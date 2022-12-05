Nordstrom Visa Signature®
*The information about the Nordstrom Visa Signature® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
*
*The information about the Nordstrom Visa Signature® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro offer
1X - 3X
Rewards rate
3 points per dollar spent with us on your Nordstrom credit card. 1 point per dollar everywhere else Visa® credit cards are accepted
Annual fee
Regular APR