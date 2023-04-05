Green Dot Unlimited Cash Back Bank Account Visa® Debit Card review

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : Unlimited 2 percent cash back on online and mobile purchases

: Unlimited 2 percent cash back on online and mobile purchases Monthly fee : $7.95 (waived by spending at least $1,000 in the previous monthly period)

: $7.95 (waived by spending at least $1,000 in the previous monthly period) Initial deposit : $20 to $500

: $20 to $500 Early direct deposit ? Yes (“ASAP Direct Deposit,” up to two days before payday)

? Yes (“ASAP Direct Deposit,” up to two days before payday) Out of network ATM withdrawal fee : $3 per transaction (50 cents for ATM balance inquiry)

: $3 per transaction (50 cents for ATM balance inquiry) Overdraft fee : N/A

? Yes (“ASAP Direct Deposit,” up to two days before payday) Additional savings account included? Yes (2 percent APY on up to a $10,000 balance)

Rewards rate

Unlimited 2 percent cash back is excellent, even for cash back credit cards. But cash back-earning purchases in the online and mobile spending bonus categories are limited by merchant category codes (MCCs) and Green Dot’s restrictive qualifying terms.

Earning cash back

In order to receive the unlimited 2 percent cash back on online and mobile purchases, the merchant category code—a four-digit number used to classify businesses based on their primary products/services—must describe it as a strictly online or mobile purchase.

The issue here is that there aren’t many specific MCCs in Visa’s entire list specifically outlining goods and services that fit the description for online and mobile purchases. The card agreement says that depending on the retailer’s MCC, “some online and in-app purchases appear to us as non-qualifying purchases.” If the merchant’s code doesn’t categorize itself as an online or mobile merchant, then you won’t earn cash back.

For example, if you order from a brick-and-mortar bookstore online, its MCC doesn’t indicate it was an online merchant and the Green Dot app doesn’t notify you that it was online purchase either, your purchase won’t earn rewards.

Your other reward opportunities are further limited by Green Dot’s sprawling list of which online purchases don’t qualify:

Airline purchases

Person-to-person transactions (services such as PayPal and Venmo), digital wallets (such as Apple Pay and Google Pay), digital and gambling currencies (such as casino chips, lottery tickets and in-game currency purchases for mobile and online video games) and traveler’s checks

Prepaid cards, such as gift cards

Bill payments

greendot.com and Green Dot mobile app transactions

That means that even if you shop on Amazon.com or make in-app purchases, you can’t earn cash back while guarding your card with a digital wallet or another third-party P2P payment service. This strips away a strong layer of identity theft protection when you’re shopping online—which is especially concerning since debit cards don’t have the same protections as credit cards.

Redeeming cash back

Cash back can only be added to your account after 12 months of use, meaning upon your account anniversary each year. You then have one year to redeem the rewards before they expire.

This is remarkably less flexible than how many rewards credit cards operate. Usually, you receive your new rewards and can redeem them shortly after each month’s billing statement.

How much are rewards worth?

Once you consider the $7.95 monthly fee, any returns you make from cash back take a huge cut. It would take spending $397.50 each month on online or mobile purchases to break even. Otherwise, you can spend $1,000 each month to waive the monthly fee and save nearly $8 of rewards. If you usually spend less than $1,000 with your debit card each month, you’ll be losing almost $100 in rewards each year in monthly fees.

To decide if these rewards are worthwhile, you should evaluate your budget and gauge how much you spend shopping online and via mobile each month.