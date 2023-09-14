How the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card compares to other travel cards

Plus, the dynamic award pricing and large travel budget required to make the most of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card’s elite status benefits aren’t the easiest systems for casual flyers — especially since the rewards are limited to one airline. Here is how a few similarly priced premium travel cards compete.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 5x total points on flights through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining. Earn 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases

Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels. Earn 2X Miles at restaurants worldwide, including takeout and delivery in the U.S. and at U.S. supermarkets. Earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases.

Earn 90,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

You can redeem these for a variety of non-travel options, including for cash back at an even 1-cent value per point. However, your points are worth 1.5 cents apiece toward Chase Ultimate Rewards travel. You can even net around sc code='pm_rates' program_id='44'] per point on average with the right transfer partner based on Bankrate’s latest point valuations .

If you’re not committed to one airline, the Sapphire Reserve provides more opportunities to earn flexible points — which can be more valuable than Delta SkyMiles. You can rack up 3X points on general travel and dining, plus 5X to 10X points on select travel and dining purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards (3X travel rewards begin after receiving your $300 in annual travel credits).

The Sapphire Reserve has a $550 annual fee but it packs plenty of features that make the price tag worth it for far more travelers. You can earn up to $300 in statement credits toward a variety of travel purchases each year, plus up to $100 in application fee credits every four years toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS. Its other major benefits include similarly comprehensive travel and shopping protections plus complimentary Priority Pass Select lounge access, which can be much handier considering there are more than 1,300 lounges across the globe.

Users loyal to Delta will get the greatest value out of the SkyMiles Reserve. But if you prefer having more options with how you fly and where you can redeem your points, a general travel card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve may be a better fit.

This will get the job done for Delta loyalists with a smaller budget whose spending fits those additional categories. But you’ll have to be content with the limited perks, which also include a slightly smaller welcome offer and a companion certificate redeemable only on coach.

Unlike the SkyMiles Reserve, the SkyMiles Platinum doesn’t grant access to The Centurion Lounges. The SkyMiles Platinum also has a lower annual fee ($350) and the chance to earn rewards in everyday bonus categories like U.S. supermarkets and restaurants. Since the Reserve earns MQDs at a rate of 1 per $10 spent versus the 1 per $20 spent of the Platinum, Reserve cardholders will have an easier time reaching elite status as well.

The showdown between Delta’s premium Reserve card and midlevel Delta SkyMiles Platinum card comes down to the benefits that matter most to you. Both cards boast generous welcome offers, 3X miles on Delta purchases and chances to earn a companion certificate and reach elite status faster. But the SkyMiles Reserve adds some enhanced features to help justify its supersized annual fee.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve vs. Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

The showdown between Delta’s premium Reserve card and midlevel Delta SkyMiles Platinum card comes down to the level of benefits that matter most to you. Both cards boast generous welcome offers, 3X miles on Delta purchases and chances to earn a companion certificate and reach elite status faster. But the SkyMiles Reserve adds some enhanced features to help justify its supersized annual fee.

Unlike the SkyMiles Reserve, the SkyMiles Platinum doesn’t grant access to The Centurion Lounges. With the SkyMiles Reserve, cardmembers will also have an easier time reaching elite status. Big spenders can also earn up to 60,000 MQMs per calendar year. On the other hand, the SkyMiles Platinum gives you a chance to earn up to 20,000 MQMs per year.

Plus, MQMs require slightly more spending through Medallion Status Boost with the Platinum card. You’ll essentially need to spend $2.50 to earn one MQM (10,000 MQMs per $25,000 in purchases) compared to the SkyMiles Reserve card, which essentially earns an MQM per $2 spent (15,000 MQMs per $30,000 in purchases). (Note that effective 1/1/24, this benefit will no longer be available, and there will be a new way to earn toward Medallion Status with the Card. Learn more at delta.com/skymilesprogramchanges.)

The SkyMiles Platinum has a smaller annual fee ($250) and the chance to earn rewards in everyday bonus categories like U.S. supermarkets and restaurants. This will get the job done for Delta loyalists with a smaller budget whose spending fits those additional categories. But you’ll have to be content with the limited perks, which also include a slightly smaller welcome offer and a companion certificate that can only be used for coach.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card

Users who are loyal to Delta will get the greatest value out of the SkyMiles Reserve. But if you prefer having more options with how you fly and where you can redeem your points, a general travel card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve may be a better fit.

The Sapphire Reserve has a $550 annual fee but it packs plenty of features that make the price tag worth it for far more travelers. You can earn up to $300 in statement credits toward a variety of travel purchases each year, plus an up to $100 application fee credit every four years toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS. Its other major benefits include similarly comprehensive travel and shopping protections plus complimentary Priority Pass Select lounge access, which can be much handier considering there are more than 1,300 lounges across the globe.

If you’re not committed to one airline, the Sapphire Reserve provides more opportunities to earn flexible points — which can be more valuable than Delta SkyMiles. You can rack up 3X points on general travel and dining, plus 5X to 10X points on select travel and dining purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards (3X travel rewards begin after receiving your $300 of annual travel credits).

These rewards can be redeemed for a variety of non-travel options, including for cash back at an even 1-cent value per point. However, your points are worth 1.5 cents apiece toward Chase Ultimate Rewards travel. You can even net around 2.0 cents per point on average with the right transfer partner based on Bankrate’s latest point valuations.

Best cards to pair with this card

The elite status boost spending requirements mean the Delta Reserve card should be your primary credit card. But pairing it with cards in the same SkyMiles family and other American Express travel cards can extend its reach to earn more rewards outside Delta purchases.

The Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card, for instance, provides a great dining companion for unlimited 2X miles on restaurant purchases at no annual fee. Thanks to the SkyMiles cards’ American Express network, you can also transfer Amex Membership points to your Delta rewards account in a pinch if you have a point-earning Amex card.