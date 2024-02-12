At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Valentine’s Day is all about one thing: love. Love can take many forms, even with the credit cards we have. Much like choosing a potential romantic partner, choosing a relationship with a credit card can affect your personal finances.

Some card relationships may have started strong initially but fizzled over time. Some may get stronger and more beneficial over time. Or, there could be cards that we have a crush on from afar, even though they’re out of our reach.

Hear what Bankrate writers and editors say about their credit card relationships.

It’s over: Cards we’re breaking up with

There comes a time when you have to move on. It’s the same with your credit card relationships. What once was great might now be mediocre. Where there was once exceptional value, might now not be worth it. Credit cards, like relationships, don’t always stand the test of time. When that happens, it’s time to break up.

“I’m breaking up with my American Express Business Platinum, for sure. When my relationship with this card began, it was full of value and benefits. Like all failed relationships, eventually, the fire just went out. Maximizing this card has been like using a coupon book full of things I don’t need or want. I was already seeing other people by using other cards in every category, but the last straw was changing the Centurion lounge access policy, forcing me to pay for my child who behaves better than most in the lounges. While I still love American Express, it’s time to date other cards.” — Ryan Flanigan Bankrate writer

”I’m breaking up with the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select this year. It was a great airline card for me to rack up some American Airlines miles in my early travel days. I even got the $125 flight discount, but my spending habits have since changed and I haven’t used it in 12 months. Since it has a $99 annual fee, it’s hard for me to justify keeping it. It’s not you, it’s me, AAdvantage Platinum Select.” — Courtney Mihocik Bankrate editor

“I broke up with my Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select, but I rebounded with the American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp® card*.” — Brooklyn Lowery Bankrate editor

“I’m breaking up with my BankAmericard credit card at the end of the year. I’ve mapped out the payoff timeline to maximize this card’s intro APR offer and pay off a transferred balance. But once that intro offer ends, the long-term value with this card is pretty much non-existent since there’s no rewards program. It’s been fun while it’s lasted and we’ve had some great times, but we’re over.” — Ashley Parks Bankrate editor

Happily ever after: Cards we’re renewing our vows with

When you know, you know. Some cards we’re meant to keep until death do us part. Credit cards that provide ongoing value, earn consistently high rates or come with tangible benefits are worth keeping around for the long haul. The best cards are those you take to your own happily ever after.

“I’m in a committed relationship with my Capital One Venture X Rewards Card. Sure, it’s a little high maintenance when it comes to its annual fee, but it rewards my love with 10,000 bonus miles every year and a $300 travel credit. Plus, my kids eat their weight in jelly beans, cookies and soda when we chill in airport lounges during our travels.” — Brooklyn Lowery Bankrate editor

“I currently have the Amex Blue Cash Everyday. I originally got the card for the lack of annual fee and the intro APR offer. I didn’t care much for the rewards rate but I felt like I needed something that earned a little more than the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, which was my first credit card. About six months after I got it, the Amex card actually upgraded to the current offers and rewards it has now, boosting its value and I still didn’t have to pay an annual fee. I love it when something changes for the better.” — India Davis Bankrate editor

“I renew my vows annually with the American Express Gold Card because it rewards me for my most frequent purchases, treats me with a takeout credit once a month and is the perfect travel companion no matter where I go.” — Brendan Dyer Bankrate editor

Credit union credit cards

“Even though I put all of my everyday spending and romantic restaurant dinners on my new Chase Freedom Unlimited®* now, I still can’t let go of my old credit union card. Sure, my credit union card doesn’t bring any rewards or any perks to the table besides its seductively low APR. But we have history. It’s been with me since high school, and it keeps my average account history and available credit high. With my relatively short credit history, I know my credit score wouldn’t be the same if we broke up.” — Garrett Yarbrough Bankrate writer

Wandering eyes: Cards we have a crush on

We all see something that makes us turn our heads every so often. Credit cards are no different. There’s always a shiny new toy you might want, but can’t get for one reason or another. Maybe you aren’t happy with your current card relationship and seeing how something different benefits someone else makes you need a change. It can be especially defeating if you want a card that’s out of your reach — but you can always daydream about it.

“I stay in hotels several nights a month, which makes the IHG One Reward Premier card’s annual free night and 4th Night Free benefit really appealing. And now that the welcome offer has increased for a limited time, I’m seriously considering making the first move.” — Sarah Gage Bankrate editor

“Wanting a card you know you can’t get just reminds me of being a shy kid in high school, getting turned down by that special someone, knowing it just wasn’t meant to be. That’s how the Chase 5/24 rule can end a relationship before it starts.” — Ryan Flanigan Bankrate writer

“I’ve had a big crush on the Chase Sapphire Preferred for a while. I got my first travel card when I had limited experience in this card category, so I didn’t want to worry about an annual fee to start. Now that I know the ropes and I’ve established I travel more often than I thought, I’d love to get a hold of some of the Sapphire Preferred’s top perks like trip delay and cancellation insurance, annual statement credits and bonus points. I think we could have a very mutually exclusive and beneficial relationship. I just have to do a bit more work on myself (and my credit score) before I’ll take that leap of faith.” — Ashley Parks Bankrate editor

The bottom line

Your relationship with your credit card can have parallels to your relationships with people. Some are great, others are toxic. Some are meant to last a lifetime, others wear out their usefulness. You should always reevaluate your card portfolio to see whether you’re still getting your money’s worth, especially when paying annual fees. Also, you should always look for new opportunities for outsized value.

Every person has different needs and spending patterns, so there isn’t a right answer that fits everyone. Hopefully, you can strike the right balance to make your portfolio a winner.

Issuer-Required Disclosure Statement

The information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, BankAmericard® credit card, Chase Freedom Unlimited® and IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.