The Federal Reserve held steady on interest rates in its first policy-setting meeting of 2025 — but home equity financing became a little more affordable this past week. The $30,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) dropped two basis points to 8.26 percent — an almost two-year low, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. Meanwhile, the average $30,000 home equity loan also fell, to 8.44 percent.

“ The Fed cut benchmark interest rates a total of one full percentage point in the last few months of 2024 and this has helped bring home equity rates lower,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “Now, the Fed is on the sidelines because inflation remains stubbornly high and has made little progress toward the 2 percent target in more than a year. If the Fed is going to resume rate cuts, inflation needs to come down.” McBride forecasts that the Fed will lower rates three times in 2025.

Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low HELOC 8.26% 8.36% 9.27% 8.98% 8.26% 15-year home equity loan 8.52% 8.49% 9.03% 8.63% 8.37% 10-year home equity loan 8.57% 8.55% 9.05% 8.68% 8.46% Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.

What’s driving home equity rates today?

For homeowners looking to tap record amounts of home equity, the good news could well be ongoing. McBride forecasts that HELOC rates will continue to decline in 2025, averaging 7.25 percent, their lowest level in three years.

Omar Jordan, founder and CEO at Coviance, a platform that streamlines compliance processes in HELOC and home equity lending, agrees. “The housing shortage and President Trump’s promises to deregulate and provide financial relief to Americans will impact HELOC rates later this year. Even more so in 2026, when Trump promotes someone into the Fed Chair seat when the current term is due to expire.”

The demand for HELOCs is being driven by two factors: lender competition — as banks and mortgage companies try to attract applicants with low-for-a-limited-time loan terms — and the Federal Reserve’s actions. The central bank cut interest rates three times in late 2024, but put the breaks on at its January meeting, moving cautiously as it keeps an eye on inflation.

“I expect the economy is still going to continue to grow at a slower, but still solid pace,” McBride says. “An environment where the economy is in good shape and homeowners have a pile of equity to draw from is also conducive to more marketing efforts and things like introductory rates. The forecast of where the HELOC rate is going to be at the end of the year encompasses not just the effects of what I expect to be three rate cuts from the Fed, but also one where we’re seeing more introductory offers and lower rates.”

Home Equity Icon Home equity trends Total homeowner equity as of the third quarter of 2024 was almost $35 trillion, now slightly off a record high reached the previous quarter. The average equity gain of mortgage-holding homeowners between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 was $5,700. Median home equity in U.S. households grew by $47,900 between 2019 and 2022, primarily due to the rising residential values during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What influences home equity rates?

Several factors can influence interest rates on HELOCs and new home equity loans. That includes the prime rate, which is tied to Federal Reserve monetary policy. When the Fed raises rates, borrowing costs on equity-based loans tend to go up. The opposite tends to happen when it lowers rates.

The individualized offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan reflects an additional factor: your creditworthiness, specifically your credit score, debt-to-income ratio and the value of the home.

To be sure, the Fed’s moves influence interest rates on a variety of credit products. However, because HELOCs and home equity loans are linked to your home as collateral, those rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.

Home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit

