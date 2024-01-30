Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Allstate vs Amica
Lincoln, Rhode Island-based Amica, founded in 1907, is the oldest mutual auto insurance company in the country. Aside from auto insurance, Amica, which stands for the Automobile Mutual Insurance Company of America, offers other insurance products, such as home, motorcycle, flood, life and small business insurance. Those who are interested in contacting Amica can do so by phone, email, direct mail or by visiting their website at amica.com. Additionally, Amica does have some local brick-and-mortar agencies available, but they may be few and far between, depending on where you live.
Allstate, founded in 1931, is based in Northbrook, Illinois, and is the fourth-largest car insurance company in the country by market share. Similar to Amica, Allstate began as an auto insurance company before expanding to a full suite of product offerings. The carrier also owns Esurance and Encompass and acquired National General in 2021, providing more coverage options to a variety of drivers, including those who are considered high risk to insure. Allstate does business through an extensive network of local agents, as well as through a contact center and online chat.
Our verdict
Many driver segments might find Amica’s average premiums much cheaper than Allstate’s. Amica also boasts consistently high third-party customer satisfaction ratings, such as in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. However, Allstate offers some perks you won’t find with Amica, such as telematics, usage-based insurance policies, extended vehicle care and diminishing deductibles. As such, drivers looking for robust coverage options may find Allstate appealing, even if it is generally more expensive.
Allstate vs. Amica comparison
Since insurance companies can vary wildly in the coverage options and benefits they provide, you may find it helpful to review a list of pros and cons for the carriers you’re considering.
Allstate pros and cons
Pros
-
Less-than-ideal driving habits tracked by Allstate’s telematics program will not increase your premium
-
Safe drivers could earn lower collision deductibles over time through the company’s deductible rewards program
-
Robust coverage options allow for a highly-personalized policy
Cons
-
Scored below average in a majority of regions based on J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
-
Average rates are higher than Amica’s
-
Defensive driver discount not available
Amica pros and cons
Pros
-
As a mutual company, Amica policyholders may earn dividends
-
Ranked first in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
-
Average rates are lower than the national average
Cons
-
Not available in Hawaii
-
Sales and customer service not 24/7
-
Few local offices
Is Allstate cheaper than Amica?
Price is an important consideration for many car insurance shoppers. Bankrate’s Amica review indicated that the company’s average rates may be cheaper than Allstate for many drivers. However, because underwriters look at more than a dozen personal rating factors to determine your premium, rates will vary.
Regardless, understanding average rates can be beneficial for customers as a benchmark to compare whether a quote you receive is reasonable and competitive. To assist in understanding what a competitive rate might look like, we’ve included average premiums provided by Quadrant Information Services in the table below. For further context, the average cost of full coverage car insurance in 2023 is $2,014 per year. Minimum coverage is $622 per year, on average.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Allstate
|$2,630
|$545
|Amica
|$1,467
|$429
Amica is generally cheaper for drivers with poor credit
Among some of the factors that insurance companies may use to determine your premium is your credit-based insurance score (except in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan). Statistically speaking, drivers with worse credit are more likely to file a claim. As such, insurers tend to charge drivers in lower credit tiers more for car insurance to offset this risk, as demonstrated by the tables below. Rates reflect full coverage policies paid on an annual basis.
|Credit Score
|Allstate
|Amica
|Poor
|$3,496
|$2,216
|Average
|$2,731
|$1,544
|Good
|$2,630
|$1,467
|Excellent
|$2,440
|$1,392
Amica is generally cheaper for young drivers
Because teen drivers tend to be involved in more accidents (and those accidents are usually more severe), age is a significant rating factor that impacts how much you pay for car insurance (except in Hawaii and Massachusetts). Per miles driven, the fatal crash rate for drivers 16 to 19 is almost three times higher than that of drivers 20 years old and older. However, young drivers may find some relief by being listed on their parents’ policy rather than their own. When comparing Allstate vs. Amica, the table below shows that the average annual full coverage premiums for Amica tend to be much cheaper than Allstate for younger drivers listed on their parents’ policy.
|Age
|Allstate
|Amica
|Age 16
|$4,461
|$3,682
|Age 17
|$4,267
|$935
|Age 18
|$4,184
|$3,123
|Age 19
|$3,997
|$2,747
|Age 20
|$3,888
|$2,603
Amica is generally cheaper for adult drivers
Even after a driver is removed from their parents’ policy and purchases their own, age can still play a heavy role in average full coverage premiums (unless you live in Hawaii or Massachusetts, where age is not a factor that will influence car insurance rates). For the most part, a driver may expect their rates to drop after turning 25, when they are no longer considered a youthful operator. And their premium could steadily decrease as they continue to age, generally until they reach 70 years old, when average premiums tend to creep up again.
|Age
|Allstate
|Amica
|Age 18
|$7,089
|$5,423
|Age 25
|$3,188
|$1,718
|Age 30
|$2,641
|$1,515
|Age 40
|$2,630
|$1,467
|Age 60
|$2,376
|$1,434
Amica is generally cheaper for high-risk drivers
Insurance companies may deem you a high-risk driver if you have multiple incidents on your record, such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets or other traffic violations. For more severe violations (such as a DUI), just one incident could cause your company to move you into a high-risk category. However, just because you are high risk doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t find cheap rates. For instance, Amica’s average rates for drivers with many types of incidents on their records are still lower than the national average.
Below, you’ll find average annual full coverage premiums for Allstate and Amica across a few different incident scenarios. Please note that not all companies will offer a policy to a driver with a DUI on their record, so you may want to contact Allstate or Amica directly for more information on their average DUI rates.
|Driving record
|Allstate
|Amica
|Clean driving record
|$2,630
|$1,467
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$3,123
|$1,788
|At-fault accident
|$3,397
|$1,742
|DUI conviction
|$3,817
|$3,934
Allstate vs. Amica: discounts
Almost all insurance companies offer discounts, but what’s available and how to qualify may vary from company to company. Although Bankrate’s Allstate review revealed its average premiums are typically higher than Amica’s, the actual price you pay with either company will depend on factors unique to you, as well as which discounts you’re eligible to receive.
Allstate discounts
- Allstate eSmart discount: Drivers could save on their car insurance if they sign up for paperless policy options.
- Responsible payer discount: Allstate policyholders who have not received a cancellation notice for non-payment within the last 12 months might qualify for this discount.
- Safe driving club: Safe drivers could get substantial savings on their car policy if they drive safely enough to earn this discount.
- Early signing discount: If you sign up for your policy at least seven days prior to its effective date, you could earn this discount.
Amica discounts
- Rewarding your parent’s loyalty: If your parents have had an Amica auto policy for the last five years and you’re under 30 years old, you could qualify for this discount.
- Homeownership: As long as you own your home, you could earn this discount (even if your home isn’t insured with Amica).
- Loyalty: If you’ve been insured with your prior company for at least two years, you could earn a loyalty discount on your Amica car insurance policy.
- Forward collision warning: Among the many vehicle-safety discounts Amica offers, you could save on your insurance premiums if your car is equipped with a collision-avoidance system.
Usage-based insurance comparison: Allstate vs Amica
Amica’s StreetSmart program is a free mobile app that tracks driving habits in key areas. The company offers both premium discounts and fun rewards for safe driving. Allstate’s Drivewise program uses telematics to monitor driving habits, and drivers could save up to 40 percent on their car insurance premiums by demonstrating consistent, safe driving behaviors. Plus, Allstate does not raise rates for poor driving skills observed through Drivewise.
In addition to this telematics program, Allstate also offers usage-based insurance, called Milewise. This pay-per-mile policy could be a great option for those who drive very little and not between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
|Allstate’s Drivewise
|Amica’s StreetSmart
|Telematics device
|App and in-car device
|Mobile app
|Monitored driving factors
|Time of day, speed, braking, distance, idle time, location
|Hard acceleration, hard braking, hard cornering, phone use, road segment type and speeding
|Potential impact on rates
|Decrease
|Potential policy discount and rewards, such as gift cards for popular retailers or donations to charities
|Potential discount
|Up to 40 percent
|Up to 20 percent
|Availability
|In all states except for New York
|Available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin
Allstate vs. Amica: customer experience comparison
For many, an insurance company needs to offer affordable premiums. After all, insurance is supposed to provide peace of mind, and peace of mind may be hard to find if you’re struggling to pay your car insurance bill. Outside of price, however, shoppers may want to consider the customer experience. Customer experience can mean many different things, but for the purposes of our Amica vs. Allstate review, we’ll be focusing primarily on the company’s mobile experience (as this has become increasingly important in our digital world) and claims satisfaction experience, as reported by J.D. Power.
Across Google Play and the App Store, ratings for Allstate and Amica’s mobile apps are similar. According to customer feedback, the biggest complaints regarding Amica’s app are the inability to add a credit or debit card for future payments (on Android) and slow performance. In contrast, Allstate’s customers tend to complain about functionality issues regarding the company’s Drivewise telematics app.
When it comes to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, both Allstate and Amica scored above the industry average (which sits at 878 points), but Amica came out on top by securing first place.
|Customer satisfaction
|Allstate
|Amica
|App store
|4.8 out of 5
|4.8 out of 5
|Google Play
|3.8 of 5
|3.5 out of 5
|J.D. Power
|882 / 1,000
|909 / 1,000
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-21 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.