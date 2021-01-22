U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® review

Written by
Claire Dickey
Edited by
Emily Sherman
Reviewed by
Antonio Ruiz-Camacho
 /  3 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.1

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite&trade; MasterCard&#174;

U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ MasterCard®
*

3.1
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

1% - 3%

Rewards Rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® Overview

The U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® is geared toward small business owners who want to earn cash back without an annual fee. Plus, the dual low-interest introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers is great if you need more payment flexibility.

What are the advantages and disadvantages?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Earn an unlimited 3 percent cash back on eligible purchases

  • Checkmark

    Earn an extra 25 percent on prior year’s rewards (up to $250) each anniversary year

  • Checkmark

    No annual fee, lengthy intro APR on both purchases and balance transfers and free employee cards

Cons

  • Rewards must be redeemed in $25 increments

  • Rewards can only be redeemed for statement credits, bank deposits or a rewards card

A deeper look at the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: Up to 3 percent cash back on eligible gas stations, office supply stores and cellphone/service providers purchases; 1 percent cash back on everything else
  • Welcome offer: Earn $500 cash back when you spend $3000 in the first 90 days of opening your account
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Purchase intro APR: 0 percent for 12 billing cycles
  • Balance transfer intro APR: 0 percent for 12 billing cycles
  • Regular APR: 13.99 percent to 22.99 percent variable

Current welcome offer

Earn $500 cash back when you spend $3000 in the first 90 days of opening your account

Cash back

If you’re interested in earning cash back without an annual fee, the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is worth considering. Unlike many cash back cards, you can earn unlimited rewards in the qualifying categories.

Earning cash back

To get the most from the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard, you’ll want to use the card on eligible purchases at gas stations, office supply stores and cellphone/service providers. You’ll earn an unlimited 3 percent in these categories.

Get 25% of your prior year’s cash rewards, up to $250, on the anniversary of opening your account.

Redeeming cash back

A major upside to the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard? Your rewards will never expire. The downside? They must be redeemed in increments of $25.

To cash in rewards, simply log in to your U.S. bank account and choose to redeem under the “My Rewards” tab. Or, you can call U.S. Bank and redeem over the phone.

How much are points worth?

You accrue rewards on a dollar basis, as a percentage of what you spend. So, at 3 percent cash back, you’re earning $3 for every $100 you spend. Outside the bonus categories, you will earn $1 for every $100 you spend. Your account will reflect your rewards as dollars.

Key cardholder perks

The U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard is one of the best U.S. Bank business credit cards. The rewards structure is amplified by an intro APR offer and a $0 annual fee, so you can get the most bang for your buck.

Free employee cards

If you have employees who are responsible for business purchases, you can get them a card at no additional cost. Their purchases will help you earn rewards. And U.S. Bank offers 24/7 customer service and fraud monitoring so you don’t have to worry about your additional cards.

Extra coverage

As with any World Elite Mastercard, you’ll get the added benefits of cellphone protection, auto rental insurance coverage, airport concierge assistance and more.

Annual bonus

Each year, you’ll receive a 25 percent bonus on the cash you earn from the year prior, up to $250.

Rates and fees

With the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard, you get a 0 percent intro APR for the first 12 billing cycles on both purchases and balance transfers. The balance transfer fee is 3 percent or $5, whichever is greater. If you have any large upcoming purchases, this window can be an ideal time to finance them. Otherwise, the regular APR is a variable rate of 13.99 percent to 22.99 percent variable.

Additionally, there is no annual fee.

How the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard compares to other business cash back cards

The U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard holds its own against other business credit cards. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, for example, has unlimited cash back at a rate of 1.5 percent. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card offers rewards in similar categories at a slightly higher rate; but the cash back is curbed by a spending limit of $25,000.

Image of U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite&trade; MasterCard&#174;

U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite™ MasterCard®

Annual fee

$0*

Intro offer

$500
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 3%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$900
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Ink Business Cash&reg; Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$900
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards card with

If you’re looking to make the most of the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards card, consider filling the gaps this card doesn’t cover. Have travel expenses or spend lots of money on company meals? Pair your U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards Elite Mastercard with one that rewards you for the expenses.

Bankrate’s Take—Is the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard worth it?

Not only is this card one of the best U.S. Bank business credit cards, but it’s also one of the better cash back cards in the game. If you rack up a lot of business expenses in the right categories, there’s no limit on what you can earn. Get the most from the U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard by shopping at office supply stores, gas stations and phone companies.

Compare the best business credit cards
Written by
Claire Dickey
Editor, Credit Cards

Claire Dickey is a product editor for Bankrate, CreditCards.com and To Her Credit. Before joining Bankrate, Claire worked as a copywriter for brands within the telecommunications industry as well as a hybrid marketing and content writer.

Edited by
Emily Sherman
Former Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Reviewed by
Antonio Ruiz-Camacho
Former Senior Director of Content

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.