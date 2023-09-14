Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card review: Premium value for Delta loyalists

The annual fee may be worth it if you’re a frequent Delta flyer looking for elite loyalty perks that can make your travel experience more pleasant

Written by
Steve Dashiell
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 /  18 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.3

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

If you want to fly in style and comfort, this card expedites your path to elite loyalty status perks and boosted rewards — all while upscaling your experience with higher-class annual companion certificate seats, airport lounge perks and more. However, only the most loyal Delta flyers may be able to justify these advantages in exchange for the card’s high annual fee and low rewards rates.

Info
Best for Delta Sky Club fans
Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Reserve American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
  • Rewards value
    4.1 / 5
    APR
    3 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    4 / 5
    Features
    4 / 5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

$1200

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card overview

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card is the top-of-the-line Delta Air Lines card, explicitly made for frequent Delta flyers who want a first-class travel experience — complete with elevated travel perks and the fastest route to loyalty status privileges.

However, the card’s hefty annual fee narrows potential cardholders to those who spend significant time and money with the airline and plan to hold a high-tier Delta Medallion loyalty program status. But effective Jan 1., 2024, the Status Boost® for the Medallion benefit will no longer be available, and there will be a new way to earn toward Medallion Status with the card. (Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges.)

Ultimately, the SkyMiles Reserve delivers Delta’s flagship experience to loyal passengers, but other Delta cards and general-purpose travel credit cards could easily carry more value for a lower annual fee if you don’t care about flying first class or climbing the Medallion status ladder.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3X miles per dollar on eligible Delta flights and Delta Vacations® 
    • 1X miles on all other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
    See our expert analysis

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • 100,000 bonus miles after $6,000 in purchases in the first six months

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: $650
    • Regular APR: 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent (variable)

    Expert Appraisal: Typical
    See our expert analysis

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • MQD Headstart and MQD Boost
    • Access to Delta Sky Club lounges (effective 2/1/25, Reserve card members will receive 15 visits per year to the Delta Sky Club)
    • Two annual Delta Sky Club one-time guest passes
    • Access to The Centurion Lounges
    • Annual companion certificate worth one round-trip flight to a domestic, Caribbean, or Central American destination
    • $240 Resy credit (up to $20 per month in statemetn credits on eligible purchases with U.S. Resy restaurants with enrolled card)
    • $200 Delta Stays credit (up to $200 per year as a statement credit on prepaid bookings through Delta Stays on delta.com
    • $120 rideshare credit (up to $10 in statement credits each month on U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers
    • First checked bag free

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
    See our expert analysis

Delta SkyMiles Reserve pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    It carries Delta’s strongest benefit roster for luxury travel, including complimentary Delta Sky Club and Centurion Lounge access, two annual Sky Club guest passes and priority for complimentary upgrades.

  • Checkmark

    Valuable perks like the annual companion certificate and first free checked bag can help make up for the annual fee.

  • Checkmark

    Its extensive travel protections include trip cancellation and interruption insurance, trip delay insurance and baggage insurance, plus cellphone protection.

Cons

  • The annual fee can be too steep without obtaining Medallion Status or maximizing the annual airport lounge and companion certificate perks.

  • It doesn’t offer a few luxury travel card staples like annual credits for airfare, rideshares, CLEAR membership or TSA PreCheck costs. It has limited tiered reward categories compared to less-premium SkyMiles cards.

Why you might want the Delta SkyMiles Reserve

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve offers a lot of bang for your buck if you take advantage of its strengths: its luxury travel perks.

Welcome offer: Impressive despite the annual fee

New Delta SkyMiles Reserve cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus miles for spending $6,000 in purchases in the first six months. According to our latest point valuations, Delta miles are worth around 1.2 cents apiece on average, so this intro offer would be worth around $1,200. This is currently the most valuable welcome offer on a consumer-level Delta card and is a big step up from the card's previous intro bonus, which offered just 60,000 miles (though it only carried a $5,000 spending requirement).

This welcome offer is also on par with some of the best offers from general-purpose travel cards. For example, Bankrate’s point valuations show that the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card’s 60,000-point intro bonus (after spending $4,000 in the first three months) can also be worth around $1,200 if you find the right transfer partner (based Bankrate's latest point and mile valuations, which give Chase points an average value of 2.0 cents per point).

Card perks: More than make up the cost of the card

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve card’s numerous luxury perks are its main selling point and where cardholders will find much of the card’s value.

Why you might want a different airline card

Despite its powerful perks, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve has a few weak spots that limit who might find the card useful. 

Rates and fees: Expensive and unfriendly to authorized users 

One of the Delta Reserve card’s biggest drawbacks is its $650 annual fee. It makes the card a hard sell for casual flyers and others who want to earn bonus miles on categories other than Delta purchases. We estimate you'd need to spend about $18,000 per year on Delta purchases to recoup the annual fee via rewards alone, so achieving elite status and taking advantage of your travel benefits is key.

Another drawback is that Delta charges an annual fee of $175 for each additional card it issues. For that price, authorized users have lounge access, and their purchases count toward gaining elite status for the primary cardholder.

A few other premium rewards cards also charge high annual fees for additional users, but plenty of more cost-effective options are available, especially if you look at general travel rewards credit cards.

Rewards rate: Not fitting of a luxury card 

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card only earns its 3X miles rate on Delta flight and vacation purchases, so it isn’t very rewarding outside the airport. Not only do several Delta SkyMiles cards earn higher rates on non-Delta purchases, but several general travel cards offer more rewarding rates as well. 

On paper, your miles are worth 1 cent when you use “Pay with Miles” toward airfare since Delta allows you to redeem rewards in 5,000-mile intervals: 5,000 miles for a $50 flight discount, 10,000 miles for a $100 discount and so on. However, Delta doesn’t have a fixed redemption value for airfare. Instead, it uses a dynamic pricing model that accounts for the destination, airfare class, time of year and other factors to determine how far your miles will get you.

Bankrate’s latest point valuation estimates Delta SkyMiles are worth about 1.2 cents each on average, which is a bit on the low side compared to other travel cards’ rewards. But when it comes to pricey, co-branded cards like the Delta SkyMiles Reserve, the true value lies with the card’s additional benefits like Medallion Status upgrades and lounge access.

We tried it: Here’s what our experts say

Anyone who considers themselves a Delta loyalist should take a close look at the Reserve Card, according to Nick Ewen, a credit card expert at The Points Guy.

The Delta Reserve Amex carries a high annual fee, but for anyone who frequently travels with Delta, it can be a no-brainer. Even though it will begin limiting Sky Club access as of Feb. 1, 2025, it’s great to be able to relax in a comfortable lounge prior to your flight. I also love the annual domestic companion ticket it offers, which is valid for economy class, Comfort+ and first class. This year, I treated my wife and daughter to first-class flights to New York for my daughter’s birthday celebration — not only saving over $600 but helping create an amazing memory for my family.

— Nick Ewan, Director of Content, The Points Guy

How the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card compares to other travel cards

Despite its decent intro bonus and potential rewards, the Delta Reserve’s equally sizable annual fee means it isn’t a very approachable card for more frugal spenders.

Plus, the dynamic award pricing and large travel budget required to make the most of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card’s elite status benefits aren’t the easiest systems for casual flyers — especially since the rewards are limited to one airline. Here is how a few similarly priced premium travel cards compete.

Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Reserve American Express Card
Bankrate Score
4.3
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$650

Intro offer

Earn 100,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 3X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Delta SkyMiles&reg; Platinum American Express Card
Bankrate Score
4.7
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$350

Intro offer

Earn 90,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 3X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;
Bankrate Score
5.0
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$550

Intro offer

60,000 points
Info

Rewards rate

1x - 10x
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Info

Delta SkyMiles Reserve vs. Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

The showdown between Delta’s premium Reserve card and midlevel Delta SkyMiles Platinum card comes down to the level of benefits that matter most to you. Both cards boast generous welcome offers, 3X miles on Delta purchases and chances to earn a companion certificate and reach elite status faster. But the SkyMiles Reserve adds some enhanced features to help justify its supersized annual fee.

Unlike the SkyMiles Reserve, the SkyMiles Platinum doesn’t grant access to The Centurion Lounges. With the SkyMiles Reserve, cardmembers will also have an easier time reaching elite status. Big spenders can also earn up to 60,000 MQMs per calendar year. On the other hand, the SkyMiles Platinum gives you a chance to earn up to 20,000 MQMs per year.

Plus, MQMs require slightly more spending through Medallion Status Boost with the Platinum card. You’ll essentially need to spend $2.50 to earn one MQM (10,000 MQMs per $25,000 in purchases) compared to the SkyMiles Reserve card, which essentially earns an MQM per $2 spent (15,000 MQMs per $30,000 in purchases). (Note that effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available, and there will be a new way to earn toward Medallion Status with the Card. Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges.)

The SkyMiles Platinum has a smaller annual fee ($250) and the chance to earn rewards in everyday bonus categories like U.S. supermarkets and restaurants. This will get the job done for Delta loyalists with a smaller budget whose spending fits those additional categories. But you’ll have to be content with the limited perks, which also include a slightly smaller welcome offer and a companion certificate that can only be used for coach.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card

Users who are loyal to Delta will get the greatest value out of the SkyMiles Reserve. But if you prefer having more options with how you fly and where you can redeem your points, a general travel card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve may be a better fit.

The Sapphire Reserve has a $550 annual fee but it packs plenty of features that make the price tag worth it for far more travelers. You can earn up to $300 in statement credits toward a variety of travel purchases each year, plus an up to $100 application fee credit every four years toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS. Its other major benefits include similarly comprehensive travel and shopping protections plus complimentary Priority Pass Select lounge access, which can be much handier considering there are more than 1,300 lounges across the globe.

If you’re not committed to one airline, the Sapphire Reserve provides more opportunities to earn flexible points — which can be more valuable than Delta SkyMiles. You can rack up 3X points on general travel and dining, plus 5X to 10X points on select travel and dining purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards (3X travel rewards begin after receiving your $300 of annual travel credits). 

These rewards can be redeemed for a variety of non-travel options, including for cash back at an even 1-cent value per point. However, your points are worth 1.5 cents apiece toward Chase Ultimate Rewards travel. You can even net around 2.0 cents per point on average with the right transfer partner based on Bankrate’s latest point valuations.

Best cards to pair with this card

The elite status boost spending requirements mean the Delta Reserve card should be your primary credit card. But pairing it with cards in the same SkyMiles family and other American Express travel cards can extend its reach to earn more rewards outside Delta purchases.

The Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, for instance, provides a great dining companion for unlimited 2X miles on restaurant purchases at no annual fee. Thanks to the SkyMiles cards’ American Express network, you can also transfer Amex Membership points to your Delta rewards account in a pinch if you have a point-earning Amex card.

Best cards to pair with the Delta SkyMiles Reserve

The elite status boost spending requirements means the Delta Reserve card should be your primary credit card. But pairing it with cards in the SkyMiles family and other American Express travel cards can extend its reach to earn more rewards outside Delta purchases. And once you’ve gained your elite status on the Reserve, you can let one of these cards take over the bulk of your purchasing needs.

Who is the Delta SkyMiles Reserve right for?

Given the high annual fee and numerous perks centered on the Delta SkyMiles program, the card is best suited for just one type of person.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Delta SkyMiles Reserve worth it?

The Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card’s heavy focus on premier travel benefits like lounge access and reliance on elite status rewards make it a worthwhile investment for Delta Air Lines fans who have big travel budgets and a taste for luxurious accommodations. However, these specialized features and its limited rewards could make the annual fee too steep for many travelers — especially those who mostly fly solo.

But if you don’t spend much with Delta or you want more flexibility from a luxury-level card’s rewards and perks, you might be better off with a general-purpose travel credit card or one of Delta SkyMiles’ lower-cost cards.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve card, please click here.

Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

*Effective 2/1/25, Reserve card members will receive 15 visits per year to the Delta Sky Club.

**Effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available, and there will be a new way to earn toward Medallion Status with the card. Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges.

How we rated this card

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best excellent credit credit cards
Written by
Steve Dashiell
Editor, Credit cards

Steven Dashiell is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com with expertise in rewards credit cards, financial literacy, and helping consumers build and maintain their credit.

Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.