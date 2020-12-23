Why you might want a different low-interest card

If you think of rewards and everything you stand to gain when you think of credit cards, this won’t be your first choice. Because it charges few fees and a low APR, this card has no short- or long-term benefits that add pennies to your wallet for every purchase you make.

Rewards: Lacks value readily found on competing cards

Competing cards offer generous cash back and rewards rates that incentivize card use. Rewards credit cards are often best for people who don’t carry balances, never miss a payment and take advantage of monetary perks to offset annual fees. If you use credit responsibly, rewards are often the deciding factor when shopping for a new credit card.

Since the DCU Visa Platinum doesn’t offer rewards, it might not be the first choice for responsible credit users. But sacrificing rewards to keep other costs low could pay off if you’re wary of rates and fees.

Intro APR: No intro offer for new purchases or balance transfers

A low-interest card is helpful, especially when it comes with a generous intro APR offer for either new purchases, balance transfers or both. Typically lasting 12 to 15 months, these offers help new cardholders curb interest charges. This reprieve gives people a temporary window to pay off their debt or make new purchases without worrying about extra charges.

The DCU Visa Platinum is a great long-term card if you tend to carry a balance, but if you can pay off your debt or any new balance you accrue in a year or so, you’ll be better off choosing a low-interest card with an intro APR.

But you may appreciate the DCU Visa’s low ongoing interest rate long after typical intro APR periods end. The DCU Visa Platinum makes the most sense for cardholders who anticipate making new purchases for many years to come. Regardless of how you’ll use your next credit card, the best credit habit is always paying on time to avoid interest charges, no matter how high or low your APR is.

Welcome offer: No lump sum payment for initial spending

Credit card issuers constantly update welcome offers to remain competitive in the rewards card landscape. These lump sum payments entice new applicants to apply for a new credit card and jump right into using it to meet a minimum spending requirement. Standard welcome offers land between $200 and $300, giving you a nice boost for your initial spending.

The absence of a welcome offer makes a new credit card much less exciting, but it keeps you focused on the practical elements that motivated you to apply in the first place, like access to a line of credit. However, several low-interest credit cards carry welcome offers that reward you for your spending during your first few months. Although cards with welcome offers typically have higher APRs and charge fees that the DCU Visa Platinum doesn’t, you might find them worth the risk because you can earn a good chunk of your spending back.