reduce their rates by demonstrating safe driving. USAA's SafePilot and Amica's StreetSmart are prime examples of how these programs can benefit drivers who maintain good driving habits. The detailed comparison below outlines key features and differences between the two, such as the type of device used, program availability and specific driving behaviors monitored.
|USAA SafePilot
|Amica StreetSmart
|Device
|Mobile app
|Mobile app
|Can it raise your rate?
|No
|No
|Availability
|Not available in CA, DE or NJ
|Available in only 22 states
|Discount
|Up to 10% for enrolling and up to 30% for safe driving
|May receive a sign-up discount and further discounts are variable based on your 91-day test drive with the program
|What it monitors
|Trip frequency, braking, acceleration, phone handling, potential accidents, location
|Hard braking, speeding, road segment type, phone distraction
USAA vs Amica: customer experience comparison
One of the key areas to consider when trying to determine if USAA is better than Amica is the customer experience provided by both carriers. Both companies are considered among the best in the business when it comes to customer satisfaction regarding claims, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. In general, customers of these companies tend to be among the most satisfied with the service received during the claims process.
Both USAA and Amica provide robust online and mobile app support for policyholders. Whether you want to file a claim, change your policy, check the status of a claim, call for roadside assistance or make a payment, both auto insurers offer online capabilities.
|USAA
|Amica
|Apple store
|4.8 of 5
|4.8 of 5
|Google play
|4.0 of 5
|3.4 of 5
|J.D. Power claims satisfaction
|900 / 1,000*
|909 / 1,000
Customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index serves as a critical tool for evaluating an insurer's customer satisfaction relative to its size. This index is calculated by comparing the number of validated complaints an insurance company receives in a year to its total market share. Essentially, the index provides a standardized measure, with a baseline index of 1.0 representing the industry average. Insurers scoring above 1.0 have more complaints than expected for their size, while scores below 1.0 indicate fewer complaints, suggesting potentially better customer satisfaction. This metric can be helpful for consumers looking to gauge the reliability and customer service quality of an insurance provider.
USAA auto insurance customer complaints
Our USAA insurance review notes fluctuating complaint index scores over recent years. This variability could indicate shifts in customer satisfaction or changes in how the company handles its operations and customer interactions. When considering USAA for insurance needs, it can be beneficial for potential policyholders to weigh these trends as they reflect on the insurer's overall reliability and the quality of service provided.
Amica auto insurance customer complaints
In our review of Amica's auto insurance, we found that the company's complaint index scores from the NAIC indicate generally low levels of customer complaints, underscoring a trend of high customer satisfaction. This historical data shows that Amica consistently maintains a complaint index well below the industry average, reflecting its commitment to customer service quality. Potential policyholders may find these metrics encouraging when considering Amica for their auto insurance needs.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in May 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.