Despite its decent intro bonus and potential rewards, the Delta Reserve’s equally sizable annual fee means it isn’t a very approachable card for more frugal spenders.
Plus, the dynamic award pricing and large travel budget required to make the most of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card’s elite status benefits aren’t the easiest systems for casual flyers — especially since the rewards are limited to one airline. Here is how a few similarly priced premium travel cards compete.
Delta SkyMiles Reserve vs. Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
The showdown between Delta’s premium Reserve card and midlevel Delta SkyMiles Platinum card comes down to the level of benefits that matter most to you. Both cards boast generous welcome offers, 3X miles on Delta purchases and chances to earn a companion certificate and reach elite status faster. But the SkyMiles Reserve adds some enhanced features to help justify its supersized annual fee.
Unlike the SkyMiles Reserve, the SkyMiles Platinum doesn’t grant access to The Centurion Lounges. With the SkyMiles Reserve, cardmembers will also have an easier time reaching elite status. Big spenders can also earn up to 60,000 MQMs per calendar year. On the other hand, the SkyMiles Platinum gives you a chance to earn up to 20,000 MQMs per year.
Plus, MQMs require slightly more spending through Medallion Status Boost with the Platinum card. You’ll essentially need to spend $2.50 to earn one MQM (10,000 MQMs per $25,000 in purchases) compared to the SkyMiles Reserve card, which essentially earns an MQM per $2 spent (15,000 MQMs per $30,000 in purchases). (Note that effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available, and there will be a new way to earn toward Medallion Status with the Card. Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges.)
The SkyMiles Platinum has a smaller annual fee ($250) and the chance to earn rewards in everyday bonus categories like U.S. supermarkets and restaurants. This will get the job done for Delta loyalists with a smaller budget whose spending fits those additional categories. But you’ll have to be content with the limited perks, which also include a slightly smaller welcome offer and a companion certificate that can only be used for coach.
Delta SkyMiles Reserve vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card
Users who are loyal to Delta will get the greatest value out of the SkyMiles Reserve. But if you prefer having more options with how you fly and where you can redeem your points, a general travel card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve may be a better fit.
The Sapphire Reserve has a $550 annual fee but it packs plenty of features that make the price tag worth it for far more travelers. You can earn up to $300 in statement credits toward a variety of travel purchases each year, plus an up to $100 application fee credit every four years toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS. Its other major benefits include similarly comprehensive travel and shopping protections plus complimentary Priority Pass Select lounge access, which can be much handier considering there are more than 1,300 lounges across the globe.
If you’re not committed to one airline, the Sapphire Reserve provides more opportunities to earn flexible points — which can be more valuable than Delta SkyMiles. You can rack up 3X points on general travel and dining, plus 5X to 10X points on select travel and dining purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards (3X travel rewards begin after receiving your $300 of annual travel credits).
These rewards can be redeemed for a variety of non-travel options, including for cash back at an even 1-cent value per point. However, your points are worth 1.5 cents apiece toward Chase Ultimate Rewards travel. You can even net around 2.0 cents per point on average with the right transfer partner based on Bankrate’s latest point valuations.
Best cards to pair with this card
The elite status boost spending requirements mean the Delta Reserve card should be your primary credit card. But pairing it with cards in the same SkyMiles family and other American Express travel cards can extend its reach to earn more rewards outside Delta purchases.
The Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, for instance, provides a great dining companion for unlimited 2X miles on restaurant purchases at no annual fee. Thanks to the SkyMiles cards’ American Express network, you can also transfer Amex Membership points to your Delta rewards account in a pinch if you have a point-earning Amex card.