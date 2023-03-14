Why you might want a different travel card

This no-annual-fee travel card might have a simple rewards structure and low cost, but the redemption value could be more competitive and it lacks premium perks. Also, its welcome offer, while easy to attain, could be more lucrative.

Redemption value: Not a top value

According to Bankrate's latest point valuations, each American AAdvantage mile is worth around 1.0 cents. However, exactly how much you can squeeze out of each mile depends on your destination, the date you travel and what type of ticket you pick. Besides flights, miles can be redeemed for seat upgrades, car rentals and hotel stays, but non-flight redemptions tend to yield a low value per mile.

While the estimated value per mile for American Airlines is decent, you can find better redemption value with competing travel cards. For instance, the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express card also carries no annual fee and Bankrate's valuations place each mile to be worth about 1.2 cents.

Welcome offer: Low rate of return value

The AAdvantage MileUp card offers 10,000 bonus miles in addition to a $50 statement credit when you spend at least $500 within the first three months. Based on Bankrate's valuations, this welcome offer could be worth around $150, including the statement credit. However, although the spending requirement is easy to reach, this isn’t the most competitive offer.

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards card, for example, offers double the miles for the same spending requirement within the same timeframe for new cardholders. Capital One miles are on average worth 1.7 cents apiece, so VentureOne's sign-up bonus could be worth a whopping $340.

Perks: Little to no luxury benefits

As a cardholder, you can take advantage of a 25 percent discount on eligible in-flight purchases. Additionally, you'll earn one Loyalty Point for every eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases, bringing you closer to elite status. But premium benefits like anniversary bonus miles, lounge access, first checked bag free and travel protection plans are notably missing.

This may be typical for no-annual-fee travel cards, so you might consider a travel rewards card with a minimal annual fee to enjoy luxury perks that can make traveling smoother. If you are not tied to American Airlines for your travel, the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card could be an appealing alternative. It provides an anniversary point bonus, lost luggage reimbursement and first two checked bags free with a relatively low yearly cost of $69.