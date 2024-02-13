Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap car insurance in El Paso
Best cheap car insurance companies in El Paso
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team began the search for the cheapest companies in El Paso by analyzing rate data from Quadrant Information Services for the best carriers in Texas. Based on our assessment, Geico, State Farm and Nationwide offer the cheapest average rates in the state without sacrificing coverage options, customer service or financial strength.
We rounded out our list of the best cheap auto insurance companies in El Paso by looking at customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, financial strength ratings from AM Best, available discounts, breadth of coverage and — of course — affordability. Using that information, we rated each company on a five-point scale to assign Bankrate Scores. Our Bankrate Scores may help shoppers quickly identify whether a cheap carrier in El Paso could meet their coverage needs.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Texas)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|843/1,000
|$1,446
|$380
|State Farm
|4.2
|851/1,000
|$1,378
|$408
|Nationwide
|3.9
|Not Rated
|$1,598
|$533
|Mercury
|3.2
|Not Rated
|$1,369
|$389
|Esurance
|3.2
|Not Rated
|$1,280
|$391
Geico
Geico offers average rates below the El Paso average, plus policyholders may be able to lower their premiums with additional discounts for students, professional affiliation, military service, telematics participation and more. Geico’s robust website and mobile app allow for easy policy management on the go, but the carrier does not underwrite its own home or life insurance, so it may not be the best option for shoppers looking to bundle policies with a single underwriter.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm has over 40 insurance agents in El Paso, which may contribute to its high J.D. Power satisfaction score in the region. El Paso drivers may be able to build a more robust policy with State Farm with potential endorsements for ridesharing, car rental and travel expenses, and roadside assistance. However, the carrier does not offer gap insurance, and accident forgiveness coverage must be earned with demonstrated safe driving.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Nationwide
Nationwide may not be the cheapest carrier on our list, but it offers a broad range of coverage options, and its average full coverage rates are still below the city average. You may be able to personalize your coverage with accident forgiveness, roadside assistance, vanishing deductible and a total loss deductible waiver. The company also offers several discounts that might help you lower your premium, such as potential savings for being accident-free, a good student, having a vehicle with certain safety equipment and signing up for automatic payments.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
Mercury
Mercury is a smaller insurance company that only writes policies in 11 states, including Texas. As a small carrier, Mercury does not offer as many endorsements as some larger competitors, but it does offer rideshare coverage and roadside assistance. Low-mileage drivers may particularly appreciate Mercury’s RealDrive pay-per-mile insurance option. Mercury is not scored in the Texas region of J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience before purchasing coverage.
Learn more: Mercury Insurance review
Esurance
Esurance is a digital insurance company backed by Allstate, with some of the lowest average rates in El Paso for auto insurance. As a digital company, Esurance has an easy-to-use website and mobile app that may appeal to drivers who prioritize virtual policy management. The company offers standard coverage types as well as several additional options like roadside assistance and gap insurance. Esurance did not rank on the 2022 J.D. Power study and Allstate came in below the segment average, so you may want to speak with existing policyholders before purchasing coverage.
Learn more: Esurance Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in El Paso
When it comes to finding and keeping the cheapest car insurance in El Paso, there are several ways you might go about it. While the tips below aren’t the only ways to find and keep the cheapest car insurance in El Paso, they may be a good starting point.
- Shop around and compare rates: Obtaining free quotes from multiple car insurance companies may help you to identify which will offer the lowest rates for you for the coverage you want. Specifying the same coverage types and limits may help ensure your comparisons are as accurate as possible.
- Maintain a clean driving record: Car insurance carriers typically see accidents and tickets as an indication of risky driving and raise rates as a result. Avoiding driving infractions may help keep your rates low over time, even if you already have a mark or two on your driving record.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.