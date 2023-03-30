Why you might want a different secured card

Despite its solid credit-building perks and great interest rate, the First Progress Platinum Prestige secured card comes with its fair share of drawbacks. With its potentially low credit limit and myriad fees, this card can cost more than it’s worth.

Credit limit: The limit is quite low

Like most secured cards, your initial security deposit on the card becomes your credit limit. With the First Progress Platinum Prestige, this amount can be anywhere from $200 to $2,000. Keeping a low credit utilization ratio helps improve your credit score, but keeping a low ratio is more challenging with a lower credit limit. The general guideline is to keep this ratio under 30 percent, but the minimum $200 credit limit means you’ll need to keep your balance below a mere $60.

This detail is important since the annual fee will eat into your credit limit when you first open your account and when it’s charged each year. If you start with the minimum $200 credit limit, you’ll actually have just $151 available on your card in your first billing cycle, with very little spending power before you reach above 30 percent on your credit utilization ratio.

Rates and fees: A few caveats to keep in mind

If you’re interested in the First Progress Platinum Prestige’s low APR because you’ll carry a balance from time to time, you should be aware of the card’s other fees. The annual fee is $49, which is expensive compared to other cards of its caliber and generally a negative to have on a credit building card unless you have few other options. The card also charges up to $30 for your first late payment, then up to $41 if you’re late again in the following six billing cycles. This factor adds a layer of grace not typically seen among secured credit cards, but these fees can still add up quickly if you fall behind on payments.

Finally, if you can’t pay your bill online or you’re worried your payment will be posted too late, you can make an expedited telephone payment in exchange for a $10 fee. There is also a $1 fee if you ever need a copy of a billing statement over six months old.

Redemption: Limited options for rewards and low earning rate

You can only redeem the rewards you earn with the First Progress Platinum Prestige as a statement credit. Once you’ve earned a minimum of 500 rewards points or $5 worth of earnings, you’ll be able to redeem your points for a statement credit toward your card balance. Since you only earn 1 percent cash back on purchases and the card carries an annual fee, it will take some time before your spending pays off.