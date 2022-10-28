Why you might want the USAA Secured Amex

Secured cards present the opportunity to build credit for anyone who isn’t eligible for an unsecured card. The USAA Secured Amex meets most of the criteria that the best secured cards do, but goes the extra mile by offering some convenient travel and purchase benefits.

Rates and fees: Relatively low APR and minimal fees

This card’s APR is slightly lower than most secured credit card APRs. It’s a minimal difference but could be enough to sway your decision if you’re particularly wary of interest charges and spiraling into credit card debt. However, if you’re interested in a secured credit card, you likely have a limited or damaged credit history, meaning that you should focus on positive credit habits that can help you build your score. One example of a good credit habit is paying on time and in full to avoid interest altogether. Although you should consider APRs when applying for cards and reviewing your options, you should never think of an APR as something you need to pay unless you’re carrying a balance.

There’s also no annual or foreign transaction fee, and USAA won’t charge a penalty APR if you make a late payment.

Perks: Great for travel and purchase protections

USAA offers plenty of perks and purchase protections for cardholders.

It’s a great card for travel because it provides common insurance perks you’ll often find on premium travel cards, and it will extend eligible manufacturer warranties. Plus, when you pay your phone bill with your USAA credit card, you’ll qualify for up to $500 of reimbursement funds if your cell phone is stolen or damaged.

Secured cards don’t normally offer these benefits, so it could be a solid trade-off since this card doesn’t have rewards.

Earn interest: Your security deposit will accrue interest

This card’s most unique feature is its interest-earning CD account that your security deposit funds. Although USAA doesn’t disclose the interest rate in the card terms, this uncommon offer is worth considering when weighing your options. It might incentivize you to deposit more than the minimum to access a higher line of credit and earn more interest on the CD. Although better banking alternatives, like a high-yield savings account, are available, these accounts sometimes have minimum deposit amounts that could be out of reach.

The USAA Secured Amex card can help you establish a credit history and provide some small earnings until you can open an unsecured credit card account.