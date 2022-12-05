Nordstrom Visa® credit card review: A valuable card for Nordstrom enthusiasts

The Nordstrom Visa® credit card best suits Nordstrom shoppers pushing their way through the Nordy Club.

Nordstrom Visa overview

If you’re a fan of the Nordstrom department store and make frequent purchases with the retailer, you might consider opening a Nordstrom Visa Credit Card. It earns rewards on Nordstrom purchases and offers a few store-specific perks to help your shopping experience, like gaining first access to sales and earning automatic Influencer status. 

Aside from these Nordstrom-specific features, the card has little additional value. It earns a small rewards rate on non-Nordstrom purchases and offers no intro APR on purchases or balance transfers. Depending on your creditworthiness, you could also be eligible for a Nordstrom Visa Signature or Visa Platinum credit card, which offers some Visa-specific perks. This makes it a rather run-of-the-mill store credit card, which isn’t necessarily bad; it just makes the card an incredibly specialized tool. You’ll use it on Nordstrom purchases and little else. 

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 2X points per dollar spent at Nordstrom and its brands, including Nordstrom Rack (3X points if you're an Ambassador or higher in the Nordy Club)
    • 1X points on all other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Typical 
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $40 Bonus Note (when you make any purchase at Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com or Nordstrom Rack the day you're approved.)

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive 
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: None
    • Purchase intro APR: None
    • Balance transfer intro APR: None
    • Regular APR: 24.15 percent to 31.15 percent variable (31.15 percent for retail card)
    • Foreign Transaction Fee: None 

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • $200 Status Alteration credit 
    • Automatic Influencer status at the Nordy Club 
    • Chance at Visa Signature benefits 

    Expert Appraisal: Good 
    See our expert analysis

Nordstrom Visa pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Earn solid rewards on eligible Nordstrom purchases, including Nordstrom.com.

  • Checkmark

    Gain automatic Influencer status with the Nordy Club, Nordstrom’s loyalty program.

  • Checkmark

    Unlocks the ability to earn Icon status, the highest tier of the Nordy Club

Cons

  • Limited reward opportunities outside of Nordstrom purchases.

  • Low upfront value due to a weak welcome offer and lack of intro APR.

  • Depending on your credit, you may only qualify for the closed-loop version of the card.

Why you might want the Nordstrom Visa

The Nordstrom Visa offers two big perks for Nordstrom enthusiasts that can boost your Nordstrom experience. 

Card perks: Automatic Influencer status 

Qualifying for the Nordstrom Visa will automatically grant Influencer status in the Nordy Club, Nordstrom’s strangely named loyalty program. Typically, you’d need to spend at least $500 in a year to gain this status level and enjoy the following benefits:

  • Free basic alterations
  • Lifestyle workshops
  • First to shop Select Brands
  • First to shop Clear the Rack
  • Three personal double points days
  • Priority access to style events 

Cardholders additionally receive the following benefits at this status level:

  • $200 Status Alterations credit
  • Early access to anniversary sales

This is a nice array of quality-of-life improvements to your Nordstrom shopping experience, though it's mostly centered on improving access to existing deals. 

Nordy Club: Exclusive Icon access

Owning a Nordstrom Visa credit card is the only way to access the exclusive tier of the Nordy Club, Icon status. You’ll need to spend a net purchase balance of $15,000 in a given year at Nordstrom stores using your Nordstrom card to earn this status. Reaching this milestone will earn you Icon status for the rest of the year and the entirety of the following year. Benefits include all of the perks included in Influencer, as well as:

  • Invite-only events
  • Nordstrom to you (In-home stylist)
  • Same-day delivery on Nordstrom store purchases at select locations
  • Nordstrom After-Hours
  • Unlimited free alterations on Nordstrom purchases
  • Icon early access to anniversary sales
  • Reimbursement for Nordstrom credit card fees
  • Icon-exclusive customer care
  • Icon-only events
  • Dining or spa experiences

You’ll note that Icon members receive free alterations and Icon-specific access to the anniversary sale: two supercharged versions of the cardholder-specific perks from the Influencer status. 

Rewards rate: Earn additional points on Nordstrom purchases

Base members of the Nordy Club earn 1 point per dollar spent on Nordstrom purchases. Making those purchases with a Nordstrom Visa card will boost your earned rewards to 2X points, or 3X points if you reach Ambassador or Icon status. You can earn these points at all eligible Nordstrom stores, including Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local stores. 

You can redeem 1,000 points for $10 toward your next Nordstrom purchase at the Influencer level (and 2,000 points for $20), giving this card a 2 percent earning rate at Influencer status and a 3 percent earning rate beyond that. This is a solid rewards rate for a store card with no annual fee.  

 

Why you might want a different store credit card

The Nordstrom Visa has some limitations that might make the card a poor choice for some. 

Rates and fees: A higher-than-average ongoing APR 

The Nordstrom Visa’s ongoing APR is higher than the national average on both the low-end and high-end. While you should pay off your balance in full at the end of each statement period, a high APR introduces some risk to the card if you ever need to pay less than the full balance. The card also charges a $29 returned payment fee and a $40 late payment fee, so steer clear if you’re not confident in your ability to use a credit card. 

Welcome offer: Lacking in upfront value 

Sporting a welcome offer worth just $40 in value (and you must earn and redeem the same day you open your account), the Nordstrom Visa doesn’t offer a very exciting (or valuable) day-one value compared to other store cards on the market. 

The card’s lack of intro APR on purchases or balance transfers makes this more apparent. These benefits are a significant value add on credit cards thanks to the money they can save on interest. Having either would have made the Nordstrom card much easier to recommend for cardholders who are only occasional Nordstrom customers. 

Credit score dependent: You may not qualify for the Visa 

There are actually two versions of the Nordstrom credit card. One is the authentic Visa card, which you can use to make purchases anywhere Visa is accepted. The other is a retail card, which you can only use to make purchases at eligible Nordstrom stores. Which card you receive depends on your credit score: if your credit score isn’t good enough, you may only qualify for the retail version of the card. 

While the cards are mostly identical regarding Nordstrom perks, you can’t use the retail version of the card on purchases outside of Nordstrom. In addition, this version of the card isn’t a Visa, so you’ll also miss out on any potential Visa Signature perks

How the Nordstrom Visa compares to other shopping rewards cards

Store cards are available almost everywhere you shop, each with its own store-specific benefits. It’s tough to compare two co-branded store cards given their niche nature, but it's helpful to look at a general shopping rewards card to understand how co-branded cards differ. 

Since a shopping rewards card doesn’t always offer many rewards outside the associated store, you could pair it with a cash-back card to maximize your purchases.

Who is the Nordstrom Visa right for?

As the card has such specific perks, there’s just one type of person who should give it a look.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Nordstrom Visa worth it?

The Nordstrom Visa Signature card is best for shoppers who are loyal to the Nordstrom brand and can take advantage of all the shopping perks (such as alterations and sales).

While there may not be an annual fee, if you don’t purchase enough from Nordstrom (or its other brands) regularly, this credit card won’t work for you since it only earns (and redeems) bonus points on Nordstrom purchases. Store credit cards are designed to keep you loyal to one brand, and the Nordstrom Visa Credit Card is no exception.

*All information about the Nordstrom Visa Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express, please click here.

Frequently asked questions

