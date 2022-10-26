Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
The price you pay for Mazda car insurance will depend on a variety of factors, including the model and age of your car, your driving history and your location. In this Mazda insurance review, Bankrate's editorial team breaks down factors that may impact the cost of auto insurance for Mazda owners as well as carriers that may offer the lowest rates for this make.
Models included in this review and average full coverage premiums:
- Mazda3: $1,994
- Mazda Miata: $1,877
How much does it cost to insure a Mazda?
Each vehicle model has unique features and these differences, combined with driver and location characteristics, mean that no two Mazda auto insurance premiums are the same. Nationally, the average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage, which is about $168 per month, and the average minimum coverage policy costs $622 per year or about $52 per month.
To evaluate the average cost of car insurance for this make, we analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services for two popular Mazda models: the Miata and Mazda3. However, your rates are likely to vary from these averages. Trim packages, safety features, cost of parts and labor and theft risk are just some of the factors influencing insurance costs.
|Mazda model
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. annual min. coverage premium
|Miata
|$1,877
|$521
|Mazda3
|$1,944
|$603
Car insurance for Mazdas by model
Below we explore factors that may impact insurance rates for the Mazda Miata and Mazda3. These may give you a point of comparison when looking at your own quotes, but note that your rates will likely vary from these averages based on personal rating factors like location, driving history and, in most states, age and gender. This data uses the same driver profile across all quotes to highlight the impact of different model types.
Mazda Miata
The Mazda Miata made its debut in 1989 as a small and lightweight convertible sports car. The latest Mazda MX-5 Miata RF can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. While it is the most popular race car in North America, it is comfortable enough for daily driving and surprisingly affordable, with a starting MSRP of $28,050. Vehicles that are considered to be sports cars tend to have higher insurance premiums due to the increased risk of an accident, but the Miata actually has average full and minimum coverage rates below the national average.
|Mazda Miata car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$521
|Full coverage
|$1,877
Mazda3
While the Mazda3 has a sporty exterior, it is classified as a sedan and the only four-door option available through Mazda. Potential Mazda3 owners can choose from six trim levels, sedan or hatchback, automatic or manual transmission and five colors. The starting MSRP is $22,550, and the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) named the 2023 Mazda3 a Top Safety Pick in the small car category. Enhanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and superior crash test scores may encourage carriers to offer lower rates for Mazda3 insurance.
|Mazda3 car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$603
|Full coverage
|$1,944
Cheapest car insurance companies for Mazdas
Although average insurance rates are lower than the national average for the Mazda models we analyzed, getting quotes from several providers to compare rates and benefits may help you find the most affordable rates. Additional trim packages offering high-end features can increase the MSRP and may drive up the cost of comprehensive and collision insurance since these features typically cost more to repair at the time of a loss.
We analyzed average Mazda car insurance rates from dozens of carriers and narrowed down which ones may be most affordable based on the models we assessed.
Average annual premium for full coverage by model
Mazda Miata
Miatas come in three trim levels: Sport, Club and Grand Touring. All trims come with some impressive safety features such as blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning system, tire pressure monitoring and smart city brake support. These safety features could be why average Miata car insurance costs are surprisingly affordable compared to some other convertible sports cars.
|Carrier
|Avg. min. coverage premium*
|Avg. full coverage premium
|USAA
|$273
|$1,262
|Erie
|$282
|$906
|Auto-Owners
|$323
|$1,279
|Plymouth Rock
|$325
|$1,053
|Geico
|$330
|$1,383
*Rates reflect average annual premiums for a Mazda Miata owner with a clean driving record.
Mazda3
All six Mazda3 trim levels have safety features that may help keep insurance premiums low, such as high-beam control and blind spot monitoring. The top trim level, 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, includes some extra benefits: adaptive front-lighting, Traffic Sign Recognition 30 and Traffic Jam Assist46, to name a few.
|Carrier
|Avg. min. coverage premium*
|Avg. full coverage premium
|Plymouth Rock
|$318
|$1,027
|Auto-Owners
|$323
|$1,418
|Erie
|$345
|$1,222
|Geico
|$374
|$1,383
|Amica
|$429
|$1,488
*Rates reflect average annual premiums for a Mazda3 owner with a clean driving record.
Mazda features that impact insurance costs
Vehicle features that improve safety, prevent accidents or deter theft may result in lower car insurance premiums. Additionally, how easily and cheaply a car can be repaired or replaced will also impact rates. Many Mazda models come with a suite of features that could contribute to the make's lower-than-average insurance rates.
The engine-immobilizer anti-theft system built into both the Miata and Mazda3 may result in slightly lower comprehensive coverage rates since it may drastically reduce the chance of vehicle theft. On the other hand, the extra parts and technology needed for these features could also make the insurance cost slightly higher due to the cost of parts and labor needed for repairs. If you are considering upgrading to a higher trim level, you may want to get an insurance quote ahead of time to compare the potential cost difference.
Also, while Miatas are usually affordable, young drivers may encounter higher-than-average premiums. Sports cars and inexperienced drivers may be a risky combination, no matter how safe the vehicle is. These are both factors that may drive up your cost of insurance unless you live in a state that does not allow the use of age as an insurance rating factor.
Other car insurance coverage for Mazda
Although most states only require a minimum amount of liability insurance coverage, many insurance experts recommend purchasing additional coverage types and higher limits for more financial protection in the event of an accident or other covered incident.
If you finance or lease your Mazda, you will likely be required to purchase full coverage insurance. Even if you do not finance your new Mazda, you may want to consider these additional coverage options:
- Collision insurance: Included in full coverage car insurance, this covers damage sustained if you hit another vehicle or stationary object with your car.
- Comprehensive insurance: This type of coverage protects your car from damage not caused by collisions with other vehicles. For example, theft, vandalism, weather, or damage from striking an animal are all covered by comprehensive insurance.
- Gap insurance: This coverage will pay the difference between your claim payout of the depreciated value of your Mazda and your outstanding loan or lease amount if your Mazda is totaled and the depreciated value is less than what you owe on the vehicle loan.
- OEM parts insurance: If your car gets damaged, you typically have the option to use original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts or aftermarket parts that might be cheaper, but aren’t made by Mazda. This coverage will pay for the cost of OEM parts if your car needs to be repaired.
- Rental car reimbursement: This optional coverage may be worth considering if you only have access to one vehicle. This coverage would pay for your rental car while your car is in the shop to repair damage from a covered claim.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: Mazda Miata, Mazda Mazda3 and Toyota Camry (base). For new vs used vehicles, we also included the following years in our calculations: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (base) and 2020.