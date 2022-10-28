USAA® Secured American Express® Card

A decent card for eligible military personnel and family members, but it falls short where other secured cards shine.

USAA® Secured American Express® Card overview

The USAA Secured Amex carries a relatively low APR and plenty of perks but doesn’t offer any rewards. It’s available to active military members, qualifying veterans and their family members. Credit-builders and military personnel may consider this card if they’re already members of USAA, but non-members will need to sign up for USAA first. 

Although its lack of value stands up poorly to other secured cards, the security deposit you make to open this card earns interest in a certificate of deposit (CD) account with USAA. This feature and the card’s nuanced perks portfolio are the card’s most redeeming aspects.

USAA Secured Amex pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You earn interest on your security deposit, which could be a passive stand-in for earning rewards.

  • Checkmark

    The issuer reports activity to the three major credit bureaus, helping you build credit.

  • Checkmark

    Doesn’t charge an annual fee, so it doesn’t add extra costs to building credit.

Cons

  • Membership is restricted to military members, qualifying veterans and family members.

  • You won’t have access to your security deposit for as long as your card account is open.

  • There’s no option to graduate to an unsecured card, something that most secured cards offer.

Why you might want the USAA Secured Amex

Secured cards present the opportunity to build credit for anyone who isn’t eligible for an unsecured card. The USAA Secured Amex meets most of the criteria that the best secured cards do, but goes the extra mile by offering some convenient travel and purchase benefits.

Rates and fees: Relatively low APR and minimal fees

This card’s APR is slightly lower than most secured credit card APRs. It’s a minimal difference but could be enough to sway your decision if you’re particularly wary of interest charges and spiraling into credit card debt. However, if you’re interested in a secured credit card, you likely have a limited or damaged credit history, meaning that you should focus on positive credit habits that can help you build your score. One example of a good credit habit is paying on time and in full to avoid interest altogether. Although you should consider APRs when applying for cards and reviewing your options, you should never think of an APR as something you need to pay unless you’re carrying a balance.

There’s also no annual or foreign transaction fee, and USAA won’t charge a penalty APR if you make a late payment.

Perks: Great for travel and purchase protections

USAA offers plenty of perks and purchase protections for cardholders. 

It’s a great card for travel because it provides common insurance perks you’ll often find on premium travel cards, and it will extend eligible manufacturer warranties. Plus, when you pay your phone bill with your USAA credit card, you’ll qualify for up to $500 of reimbursement funds if your cell phone is stolen or damaged.

Secured cards don’t normally offer these benefits, so it could be a solid trade-off since this card doesn’t have rewards.

Earn interest: Your security deposit will accrue interest

This card’s most unique feature is its interest-earning CD account that your security deposit funds. Although USAA doesn’t disclose the interest rate in the card terms, this uncommon offer is worth considering when weighing your options. It might incentivize you to deposit more than the minimum to access a higher line of credit and earn more interest on the CD. Although better banking alternatives, like a high-yield savings account, are available, these accounts sometimes have minimum deposit amounts that could be out of reach.

The USAA Secured Amex card can help you establish a credit history and provide some small earnings until you can open an unsecured credit card account.

Why you might want a different secured card

Although it offers some great perks and your deposit will accrue interest, some drawbacks are worth noting and could make other options more appealing.

Low value: Lacks a welcome offer and ongoing rewards

The USAA Secured American Express doesn’t offer a welcome bonus or other introductory offers, which is common with secured credit cards.

Some secured cards come with sign-up bonuses, and while a short-term offer shouldn’t be the priority, these bonuses sometimes come without any added costs. However, even cards that lack welcome offers may come with rewards but the USAA Secured Amex doesn’t have ongoing cash back, points or miles.

Security deposit: High minimum deposit requirement

This card requires a minimum security deposit of $250 to get started, which is $50 higher than the $200 requirement on many other cards. Although this may not seem like a substantial difference, some cardholders may struggle to balance everyday expenses and $250 may not be feasible for some people. However, this higher deposit also means you’ll benefit from a higher credit limit when you open your card account, so it’ll provide some flexibility when you take your credit utilization ratio into consideration.

You can find secured cards that require deposits of just $200, with others asking for minimum deposits of $100 or less. If you qualify, the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card may offer a $200 credit limit for a deposit as low as $49 ($99 or $200 minimum deposit possible, depending on your credit score). If you’re wary of locking away $250 upfront to access credit, you might want to consider alternatives. That said, other cards’ deposits won’t accrue interest like the USAA Secured Amex’s deposit will.

Membership: Exclusive to USAA members

You won’t qualify for this card unless you’re a USAA member, which means you, a spouse or a parent must be in the military or be a veteran with an Honorable or General Under Honorable Conditions discharge.

To create a USAA account as a military member or qualifying veteran, you need to provide the branch of military service, rank and service dates; spouses and children need to provide the USAA number for the qualifying member’s account in order to be eligible.

If you don’t qualify because you don’t meet the minimum membership requirements for USAA, then it rules this card out. Fortunately, better credit cards are available without membership requirements.

How the USAA Secured Amercian Express card compares to other secured cards

This could be a good card for building credit if you or a loved one in the military need a credit card. You should always shop around for better options, so here are a couple worth considering.

Who is the USAA Secured Amex right for?

The USAA Secured Amex is a niche secured card that may appeal to members of the armed forces without any credit history.

Bankrate’s take — Is the USAA Secured American Express Card worth it?

The USAA Secured American Express card can be a great entry point for members of the armed forces, qualifying veterans and their family members to build or rebuild credit. The card is also available to cadets who, like college students, may have thin credit files that won’t let them qualify for a different credit card.

The card will report to all three major credit bureaus, so with regular on-time payments, anyone using it can improve their credit score. However, its lack of rewards, intro APR periods and high deposit requirements may turn some applicants away.

Frequently asked questions

