Do we still love our credit cards? Bankrate staff weigh in on their card relationships
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Valentine’s Day is all about one thing: love. Love can take many forms, even with the credit cards we have. Much like choosing a potential romantic partner, choosing a relationship with a credit card can affect your personal finances.
Some card relationships may have started strong initially but fizzled over time. Some may get stronger and more beneficial over time. Or, there could be cards that we have a crush on from afar, even though they’re out of our reach.
Hear what Bankrate writers and editors say about their credit card relationships.
It’s over: Cards we’re breaking up with
There comes a time when you have to move on. It’s the same with your credit card relationships. What once was great might now be mediocre. Where there was once exceptional value, might now not be worth it. Credit cards, like relationships, don’t always stand the test of time. When that happens, it’s time to break up.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
“I’m breaking up with my American Express Business Platinum, for sure. When my relationship with this card began, it was full of value and benefits. Like all failed relationships, eventually, the fire just went out. Maximizing this card has been like using a coupon book full of things I don’t need or want. I was already seeing other people by using other cards in every category, but the last straw was changing the Centurion lounge access policy, forcing me to pay for my child who behaves better than most in the lounges. While I still love American Express, it’s time to date other cards.”
— Ryan FlaniganBankrate writer
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®*
”I’m breaking up with the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select this year. It was a great airline card for me to rack up some American Airlines miles in my early travel days. I even got the $125 flight discount, but my spending habits have since changed and I haven’t used it in 12 months. Since it has a $99 annual fee, it’s hard for me to justify keeping it. It’s not you, it’s me, AAdvantage Platinum Select.”
— Courtney MihocikBankrate editor
“I broke up with my Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select, but I rebounded with the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® card*.”
— Brooklyn LoweryBankrate editor
BankAmericard® credit card*
“I’m breaking up with my BankAmericard credit card at the end of the year. I’ve mapped out the payoff timeline to maximize this card’s intro APR offer and pay off a transferred balance. But once that intro offer ends, the long-term value with this card is pretty much non-existent since there’s no rewards program. It’s been fun while it’s lasted and we’ve had some great times, but we’re over.”
— Ashley ParksBankrate editor
Happily ever after: Cards we’re renewing our vows with
When you know, you know. Some cards we’re meant to keep until death do us part. Credit cards that provide ongoing value, earn consistently high rates or come with tangible benefits are worth keeping around for the long haul. The best cards are those you take to your own happily ever after.
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
“I’m in a committed relationship with my Capital One Venture X Rewards Card. Sure, it’s a little high maintenance when it comes to its annual fee, but it rewards my love with 10,000 bonus miles every year and a $300 travel credit. Plus, my kids eat their weight in jelly beans, cookies and soda when we chill in airport lounges during our travels.”
— Brooklyn LoweryBankrate editor
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
“I currently have the Amex Blue Cash Everyday. I originally got the card for the lack of annual fee and the intro APR offer. I didn’t care much for the rewards rate but I felt like I needed something that earned a little more than the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, which was my first credit card. About six months after I got it, the Amex card actually upgraded to the current offers and rewards it has now, boosting its value and I still didn’t have to pay an annual fee. I love it when something changes for the better.”
— India DavisBankrate editor
American Express® Gold Card
“I renew my vows annually with the American Express Gold Card because it rewards me for my most frequent purchases, treats me with a takeout credit once a month and is the perfect travel companion no matter where I go.”
— Brendan DyerBankrate editor
Credit union credit cards
“Even though I put all of my everyday spending and romantic restaurant dinners on my new Chase Freedom Unlimited®* now, I still can’t let go of my old credit union card. Sure, my credit union card doesn’t bring any rewards or any perks to the table besides its seductively low APR. But we have history. It’s been with me since high school, and it keeps my average account history and available credit high. With my relatively short credit history, I know my credit score wouldn’t be the same if we broke up.”
— Garrett YarbroughBankrate writer
Wandering eyes: Cards we have a crush on
We all see something that makes us turn our heads every so often. Credit cards are no different. There’s always a shiny new toy you might want, but can’t get for one reason or another. Maybe you aren’t happy with your current card relationship and seeing how something different benefits someone else makes you need a change. It can be especially defeating if you want a card that’s out of your reach — but you can always daydream about it.
IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card*
“I stay in hotels several nights a month, which makes the IHG One Reward Premier card’s annual free night and 4th Night Free benefit really appealing. And now that the welcome offer has increased for a limited time, I’m seriously considering making the first move.”
— Sarah GageBankrate editor
World of Hyatt Business Credit Card
“Wanting a card you know you can’t get just reminds me of being a shy kid in high school, getting turned down by that special someone, knowing it just wasn’t meant to be. That’s how the Chase 5/24 rule can end a relationship before it starts.”
— Ryan FlaniganBankrate writer
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
“I’ve had a big crush on the Chase Sapphire Preferred for a while. I got my first travel card when I had limited experience in this card category, so I didn’t want to worry about an annual fee to start. Now that I know the ropes and I’ve established I travel more often than I thought, I’d love to get a hold of some of the Sapphire Preferred’s top perks like trip delay and cancellation insurance, annual statement credits and bonus points. I think we could have a very mutually exclusive and beneficial relationship. I just have to do a bit more work on myself (and my credit score) before I’ll take that leap of faith.”
— Ashley ParksBankrate editor
The bottom line
Your relationship with your credit card can have parallels to your relationships with people. Some are great, others are toxic. Some are meant to last a lifetime, others wear out their usefulness. You should always reevaluate your card portfolio to see whether you’re still getting your money’s worth, especially when paying annual fees. Also, you should always look for new opportunities for outsized value.
Every person has different needs and spending patterns, so there isn’t a right answer that fits everyone. Hopefully, you can strike the right balance to make your portfolio a winner.
Issuer-Required Disclosure Statement
The information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, BankAmericard® credit card, Chase Freedom Unlimited® and IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
Related Articles
Why I love the Capital One Venture Rewards Card
Best credit card benefits for active-duty military
Need another balance transfer? Don’t feel ashamed
Why do Gen Zers love debit cards so much?