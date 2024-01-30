Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Geico vs. Amica
Geico and Amica are well-established insurance companies with solid reputations, but understanding the differences between the two can help you choose the right company to meet your financial needs.
Geico, originally the Government Employees Insurance Company, was founded in 1936 and began by offering insurance products to government employees and military personnel. Today, Geico is one of the largest insurance companies in the nation, occupying 12.31 percent of the auto insurance market share and over $38 billion in direct premiums written. The company tied with Amica in the 2024 Bankrate Awards for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall and tied with Auto-Owners for Best Budget Auto Insurance Company.
Founded in 1907, Amica is the oldest mutual car insurance company in the U.S. According to the 2023 Property and Casualty Market Share report from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Amica has 0.75 percent of the market share and around $1.3 billion in direct premiums written. What Amica lacks in size, it seemingly makes up for in service by consistently ranking among the top insurers in J.D. Power’s annual customer satisfaction studies. As mentioned, Amica tied with Geico for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in the 2024 Bankrate Awards.
Those who are interested in contacting Amica or getting a quote can do so by phone, email, direct mail or by visiting their website at amica.com.
Our verdict
Per an analysis of average premiums from Quadrant Information Services, Geico is generally cheaper than Amica. However, Geico’s coverage options are a bit sparse compared to Amica’s. For instance, Amica’s Platinum Choice Auto package offers credit monitoring, new car replacement on eligible vehicles and a zero-dollar deductible on glass. On the other hand, Geico doesn’t offer new car replacement, and if you want credit monitoring, you’ll have to purchase an identity theft policy. Based on this information, budget-conscious drivers may be more interested in Geico car insurance, and drivers looking for robust coverage options may find Amica especially appealing.
Geico vs. Amica comparison
Although Amica has a smaller market share it boasts the same A+ financial stability rating from AM Best as Geico. Both have 24/7 claims service, a wide range of additional insurance products and tend to average car insurance rates lower than the national average. One factor to consider is that Amica holds the top spot in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, while Geico ranked several spots below average.
Featured
Geico
4.4
Cost & ratings4.7
Coverage4.0
Support4.4
Amica
4.6
Cost & ratings4.5
Coverage5.0
Support4.2
OVERVIEW
Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice.Read More
Policyholders who value excellent customer service and robust coverage options, but don’t mind paying more for homeowners insurance, might consider Amica as their company of choice.Read More
STANDOUT FEATURES
DriveEasy telematics program
Robust digital tools
Long list of potential discounts
Robust online claim center
Dividend policies available
Loyalty discount after 2+ years
AVG FULL COV. AUTO RATE
|$1,741
|$2,664
AVG MIN COV. AUTO RATE
|$459
|$674
JD POWER AUTO SCORE
|874/1000
|909/1000
AM BEST RATING
|A++(Superior)
|A+(Superior)
Geico pros and cons
-
Rates are generally lower than average for many segments of drivers
-
Nationwide availability
-
Mechanical breakdown insurance is offered on eligible brand-new vehicles and works similarly to an extended warranty
-
Robust digital tools and online capabilities
-
Does not offer gap insurance or new car replacement coverage
-
Few local offices, depending on where you live
-
Geico sells its homeowners insurance and many other insurance products through underwriting partners rather than directly, which may be important to customers wishing to bundle
-
Ranked below average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Amica pros and cons
-
As a mutual company, Amica policyholders have the potential to earn dividends
-
Robust coverage options included in convenient prebuilt packages
-
Long list of vehicle safety-related discount opportunities
-
Underwrites and services its additional insurance products
-
Not available in Hawaii and online quotes not available in Louisiana
-
Few local offices
-
Claims, customer service and sales chats not available 24/7
-
Does not offer rideshare coverage
Is Geico cheaper than Amica?
Auto insurance costs vary between carriers depending on state laws, available discounts, driver characteristics and several other factors. As you can see in the tables below, both Geico and Amica typically fall far below the national average cost for full coverage and minimal insurance, with Geico coming in slightly cheaper than Amica.
|Car insurance company
|Geico avg. full coverage premium
|Amica avg. full coverage premium
|Young driver (age 25)
|$2,063
|$3,136
|Senior driver (age 70)
|$1,852
|$2,579
|Good driver, good credit
|$1,741
|$2,664
|Good driver, poor credit
|$2,447
|$6,396
|Speeding ticket with good credit
|$2,112
|$3,281
|At-fault accident with good credit
|$2,535
|$3,165
|DUI conviction with good credit
|$4,182
|$7,520
Bankrate's take
Across the board, Geico beats Amica in terms of cost, which is a significant factor when trying to find the cheapest car insurance company. Amica’s average rates are usually in line or slightly below the national average in most categories. Regarding younger drivers, the cost of full coverage car insurance is dramatically lower with Geico. However, the rates are much closer for a minimal coverage policy for a younger driver or a full coverage policy for drivers over 30.
Drivers with poor credit or violations on their driving records may fall into the high-risk category and could find lower rates with Geico. Amica does offer coverage for high-risk drivers, but Geico can offer more competitive rates likely due to its larger risk pool.
Take note that not all insurance companies write car insurance policies for drivers with DUIs. Getting in touch with an agent and disclosing your driving history is the best way to get an accurate quote.
Geico vs. Amica: discounts
Car insurance companies offer their own set of discounts. Depending on which you qualify for, you might find that your rate is cheaper than average. Below are some potential discounts you may want to consider when comparing Geico vs. Amica.
Discounts available from both carriers
Many discounts are common amongst most carriers, but the potential savings and eligibility requirements can differ. Some discounts that Geico and Amica have in common are anti-theft, vehicle safety features, paid-in-full and automatic payment discounts, just to name a few. See below for discounts that are unique to each carrier.
Geico discounts
- Eagle discount: Active and retired federal employees could save up to 12 percent on Geico car insurance.
- Membership and employee discount: Geico is affiliated with more than 500 professional groups, fraternities and sororities. If you’re a member of one of these groups (or a Geico employee), you may qualify for this discount.
- Emergency deployment discount: Military personnel deployed to an imminent danger zone could save up to 25 percent on their policy.
Amica discounts
- Homeownership discount: If you own your home, you could save on your Amica car insurance (even if you insure your home with another company).
- Adaptive headlights discount: If your car comes equipped with adaptive headlights that help you see in low-light conditions, you may be eligible for a discount.
- Forward-collision warning: You may receive a discount if your vehicle has a collision avoidance feature.
- Family loyalty discount: Policyholders younger than 30 could get a discount if their parents have had an Amica auto policy for five years or more.
Geico and Amica telematics programs
Geico’s DriveEasy program may help policyholders save money on their car insurance if they drive safely. Although this telematics discount isn’t available in every state, eligible drivers could earn a discount by downloading a mobile app and allowing the company to track their driving habits and provide driving tips. However, beware — if Geico deems you a risky driver, you could see your rates go up instead of down.
Amica recently introduced a telematics program called StreetSmart. Drivers use a mobile app to track driving habits, as well. Good habits are rewarded with policy discounts or other rewards, including e-gift cards to popular retailers. Your rates will not increase based on tracking data, but how you’re rewarded or your policy is discounted depends on the driving behaviors you exhibit.
|Geico’s Drive Easy
|Amica’s StreetSmart
|Device
|Mobile app
|Mobile app
|Can it raise your rate?
|Yes
|No
|Availability
|Available in 37 states, plus Washington, D.C.
|Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin
|Discount
|Varies
|Up to 20 percent
|What it monitors
|Distraction-free driving, braking, speeding and cornering
|Hard braking, excessive speeding, road segment type, phone distraction, phone use and phone screen tapping
Geico vs. Amica: customer experience comparison
Although average rates are essential when comparing car insurance quotes, shoppers looking for top-of-the-line coverage may also want to research customer experience. To evaluate this metric, Bankrate’s team of insurance experts studied scores issued in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. In addition to J.D. Power scores, we looked at customer reviews for Geico and Amica’s mobile apps. In today’s digital world, many drivers may prefer to handle their policies electronically, which could mean that an easy-to-use mobile app is fundamental for a positive customer experience.
When using these metrics, Amica typically scores higher than Geico. According to J.D. Power, the 2023 industry average score for claims satisfaction is 878 out of 1,000 points. Geico scored below the industry average at 871 out of 1,000. Meanwhile, Amica was the highest-rated company, with a score of 909 out of 1,000.
When it comes to mobile experience, both companies earned high ratings in the App Store, but Geico’s mobile app may be more functional than Amica’s for Android users, based on Google Play ratings. Amica’s lower Google Play score could be due to payment processing issues, as reported by customer reviews.
|Amica
|Progressive
|Apple store
|4.8 of 5
|4.8 of 5
|Google play
|4.6 of 5
|3.5 of 5
|J.D. Power claims satisfaction
|871 / 1,000
|909 / 1,000
Customer complaints
Learning how current customers feel about the customer service they receive can help you when deciding on which insurance company is right for you. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) produces an annual complaint index report that can help. This report tracks the amount of complaints lodged against insurance companies each year and assigns the carrier a score. The score has a baseline of 1.00; scores below 1.00 indicate that a provider had fewer complaints than expected for a company its size.
Geico auto insurance customer complaints
Geico consistently has fewer than the average number of complaints filed against them over the past three years, indicating that customers may be happy with the level of service they receive. When choosing an insurance company, a company that shows consistency may be more reliable.
Amica auto insurance customer complaints
Amica has a long history of excelling at customer service and its NAIC index reflects this. Over the past three years, Amica has scored well below the baseline, although there was a slight increase in complaints in 2023.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.