Why you might want a different store credit card

The Nordstrom Visa has some limitations that might make the card a poor choice for some.

Rates and fees: A higher-than-average ongoing APR

The Nordstrom Visa’s ongoing APR is higher than the national average on both the low-end and high-end. While you should pay off your balance in full at the end of each statement period, a high APR introduces some risk to the card if you ever need to pay less than the full balance. The card also charges a $29 returned payment fee and a $40 late payment fee, so steer clear if you’re not confident in your ability to use a credit card.

Welcome offer: Lacking in upfront value

Sporting a welcome offer worth just $40 in value (and you must earn and redeem the same day you open your account), the Nordstrom Visa doesn’t offer a very exciting (or valuable) day-one value compared to other store cards on the market.

The card’s lack of intro APR on purchases or balance transfers makes this more apparent. These benefits are a significant value add on credit cards thanks to the money they can save on interest. Having either would have made the Nordstrom card much easier to recommend for cardholders who are only occasional Nordstrom customers.

Credit score dependent: You may not qualify for the Visa

There are actually two versions of the Nordstrom credit card. One is the authentic Visa card, which you can use to make purchases anywhere Visa is accepted. The other is a retail card, which you can only use to make purchases at eligible Nordstrom stores. Which card you receive depends on your credit score: if your credit score isn’t good enough, you may only qualify for the retail version of the card.

While the cards are mostly identical regarding Nordstrom perks, you can’t use the retail version of the card on purchases outside of Nordstrom. In addition, this version of the card isn’t a Visa, so you’ll also miss out on any potential Visa Signature perks.