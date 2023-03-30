Why you might want a different airline card

Even while the AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard has many appealing features, it does have some drawbacks, such as an annual fee and reward restrictions.

Rates and fees: Has an annual fee

The AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard has no foreign transaction fees — a big plus for a travel rewards card — but it comes with an annual fee of $99. This isn’t unheard of when it comes to travel cards with elite perks, but if you don’t primarily use American Airlines or travel enough to justify paying an annual fee, then it may not be worth it.

The American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® Card, on the other hand, has no annual fee, no intro APR offer, a foreign transaction fee and limited travel perks. Its rewards structure is similar to the AAdvantage Aviator. If you don't mind forgoing the perks of the AAdvantage Aviator for the opportunity to pay no annual fee, this may be a better choice.

Redemption: Rewards are limited and expire

American Airlines is part of the oneworld®Alliance. The AAdvantage Program currently has 18 partner airlines, so you can redeem miles with a number of carriers. You can redeem your miles online or over the phone. You can also gift or transfer miles for a fee. However, if you don't want to strictly redeem miles toward airline travel, you'll have constraints on how you can benefit from your earnings.

You can earn unlimited AAdvantage miles, but be aware that they will expire if you don’t keep your account active. You’d have to make a purchase with your AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard at least once every 18 months or fly with American Airlines to keep your miles. If you can guarantee that you’ll be able to keep up with your account’s status, then it may not be a good choice to apply for this card.

How much are miles worth?

According to Bankrate's most recent points and miles valuations, an AAdvantage mile is worth around 1 cent as of December 2022. Depending on how you redeem your welcome offer, those 50,000 AAdvantage miles (when you pay your $99 annual fee in full and make a purchase on your card within the first 90 days) could be worth approximately $500.